Arkansas State

American Red Cross offers safety tips as winter storm moves into Arkansas

By Miriam Battles
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The American Red Cross of Arkansas is offering some cold weather safety tips ahead of a winter storm moving into the state Tuesday.

The winter storm will bring snow and cold rain into Tuesday night, and central Arkansas is expected to see at least one inch of snow.

How road crews plan to keep you safe during winter weather

To ensure personal safety, Red Cross officials suggest staying inside and wearing warm clothing. Officials suggest that residents prepare an emergency kit to make sure that there is enough bottled water, non-perishables and other supplies needed if there is a power outage.

Wearing layered clothing, covering your mouth and staying dry in the wintry weather will help keep you safe if you need to get outside.

If you have plans to travel, officials suggest keeping a full gas tank in case of traffic issues or detours. Having items such as a windshield scraper, blankets, coats, medications and more can help with vehicle safety. Officials also said that sand or cat litter can help with traction.

Weather Blog: Significant Winter Storm Brings Widespread Impacts Today into Tomorrow

Many turn to space heaters to keep warm during the cold, but there are tips to ensure safety. Officials suggest keeping space heaters at least three feet away from flammable items. Turn off portable space heaters that are unattended to avoid fires.

To avoid frozen pipes, officials suggest keeping cabinet doors open and dripping water from the faucet. If you are planning to leave during the cold weather, officials suggest setting your thermostat no lower than 55 degrees.

Pets are safer inside during low temperatures for the appropriate shelter, food and water.

Download the Arkansas Storm Team App

Temperatures will warm into Wednesday, possibly limiting snow accumulation in some areas of the state.

Related
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A beautifully sunny Friday, then rain returns this weekend

It’s a cold start to Friday, but with a sunny sky and a southwest wind kicking up to 15-25 mph, we will see 60s through South Arkansas and even reach 60° in Little Rock. The clouds start to return after Midnight Saturday morning and then scattered light rain showers will develop by Noon, Saturday. They’ll continue through the afternoon. Saturday night the rain will get heavier, and then end early Sunday for Central Arkansas. Rain will be possible in Southeast Arkansas even through the afternoon Sunday.
ARKANSAS STATE
FOX 16 News

Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Potential winter weather next week

FRIDAY AFTERNOON UPDATEAfter a beautifully sunny Friday, clouds and rain return over the weekend of January 29 & 30, but temperatures will be mild with no real chance of wintry weather. When a strong cold front moves through Arkansas Sunday afternoon/evening, there might be a few showers containing a little sleet in North Arkansas. Temperatures […]
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Jan. 27: We’re helping you plan your day

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Another cold start today, but temperatures warm into the 50s this afternoon. Those warm temperatures will be coupled with southerly wind gusts at 30+ mph!. A wind advisory is in effect for extreme northeast...
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Weekend Showers, Ice possible next week

TONIGHT: Breezy southwest winds will continue overnight. This will help keep temperatures above freezing. Clear skies before midnight with increasing clouds into Saturday morning. Lows will be in the mid 30s. SATURDAY: The morning will feature some sunshine, but clouds will fill the skies by the afternoon. By Saturday evening...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Thousands without power following winter storm

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Thousands of people across Northeast and North Central Arkansas awoke Wednesday morning to cold, dark homes. As of noon, Jan. 25, the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas reported 57,137 customers were without power following a winter storm that swept through Tuesday night. The North Arkansas Electric Cooperative...
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Thousands in Northwest Arkansas, River Valley still without power

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Hundreds of people are without power in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley two days after heavy, wet snow blanketed the area. SWEPCO customers were without power Thursday evening. The company says that 623 people are without power as of Thursday evening, Shantelle Jordan, a company spokesperson, said.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
southarkansassun.com

Schools in Arkansas Cancels Classes Due to Forecasted Snowfall, Here is the List!

The forecasted significant snowfall led some schools in Arkansas to cancel their classes on Tuesday afternoon. Schools in some districts in Arkansas decided to cancel their classes due to the forecasted significant snowfall. Classes were closed on Tuesday afternoon until today, Wednesday. However, there are no updates and reports yet if the classes will resume tomorrow.
ARKANSAS STATE
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

