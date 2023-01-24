VAN WERT, OH (WLIO) - Another Van Wert man charged after a burglary where a person was injured has changed his plea. 20-year-old Kaiden Gilbert pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary, felonious assault, and theft. Van Wert police say that on May 9th of 2022, an armed burglary took place at a home in the 300 block of Tyler Street. Two people were in the home at the time the suspects, Gilbert and 19-year-old Johnathon Miller, had a gun and allegedly beat one of the victims with it sending the victim to the hospital. Miller also pleaded guilty and will be sentenced in February on his charges. Gilbert will be sentenced in March.

