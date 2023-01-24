Read full article on original website
Today in Gear: The Month in Review
That’s right, get ready for the Month in Review – and just in the Nick o’time. Here we’ll share the five top-clicked products from this month’s Today in Gear posts. Buckle up for a great lineup of eye-catching gear, with everything from an avant-garde ‘horological sculpture’ to the newest Tom Sachs x NikeCraft sneaker. Scroll on to check out the full lineup and test your taste against the masses.
Tracksmith Eliot Runner Review: Outpacing Lofty Expectations
After nearly a decade of being one of the top boutique brands in the running world (though they've arguably grown large enough to dispatch the "boutique" label), Boston's Tracksmith has seen the running footwear space lacking — and has decided to fill that gap with their own shoe. Enter...
Get Your V-Day Flowers Ordered Early with Urban Stems' Sale
Valentine's Day is fast approaching — it's actually only a couple of short weeks away. But here's the thing: the longer you wait to find the right gift(s) for your significant other, the harder that search will become. Delivery services, especially those that offer bouquets of flowers, book up quickly. So if you want to make sure you've got your V-Day florals covered ahead of time, you might want to start shopping now. Plus, Urban Stems — one of our favorite flower delivery services — is offering a bunch of bouquets, arrangements and even dried flowers for sale, making the brand a romantic, no-brainer slam dunk.
The Best Mushroom Lamps for Eccentric Style
Mushrooms are having a moment. And I’m not talking about the kind you eat — or the kind you, ahem, ingest — but rather the kind you use to style your living space. Mushroom-related decor was one of the biggest trends to emerge recently. For Pinterest’s "Pinterest Predicts" 2023 trend forecast, "Mush-Rooms" was one of the top emerging trends for this year, with every generation from Gen Z to Boomers expected to embrace "weirdcore" by looking for ways to insert mushroom-related decor into their homes. Further evidence for this fungal fad comes from Google Shopping also ranked mushroom lamps specifically as one of their top 100 most-in-demand products for the 2022 holiday season, with searches up 50 percent for the year.
Jack Wolfskin Tapeless Jacket Review: Wins on Sustainability, Wiffs on Function
The strongest theme at this winter's Outdoor Retailer show was undoubtedly sustainability. Numerous brands won the show's vaulted Innovation Awards not just for integrating technical precision and innovative advancement into their new products, but for doing so in a more sustainable, eco-minded way. One stand-out in the cadre of winners:...
The Best New Home, Food and Drink Releases of 2023 (So Far)
For their first release of 2023, Seth Rogen's cannabis brand has gone with an ashtray. But not just any ashtray: this one's got spikes. The aptly named Spike Ashtray has seven spikes, in fact, designed to hold multiple joints at once. The two-piece design is made from cast iron for serious durability, and there's a leather base to keep the tray from scuffing up your table.
Why Wool Is (Still) the Best Material for Outdoor Gear
Innovation and progression are two (probably over-used) popular descriptors applied to the outdoor industry and its associated gear, apparel and accessories. Each new product release is positioned as a breakthrough, an innovation or a monumental step forward in the world of hiking boots, technical outerwear, ski gear and more. But,...
Nobull's New Kicks Make Hi-Vis Footwear More Accessible
It's no secret that Nobull's no stranger to bright and vibrant footwear. The brand's lineup of Trainers, Runners and more have always had a plethora of hues and patterns ready to take your ensemble up a notch or two. Yet, all those flashy colors can do little to keep your silhouette visible when working out into the evening hours.
Why You Should Avoid Digital Watches With Negative Displays
A digital watch can be a great choice for a number of reasons. They're often more accurate and functionally superior to traditional, analog watches — and today, they're even appreciated by watch collectors and can offer some captivatingly funky and retro-futuristic designs. Throw in a dark screen with light text and they look even more sleek and serious.
Stun Your Friends As You Expertly Wield This Alaskan Ulu Knife Set
Welcome to Talking Points, a series that looks at what makes certain products worth talking about, brought to you by Gear Patrol Studios. What is an Alaskan Ulu Knife — and why does it come in a set? Allow us to explain. Originally designed by indigenous Alaskan tribes thousands...
