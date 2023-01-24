ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Magnolia State Live

Mississippi bill could help with financial burden during cancer treatment

Susan G. Komen, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, applauds Senator J. Walter Michel (R- Ridgeland) and Representative Hank Zuber, III (R- Ocean Springs) for working with Komen to introduce legislation that would remove financial barriers to imaging that can rule out breast cancer or confirm the need for a biopsy. In 2023, more than 2,610 people will be diagnosed with breast cancer and more than 470 will die of the disease in Mississippi alone.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

‘The state threw them to the wolves’: Health department struggles to manage massive medical marijuana program

Behind closed doors, Mississippi’s eight-person medical cannabis office is struggling against its workload. The Health Department office charged by the Legislature with running Mississippi’s new medical marijuana program is steeped in disorganization: agents rarely visit cultivation sites, application  backlogs reach hundreds deep, and lags in communication with licensees often stretch on for weeks, a Mississippi […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

Mississippi bill aims to recruit volunteer firefighters

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - Firefighters in the Magnolia State are hoping to find new ways to bring in more recruits to their volunteer ranks. "The volunteer fire service not only in Mississippi is suffering, it's suffering nationwide," New Albany Fire Chief Mark Whiteside said. Whiteside is also the vice...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

Mississippi women share tragic stories of gun violence to raise awareness

JACKSON, Miss. — The families of gun violence victims are telling their stories. The women told horrific stories of losing their loved ones. Many said it was heartbreaking to listen to their testimony. Mothers of Murdered Sons, also called MOMS, held the event Wednesday night at New Dimensions International...
JACKSON, MS
mageenews.com

Do not judge other people

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Do not judge other people…you do not know what they are going through…what kind of pain or sorrow they are experiencing.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
deltanews.tv

How Living Off the Grid in Mississippi Compares to Other States

In the wake of the pandemic, with growing economic uncertainty and climate change stressing public infrastructure, more Americans are seeking ways to live off the grid. This does not necessarily mean forgoing all modern conveniences. Rather, living off the grid simply often means just that - being disconnected from local utility grids and having a higher degree of self-sufficiency.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

Jackson mayor says Mississippi leadership failed the city

JACKSON, Miss. — The divide between Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves could be widening as the city continues for funding to fix its crippled water system. Lumumba used the word “absent” to explain the governor’s response to helping Jackson and called out state leadership...
JACKSON, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Historical Marker Unveiled At Parchman With Help Of Freedom Rider Figure

A historical marker now sits across from the front entrance of the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman on the side of U.S. 49, memorializing the state’s recognition of the civil rights activists known as Freedom Riders jailed at its oldest prison in 1961. One of the persons held with...
PARCHMAN, MS
mississippifreepress.org

Mississippi Veteran Waited 18 Months in Jail For Mental Health Evaluation Without Trial

JACKSON, Miss.—Beverly Pool worries about her brother, Marvin Pernell, who was in the Oktibbeha County jail in Starkville, Miss., from July 2021 until January 2023 and is now at the Mississippi State Hospital, a state-funded psychiatric hospital in Whitfield, Miss. Now 48, Pernell is a military veteran who served in the U.S. Marines from 1994 to 1998.
STARKVILLE, MS
Magnolia State Live

Good Day Farm makes history with first sale of medical cannabis in Mississippi, plans to open locations in six more Mississippi towns

Good Day Farm, a leading cannabis company in the South, made history today when its flower was sold to an Oxford, Mississippi medical patient. The cannabis flower, cultivated at Good Day Farm’s 130,000 square-foot facility, became the first legal medical cannabis purchase in the state almost one year after the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act was signed into law.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Center Square

Op-Ed: What happened to school choice in Mississippi?

Ten years ago, amid much fanfare, Mississippi’s state legislature passed a law to allow charter schools. A decade later, what do we have to show for it? Not much, if we are honest. So far, a mere eight charter schools have been approved across the entire state. Of the 450,000 or so children in public education in our state, a miniscule number are enrolled in charter schools. “Maybe that means...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

Poll shows majority of Mississippians favor Medicaid

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Apparently, 80% of Mississippians are in favor of Medicaid. That is according to a recent poll released by Mississippi Today and Siena College. Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann has gone on record saying he supports the expansion of Medicaid and that Mississippi has the funds to cover its end of the price tag.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
leisuregrouptravel.com

Tap Into Your Spiritual Side in Mississippi

Religious and rock ’n’ roll destinations make beautiful music together in the Magnolia State. Mississippi is a state known nationwide for its piety. A cornerstone of the country’s Gulf Coast, “The Magnolia State” combines religious destinations and charming southern woodland into one: green forests of cypress and oak upstate, coastal bayou on its nubby panhandle where groups can visit centuries old chapels and churches.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

