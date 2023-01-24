ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Unbound Now to present award to members of Congress

By Matt McGovern
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wzazd_0kPWIX0j00

Washington D.C. / WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco-founded global non-profit Unbound Now will present the Three Key Award on Tuesday.

Unbound Now is an organization supporting survivors and resourcing communities to fight human trafficking. The award will be presented to Members of Congress who have demonstrated consistent leadership to end human trafficking in the United States.

Among the members receiving the award is Congressman Pete Sessions (TX-17) – who has frequently collaborated with Unbound Now and law enforcement to actively combat human trafficking in his congressional district and local communities. In addition, the month of January is also marked as National Human Trafficking Prevention Month.

In addition to Congressman Sessions, Unbound founder Susan Peters will be inattendance – as well as Senator John Cornyn, Senator Ted Cruz, Senator James Lankford, Senator Markwayne Mullin and Congresswoman Maria Salazar. The event will take place in Falls Church, Virginia at 6 p.m. CST.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
M. L. French

Opinion: Another Washed-Up Celebrity is Taking Up Politics

Not much surprises me anymore when it comes to politics. I’m starting to become jaded by the shameless lying, self-preservation, and division. But one thing that still does blow my mind is the quality of candidates that we’re hiring to work as our elected body of representatives in government.
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Cotton vows to block nominees until Congress sees documents seized at Biden, Trump residences

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said he and other Republicans will hold up President Biden’s nominees until the administration shares with Congress the classified documents seized at Biden’s Delaware home and Washington office and former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.   Cotton vowed “there will be pain” until the Biden […]
DELAWARE STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Three dead in high-speed Milam County crash

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Texas Department of Safety Troopers are investigating a crash that killed three people Thursday afternoon in Milam County. Investigators say it happened at approximately 3:48 p.m. on Highway 36/Highway 190 – about two miles north of Milano – as a vehicle tried to evade a Milam County deputy. […]
MILAM COUNTY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

House GOP tees up first hearing on Biden’s COVID response

House Republicans are planning their first hearings on the Biden administration’s COVID-19 response, summoning top federal health officials to Congress to testify in the coming weeks. The House Committee on Energy and Commerce is planning to interrogate officials from federal agencies such as the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration, […]
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

2023 appropriations bill puts Ports-to-Plains Corridor projects into motion

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAMR/KCIT) — With the passage of the FY2023 Omnibus Appropriations Bill in late December, a number of projects were put in motion to benefit the Ports-to-Plains Corridor. This comes after I-27 was designated as an addition to the Interstate Highway System in the 2022 Omnibus Appropriations Bill. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, […]
TEXAS STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

House passes bill aimed at restricting presidential releases of reserve oil

The House on Thursday passed legislation intended to restrict the president’s ability to release oil from the country’s emergency supply — a bill aimed squarely at President Biden for his handling of rising gasoline prices last year.  The bill passed in a largely partisan 221-205 vote. Rep. Jared Golden (Maine) was the only Democrat who voted […]
MAINE STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

32K+
Followers
21K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy