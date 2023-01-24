ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

2 Cardinals offseason decisions that will pay off, and 1 that will backfire

These two St. Louis Cardinals’ offseason decisions will pay off in 2023 but this other one looks like it’s going to backfire. For a team coming off a division title and employing National League MVP and third-place finisher, the St. Louis Cardinals had a relatively quiet offseason. It wasn’t bad. It was more about what they didn’t do than what they did.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

3 Phillies free agents who left that the fans will not miss in 2023

Philadelphia Phillies fans won’t miss seeing these three players on the field in 2023. There are a couple of members from last year’s Philadelphia Phillies roster the fans will wish the team found a way to keep. For the most part, it’s understandable why the team moved on from most of their free agents or traded away who they did. This is a club on a mission. It doesn’t stop at losing in the World Series.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Kansas City Royals pitcher Aroldis Chapman heading to WBC

One had to imagine that, if Kansas City Royals pitcher Aroldis Chapman was going to suit up for the World Baseball Classic, it would have been for the Cuban National Team. That is not the case. Instead, Chapman announced that he will be part of Great Britian’s entry, being named to their preliminary 50 man roster for the tournament. As Chapman’s ancestors are from Jamaica, which had been a British colony at the time, he is eligible to play for the team.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Trade rumors continue flying around Kansas City Royals

The Kansas City Royals have made a pair of trades over the past few days. There may be more moves coming in the near future. According to Ken Rosenthal from The Athletic, the White Sox have inquired about infielder Nicky Lopez. While Rosenthal does note that the Royals are not necessarily looking to move him at this point, that can always change depending on the players offered in return.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

NFL Upset Pick for Conference Championship Sunday

We only have three NFL games left to watch and bet on until the fall, so let’s take advantage of these last few chances to wager. The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals will face-off in the AFC Championship, while the Philadelphia Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship.
