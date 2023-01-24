ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Josh Hawley proposes nationwide TikTok ban

By Joey Schneider
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON – Missouri U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley says he is planning to introduce legislation that would ban TikTok nationwide in the United States.

Additional details behind the proposed ban are unclear, though Hawley announced his intent to file such legislation to ban in across the country via Twitter.

The effort comes less than a month after President Joe Biden signed a bill into law that would restrict the use of TikTok on federal government devices. Hawley had pushed for such action since 2020 prior to the approval of the No TikTok on Government Devices Act .

Hawley’s office says he has held hearings on the security concerns around TikTok since 2019. He also questioned company representatives as recently as September 14, 2022.

