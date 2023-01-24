Read full article on original website
Related
Julian Edelman roasts Buffalo Bills for losing in playoffs again
The Buffalo Bills hype train has been running for a few years now. Josh Allen’s team was favored to win the Super Bowl entering the season, but Buffalo didn’t make it to the title game, let alone win it. Their season ended last weekend at Highmark Stadium with a 27-10 loss to Joe Burrow and the Bengals.
3 New England ski resorts make SKI Magazine’s best family ski trip list
If you’re looking for some of the best destinations to take you and your family skiing this winter, you may not have to travel too far, according to SKI Magazine. As a part of its Resort Guide 2023, SKI Magazine compiled a list of the “Best Resorts in the U.S. for a Family Ski Trip,” with New England ski destinations taking up three of the eight ranked resorts.
Why a Western Mass. senator is ‘discouraged’ by Lego’s move to Boston
A Western Massachusetts state senator on Wednesday decried the Lego Group’s decision to relocate its U.S. headquarters from Enfield, Conn. to Boston. The move, as state Sen. Jake Oliveira sees it, is a blow to the economy and community in Western Massachusetts.
Mass. State Lottery winner: $100,000 scratch ticket claimed in Clinton
A $100,000 scratch ticket was claimed on Wednesday in Central Massachusetts, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The winning ticket, a “$15,000,000 Money Maker” scratch ticket, was purchased from Papacalos Variety store in Clinton. It was one of 23 total tickets from that game worth $600 or more claimed on Wednesday, Jan. 26.
Taqueria El Amigo in Waltham is one of the best restaurants in U.S., Yelp says
One Massachusetts restaurant landed itself on the list of Yelp’s top 100 restaurants in the country for 2023. Yelp put together this year’s most popular and highly rated restaurants, according to their users comments. Then, the site ranked each restaurant by total number of submissions, ratings, reviews and geographic representation, among other factors.
Mass. State Lottery winner: Dorchester store sold 3 winning $20,000 Keno tickets
The third time was definitely the charm for one Massachusetts State Lottery retailer on Tuesday, Jan. 24 when it sold three winning $20,000 Keno tickets. The American Veteran James J. Rice Post 28 in Dorchester sold each of the three winning $20,000 Keno tickets. Keno is a drawing game where...
Adam Montgomery indicted on murder charges for Harmony Montgomery killing
Adam Montgomery was indicted for second-degree murder charges for the killing of his five-year-old daughter, Harmony Montgomery, according to media reports from multiple outlets including WCVB, WMUR and Boston 25. New Hampshire courts did not immediately respond to a request for information Friday morning. The New Hampshire man was arrested...
Lowell men indicted for allegedly laundering drug proceeds in Mass., Virginia
A federal grand jury in Boston indicted four individuals, including two Lowell residents, for their alleged roles in a conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and launder the proceeds in Massachusetts and Virginia, U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office announced Tuesday. Sathra Em of Lowell received two indictments, with one on...
Marshfield woman will spend $1 million state lottery prize on vacation
A Marshfield woman who won a $1 million lottery prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Electric 7″ ticket game will be spending the money to go on a vacation, the lottery said. Coash claimed her prize on Jan. 18. She chose the cash option on her prize...
Mega Millions winner: How long the $31M winner has to claim their prize
The Massachusetts Mega Millions $31 million jackpot winner might still be processing just how good their luck is — but the countdown for how long they have left to claim the money has already started. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Mega Millions prize winners have one year from...
Mega Millions winner: $31 million jackpot ticket sold at Mass. Stop & Shop
Enter your email address here to receive MassLive's Breaking News newsletter:. An extremely lucky Massachusetts State Lottery player just won the $31 million Mega Millions jackpot during the drawing on Jan. 24, 2023, matching all six numbers on their lottery ticket to the winning numbers drawn. This $31 million prize...
Gov. Maura Healey calls workforce challenges ‘devastating’ in Mass. health care
In an increasingly familiar refrain, Gov. Maura Healey sounded the alarm about acute workforce shortages to hundreds of health care leaders and medical professionals Friday. Healey, whose family includes a long line of caregivers, praised members of the Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association at their annual meeting in downtown Boston, particularly for their resiliency and life-saving efforts during the grueling COVID-19 pandemic.
Former Mass. police officer indicted in multi-million dollar Mass Save scam
A former Massachusetts police officer and his brother were indicted on several additional charges in connection with an alleged Mass Save bribery and kickback that’s netted an estimated tens of millions of dollars for the pair. In federal court Thursday, former Stoneham Police Officer, Joseph Ponzo, 49, and his...
Cape Cod dentist pleads guilty to $1.2 million embezzlement fraud scheme
A Boston man who worked as a dentist in Hyannis pleaded guilty to a $1.2 million embezzlement fraud scheme, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts. Jack Massarsky, 65, embezzled the $1.2 million from his employer, and fraudulently obtained government benefits in his employer’s name,...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
92K+
Followers
75K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0