Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled peopleMark StarChicago, IL
Legendary MLB Star DiesOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Are migrants good for Illinois? A Cash Program worth millions is there to benefit families: Check if you can applyMark StarIllinois State
The richest person in Chicago is giving away millionsAsh JurbergChicago, IL
Another MLB Legend DiesOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Related
2 Cardinals offseason decisions that will pay off, and 1 that will backfire
These two St. Louis Cardinals’ offseason decisions will pay off in 2023 but this other one looks like it’s going to backfire. For a team coming off a division title and employing National League MVP and third-place finisher, the St. Louis Cardinals had a relatively quiet offseason. It wasn’t bad. It was more about what they didn’t do than what they did.
3 Phillies free agents who left that the fans will not miss in 2023
Philadelphia Phillies fans won’t miss seeing these three players on the field in 2023. There are a couple of members from last year’s Philadelphia Phillies roster the fans will wish the team found a way to keep. For the most part, it’s understandable why the team moved on from most of their free agents or traded away who they did. This is a club on a mission. It doesn’t stop at losing in the World Series.
Kansas City Royals pitcher Aroldis Chapman heading to WBC
One had to imagine that, if Kansas City Royals pitcher Aroldis Chapman was going to suit up for the World Baseball Classic, it would have been for the Cuban National Team. That is not the case. Instead, Chapman announced that he will be part of Great Britian’s entry, being named to their preliminary 50 man roster for the tournament. As Chapman’s ancestors are from Jamaica, which had been a British colony at the time, he is eligible to play for the team.
Trade rumors continue flying around Kansas City Royals
The Kansas City Royals have made a pair of trades over the past few days. There may be more moves coming in the near future. According to Ken Rosenthal from The Athletic, the White Sox have inquired about infielder Nicky Lopez. While Rosenthal does note that the Royals are not necessarily looking to move him at this point, that can always change depending on the players offered in return.
Bold predictions for Philadelphia Eagles during NFC Championship Game
The Philadelphia Eagles moved one step closer to capturing their second Vince Lombardi Trophy in franchise history thanks to a Divisional Round victory versus the New York Giants this past Saturday. Before the Eagles’ matchup last week, we gave you a handful of bold predictions and found some success.
NFL Upset Pick for Conference Championship Sunday
We only have three NFL games left to watch and bet on until the fall, so let’s take advantage of these last few chances to wager. The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals will face-off in the AFC Championship, while the Philadelphia Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship.
FanSided
305K+
Followers
604K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0