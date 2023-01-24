ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Take home free Bud Light if Chiefs win Super Bowl

By Mike Coutee
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V8gwB_0kPWIQpe00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With a win against the Jacksonville Jaguars last Sunday in the AFC Divisional Round , the Kansas City Chiefs are one step closer to playing in the big game.

Bud Light announced this week that if the Chiefs win the Super Bowl, it will pick up the tab for hundreds of fans as they celebrate.

The company plans to giveaway $25 to 325 fans following a Chiefs Super Bowl win. Fans can enter the sweepstakes by visiting Bud Light on different social media accounts.

Chiefs success helps fill Kansas City bars, restaurants during traditional slow season

The Sweepstakes

Fans can enter once a day between 9 a.m. and 4: 55 p.m. Bud Light will then draw winners at 5 p.m. daily through Feb. 1.

Bug Light will select 25 potential winners in a random drawing each day.

Entries do not carry over from day to day.

A second giveaway opens Feb. 2 at 12 a.m. and closes Feb. 13 at 11:59 p.m. The drawing will take place on Feb. 17.

Travis Kelce’s mom has plan to support both sons in conference playoff games

Bug Light will select 100 potential winners from the people who enter the sweepstakes starting on Feb. 2.

All winners will be contacted and have 48 hours to respond. If winners don’t respond within the timeframe, Bud Light will select an alternate winner.

Each winner receives a $25 Cash App payment and can be used to buy as many Bud Lights as the money will cover.

How to Enter

There are several ways to enter the giveaway.

FACEBOOK

Visit Bud Light’s Facebook page and find the Sweepstakes post. Reply to it with the hashtags #EasyToEnjoy and #Sweepstakes. Fans who complete this step will receive one entry into the Sweepstakes.

What’s a high ankle sprain? What Mahomes’ recovery could look like

INSTAGRAM

Visit and follow @BudLight on Instagram. Reply to the Sweepstakes post and reply to it. Make sure your reply includes the hashtags #EasyToEnjoy and #Sweepstakes. Fans who complete this step will receive one entry into the Sweepstakes.

TWITTER

Fans can earn three entries by utilizing their Twitter account. Completing each step below earns one entry daily.

Follow @budlight on Twitter and tweet a message that includes the hashtags #EasyToEnjoy and #Sweepstakes.

Kansas sports betting intensifies ahead of Chiefs-Bengals AFC Championship

Users can also visit Bud Light’s Twitter account and reply to the company’s sweepstakes tweet with the hashtags #EasyToEnjoy and #Sweepstakes.

You’ll earn another entry if you retweet Bud Light’s tweet about the sweepstakes and use the hashtags #EasyToEnjoy and #Sweepstakes.

The full rules of the sweepstakes can be found by visiting budlight.com/BringHomeTheBudLights .

Chiefs will battle against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday in the AFC Championship game.

Andy Reid gives update on Patrick Mahomes ankle injury

This isn’t the first time Bud Light has treated Chiefs fans.

Last season, Bud Light offered Chiefs Kingdom free beer if Travis Kelce racked up a win at Tight End University.

Kelce brought home bragging rights in the longest drive contest at a Top Golf location in Nashville, Tennessee . He cleared a net placed 250 yards away. As a result of winning the challenge, Kelce won free Bud Light for fans.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Brittany Mahomes Cheers on Patrick Mahomes with Baby Bronze and Daughter Sterling: Photos

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes shares son Bronze, 5 weeks, and daughter Sterling Skye, 22 months Brittany Mahomes is back on the sidelines — with both babies in tow! The mom of two took on Arrowhead Stadium with son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 5 weeks, and daughter Sterling Skye, 22 months, to cheer on Patrick Mahomes as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Denver Broncos on Sunday. "New Year, same crew, still winning💯 #chiefskingdom," she captioned the Instagram carousel, which showed her posing around the stadium with her two kids. For the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
People

Brittany Mahomes Dresses Kids in Matching Outfits to Cheer on Patrick in Playoff-Clinching Game

Brittany Mahomes had her little ones — Bronze, 6 weeks, and Sterling Skye, 22 months — in matching Kansas City Chiefs-themed outfits to cheer on their quarterback dad Brittany Mahomes styled her little family in matching outfits as they watched Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs secure their spot in the playoffs. For the Saturday game day, the last of the regular season, the mom of two wore for an all-denim outfit by Good American, matched with Prada boots, while she opted for more festive looks for...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Footwear News

Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Pops in Good American Shacket & Prada Boots at Chiefs Vs. Raiders Football Game

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Brittany Mahomes brought a whimsical take to game-day style while supporting husband Patrick Mahomes at his latest football game for the Kansas City Chiefs. Held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the game resulted in a 31-13 win for the Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders. Brittany supported her quarterback husband with their daughter, Sterling, on her Instagram Stories, wearing a patchwork denim outfit from Khloe Kardashian’s brand Good American. Her ensemble featured mixed blue hues across a set of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
HollywoodLife

Jason Kelce’s Wife: 5 Things To Know About Kylie McDevitt & Their Relationship

Jason Kelce is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Since 2018, Jason has been married to Kylie McDevitt. They have two children together. Jason Kelce — the man dubbed the “King of Philly” due to his passion for the city that adopted him after the Philadelphia Eagles drafted him in 2011 – lives life with a passion greater than his 6’3 “, 295 lbs. frame. One woman who knows that for sure is his wife, Kylie Kelce (née McDevitt), who married him in 2018, two months after Kelce and the Eagles won Super Bowl LII. Since then, Jason (the brother of Kansas City’s Travis Kelce) and Kylie have lived spectacular lives on and off the field, starting a family and giving back to their community. But who is the woman who Jason calls his better half?
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wearebuffalo.net

Buffalo Woman Ruins Football Game After Dumping Beer On Kid

Over the last week or so, we have realized that football is bigger than the sport itself. And while it seems like faith in humanity has been restored as we #PrayForHamlin, there are still some people who refuse to let positive vibes be their guide. One mother was extremely disappointed...
BUFFALO, NY
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

38K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy