Read full article on original website
Related
WLOX
Pascagoula woman beats cervical cancer, encourages others to get frequent checkups
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Each year, more than 13,000 women in the United States are diagnosed with cervical cancer. In the state of Mississippi, an average of 149 new cases are detected annually, according to The Mississippi State Department of Health. While the numbers are staggering, the disease is preventable.
Mississippi bill could help with financial burden during cancer treatment
Susan G. Komen, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, applauds Senator J. Walter Michel (R- Ridgeland) and Representative Hank Zuber, III (R- Ocean Springs) for working with Komen to introduce legislation that would remove financial barriers to imaging that can rule out breast cancer or confirm the need for a biopsy. In 2023, more than 2,610 people will be diagnosed with breast cancer and more than 470 will die of the disease in Mississippi alone.
Rural Mississippi Led the Nation in Covid-19 Infection Rates Last Week
While Covid-19 infection and death rates generally dropped in rural areas last week, Mississippi reported a rural Covid-19 infection rate 67% higher than the national rural rate. Infections. Rural America reported 53,398 new infections last week, a 13% drop and 8,244 fewer infections compared to the previous week. The infection...
WDAM-TV
LOSAP bill would create financial benefits program for volunteer firefighters
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - A bill in the Mississippi House would set up a new financial benefits program for volunteer firefighters in the state. If passed, House Bill 521 would establish the Mississippi Length of Service Award Program. LoSAP would create a points system and allow volunteer firefighters to receive...
Gov. Sanders issues executive order to provide disaster response funding
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed an executive order that will authorize some money from the Response and Recovery fund to be used at the discretion of the director of the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management.
‘The state threw them to the wolves’: Health department struggles to manage massive medical marijuana program
Behind closed doors, Mississippi’s eight-person medical cannabis office is struggling against its workload. The Health Department office charged by the Legislature with running Mississippi’s new medical marijuana program is steeped in disorganization: agents rarely visit cultivation sites, application backlogs reach hundreds deep, and lags in communication with licensees often stretch on for weeks, a Mississippi […]
‘Every type is the right type,’ Critical call for blood donations across SELA, Mississippi
The Blood Center is currently the primary supplier for more than 50 area hospitals and facilities throughout Southeast Louisiana and Southern Mississippi.
wtva.com
Mississippi bill aims to recruit volunteer firefighters
NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - Firefighters in the Magnolia State are hoping to find new ways to bring in more recruits to their volunteer ranks. "The volunteer fire service not only in Mississippi is suffering, it's suffering nationwide," New Albany Fire Chief Mark Whiteside said. Whiteside is also the vice...
WAPT
Mississippi women share tragic stories of gun violence to raise awareness
JACKSON, Miss. — The families of gun violence victims are telling their stories. The women told horrific stories of losing their loved ones. Many said it was heartbreaking to listen to their testimony. Mothers of Murdered Sons, also called MOMS, held the event Wednesday night at New Dimensions International...
Twins trek across Mississippi to raise awareness on mistreatment of foster care children
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Twin brothers are trekking their way across America and U.S. territories to shed light on the mistreatment of children in the foster care system. Davon and Tavon Woods are fraternal twins who quit their jobs to make it their full-time mission to raise awareness about the mistreatment of kids in […]
mageenews.com
Do not judge other people
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Do not judge other people…you do not know what they are going through…what kind of pain or sorrow they are experiencing.
deltanews.tv
How Living Off the Grid in Mississippi Compares to Other States
In the wake of the pandemic, with growing economic uncertainty and climate change stressing public infrastructure, more Americans are seeking ways to live off the grid. This does not necessarily mean forgoing all modern conveniences. Rather, living off the grid simply often means just that - being disconnected from local utility grids and having a higher degree of self-sufficiency.
WAPT
Jackson mayor says Mississippi leadership failed the city
JACKSON, Miss. — The divide between Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves could be widening as the city continues for funding to fix its crippled water system. Lumumba used the word “absent” to explain the governor’s response to helping Jackson and called out state leadership...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Historical Marker Unveiled At Parchman With Help Of Freedom Rider Figure
A historical marker now sits across from the front entrance of the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman on the side of U.S. 49, memorializing the state’s recognition of the civil rights activists known as Freedom Riders jailed at its oldest prison in 1961. One of the persons held with...
mississippifreepress.org
Mississippi Veteran Waited 18 Months in Jail For Mental Health Evaluation Without Trial
JACKSON, Miss.—Beverly Pool worries about her brother, Marvin Pernell, who was in the Oktibbeha County jail in Starkville, Miss., from July 2021 until January 2023 and is now at the Mississippi State Hospital, a state-funded psychiatric hospital in Whitfield, Miss. Now 48, Pernell is a military veteran who served in the U.S. Marines from 1994 to 1998.
Reward offered for information on killed south Mississippi horses
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A nonprofit group focused on protecting animals and wildlife is offering a reward for information that leads to the conviction of the person(s) responsible for killing three horses in George and Greene counties. Organizers of Help Asheville Bears posted the reward after seeing the WKRG story on Monday, Jan. 23. […]
Good Day Farm makes history with first sale of medical cannabis in Mississippi, plans to open locations in six more Mississippi towns
Good Day Farm, a leading cannabis company in the South, made history today when its flower was sold to an Oxford, Mississippi medical patient. The cannabis flower, cultivated at Good Day Farm’s 130,000 square-foot facility, became the first legal medical cannabis purchase in the state almost one year after the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act was signed into law.
Op-Ed: What happened to school choice in Mississippi?
Ten years ago, amid much fanfare, Mississippi’s state legislature passed a law to allow charter schools. A decade later, what do we have to show for it? Not much, if we are honest. So far, a mere eight charter schools have been approved across the entire state. Of the 450,000 or so children in public education in our state, a miniscule number are enrolled in charter schools. “Maybe that means...
wcbi.com
Poll shows majority of Mississippians favor Medicaid
MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Apparently, 80% of Mississippians are in favor of Medicaid. That is according to a recent poll released by Mississippi Today and Siena College. Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann has gone on record saying he supports the expansion of Medicaid and that Mississippi has the funds to cover its end of the price tag.
leisuregrouptravel.com
Tap Into Your Spiritual Side in Mississippi
Religious and rock ’n’ roll destinations make beautiful music together in the Magnolia State. Mississippi is a state known nationwide for its piety. A cornerstone of the country’s Gulf Coast, “The Magnolia State” combines religious destinations and charming southern woodland into one: green forests of cypress and oak upstate, coastal bayou on its nubby panhandle where groups can visit centuries old chapels and churches.
Comments / 1