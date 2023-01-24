ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

American Red Cross offers safety tips as winter storm moves into Arkansas

By Miriam Battles
 3 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The American Red Cross of Arkansas is offering some cold weather safety tips ahead of a winter storm moving into the state Tuesday.

The winter storm will bring snow and cold rain into Tuesday night, and central Arkansas is expected to see at least one inch of snow.

Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Winter Storm Arrives today bringing snow & cold rain

To ensure personal safety, Red Cross officials suggest staying inside and wearing warm clothing. Officials suggest that residents prepare an emergency kit to make sure that there is enough bottled water, non-perishables and other supplies needed if there is a power outage.

Wearing layered clothing, covering your mouth and staying dry in the wintry weather will help keep you safe if you need to get outside.

If you have plans to travel, officials suggest keeping a full gas tank in case of traffic issues or detours. Having items such as a windshield scraper, blankets, coats, medications and more can help with vehicle safety. Officials also said that sand or cat litter can help with traction.

AAA: Have vehicle emergency kit before winter blast

Many turn to space heaters to keep warm during the cold, but there are tips to ensure safety. Officials suggest keeping space heaters at least three feet away from flammable items. Turn off portable space heaters that are unattended to avoid fires.

To avoid frozen pipes, officials suggest keeping cabinet doors open and dripping water from the faucet. If you are planning to leave during the cold weather, officials suggest setting your thermostat no lower than 55 degrees.

Pets are safer inside during low temperatures for the appropriate shelter, food and water.

Download the Arkansas Storm Team App

Temperatures will warm into Wednesday, possibly limiting snow accumulation in some areas of the state.

