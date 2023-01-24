Mushrooms are having a moment. And I’m not talking about the kind you eat — or the kind you, ahem, ingest — but rather the kind you use to style your living space. Mushroom-related decor was one of the biggest trends to emerge recently. For Pinterest’s "Pinterest Predicts" 2023 trend forecast, "Mush-Rooms" was one of the top emerging trends for this year, with every generation from Gen Z to Boomers expected to embrace "weirdcore" by looking for ways to insert mushroom-related decor into their homes. Further evidence for this fungal fad comes from Google Shopping also ranked mushroom lamps specifically as one of their top 100 most-in-demand products for the 2022 holiday season, with searches up 50 percent for the year.

