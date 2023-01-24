Read full article on original website
Related
100 gecs Announce 2023 North American Tour Dates
100 gecs are hitting the road this spring. Dylan Brady and Laure Les are set to release their second album, 10,000 gecs, in late March, and, now, they’ve announced that they’ll be touring North American in support of the album. Machine Girl are set to open for the band on tour, with select dates featuring Fever Ray as co-headliner. Find the full list of dates below.
Beck and Phoenix Announce 2023 Co-Headlining Tour
Beck and Phoenix are heading out on tour together this year, co-headlining a run through the United States later this year. Weyes Blood, Japanese Breakfast, Jenny Lewis, and Sir Chloe will join them at stops along the way. Find the full itinerary below. Last year, Beck had been set to...
Kali Uchis Announces Tour and New Album Red Moon in Venus
Kali Uchis has a new album due soon, her first record since 2020’s Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞. Her next LP is titled Red Moon in Venus, and it’s out March 3 via Geffen. She’ll tour North America in support of Red Moon in Venus later this year, with Raye opening most dates. Check out the project’s cover and the tour schedule below.
Dave Matthews Band Announce Tour and New Album, Share Song: Listen
Dave Matthews Band are releasing a new album, Walk Around the Moon, on May 19 via RCA. The record is led by the new song “Madman’s Eyes,” which you can hear below. Walk Around the Moon is Dave Matthews Band’s first studio album since June 2018’s Come Tomorrow. They worked on the new album with producer Rob Evans and executive producer John Alagia. In May, the group will start a North American tour in support of the new album. Find the tour schedule below.
“Cnt Go Back ( Tell Me )” [ft. Liv.e, Butcher Brown, Jimetta Rose, V.C.R and Maurice II]
Listen to “Cnt Go Back ( Tell Me )” and a vintage leather jacket might magically appear over your shoulders. Rapper Pink Siifu and producer Ahwlee, who’ve recorded together as B. Cool-Aid since 2017, specialize in suave, crackly music that exists somewhere in between Butcher Brown’s live-band jazz and A Tribe Called Quest–style boom-bap. Kicking off their upcoming album Leather Blvd., their latest single is about keeping faith: “Everything’s gonna turn around someday/Everything gonna make sense, let’s pray,” Siifu croons over a crisp drum pattern and bass. Halfway through, the beat stutters and wears down. The ghostly coos of Liv.e, Jimetta Rose, and V.C.R. waft behind a mellow, flatly-delivered verse from Maurice II, who is done listening to naysayers: “Somebody full of fear, somebody ain’t/Minding they business, wanna talk about how I move.” None of them know where the world is headed, but they’re interested in holding onto what they have—their families, their resolve—and continuing to groove.
“Eclipse de Amor” [ft. Buscabulla]
Do not deny a girl her resentment. “Me diste la ilusión/De quedarme a tu vera” (“You gave me the illusion/Of staying by your side”), accuses the Barcelona-born, Brooklyn-based experimental pop artist NOIA on her single “Eclipse de Amor,” her sharp and airy falsetto piercing through curls of percussion. Buscabulla vocalist Raquel Berrios echoes NOIA’s slow, embittered tone, but there’s deeper sadness underneath; her voice is as soft as charmeuse, but forlorn and tattered, like a hand-me-down dress.
Beyoncé Gives First Performance Since 2020 at Dubai Hotel Opening
On Saturday night, January 21, Beyoncé performed during the grand reveal of Atlantis the Royal, a new luxury resort in Dubai. The hourlong concert—marking Beyoncé’s first live performance since 2020—was attended by over 1,000 people, including celebrities and “special guests,” as noted in a press release. Beyoncé opened her first set with a cover of Etta James’ “At Last” and performed tracks from across her catalog, though none off of her latest album, Renaissance. Beyoncé last performed live during a tribute for Kobe and Gianna Bryant in February, 2020. At the 2022 Oscars, she aired a pre-taped performance of her King Richard song, “Be Alive.”
Richard Dawson Announces First-Ever U.S. Tour
Richard Dawson has announced his first-ever tour of the United States. The English singer-songwriter will perform headlining sets in New York and Los Angeles; he’ll also open for the metal band Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs at select East Coast stops on their international tour. Find the full list of tour dates below.
Aphex Twin to Headline London’s Field Day Festival
Aphex Twin has been announced as the headlining act of London’s Field Day festival. The announcement confirms what fans have been speculating since last week, when a mysterious website featuring the producer’s logo was discovered at www.190823.co.uk. The festival comes to Victoria Park on August 19, 2023—the same date as website’s URL.
Slowthai Announces New Album Ugly, Shares New Song “Selfish”: Listen
Slowthai has announced his third studio LP, Ugly, with a new song titled “Selfish.” The follow-up to Tyron is out March 3 (via Method/Interscope). In a new music video for the single, the UK rapper is seated inside a custom-built room fitted floor to ceiling with two-way mirrors. Watch below.
Lucinda Chua Announces Debut Album Yian, Shares Video for New Song: Watch
London’s Lucinda Chua has announced her debut album: Yian is due out March 24 via 4AD. Accompanying the announcement, she’s unveiled a new song called “Echo,” which arrives with a short film. The Jade Ang Jackman-directed video features extended shots of Chua dancing with handmade Chinese fans as snow falls around her. Check it out below.
“Chilldo Cycling Club”
Founded to bridge the gender gap in China’s male-dominated underground club scene, the Shanghai-based party series Scandal launched its own label last year. While its first compilation, Alexithymia, featured vigorous cuts of techno, acid, and jungle from eight local female producers, the label’s second compilation, Shanghai Dreams, veers toward airier deconstructed club music. One of the most compelling tracks comes from Huizit, a Chengdu-based producer and co-founder of the local queer party series Chilldo. On “Chilldo Cycling Club,” beads of pearly synths cascade across empty space, joined by oscillating pulses and dreamy washes of atmosphere. But the curtains are suddenly yanked down, and it’s as if you’re being engulfed in a dark and messy crowd, subjected to a taut, punishing bassline, incessant claps, and sound effects like shattered glass. Cue the idle chitchat of the dancefloor, a passing “welcome to Chengdu,” and hearty laughter as Huizit pulls you into the sweaty, rumbling center of a queer party.
Fever Ray Shares Video for New Song “Kandy”: Watch
Fever Ray has shared the third single from their forthcoming album, Radical Romantics. The new song, “Kandy,” was co-produced and co-written by Fever Ray’s Karin Dreijer with their brother and Knife bandmate, Olof Dreijer. The Dreijers also co-star in Martin Falck’s new “Kandy” video, which pays homage to the Knife’s visual for “Pass This On.” Check out the new clip below.
Paul McCartney Announces New Photo Book 1964:Eyes of the Storm
Paul McCartney is releasing a photography book compiling 275 of his snapshots taken between the end of 1963 and the beginning of 1964—when Beatlemania was becoming a global phenomenon. 1964: Eyes of the Storm will be published June 13 by Liveright. The 35mm images are McCartney’s personal record of the time and capture the Beatles’ travels through Liverpool, London, Paris, New York, Washington, D.C., and Miami. Watch a trailer for the book below.
Pitchfork
14K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
The most trusted voice in musichttps://pitchfork.com/
Comments / 0