North Carolina State

Pandemic, culture wars revive 'school choice' policy push

SALT LAKE CITY — Nichole Mason first became concerned when she learned administrators at her children's public school were allowing transgender students to use girls' bathrooms. Her frustrations mounted when she felt her children's next school went too far with how they enforced COVID regulations during the pandemic. Now,...
State suspends Auditor Wood's vehicle assignment after crash

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina officials temporarily suspended the state auditor's vehicle assignment this week after she was cited for a misdemeanor hit-and-run for leaving the scene of a December crash where she drove her state-issued vehicle into a parked car. The state's motor fleet management director notified State...
Lawsuits in NC plane crash that killed 8 settled for $15M

The families of five passengers killed in a 2022 plane crash off the North Carolina coast have settled wrongful death lawsuits against the companies that owned the plane and employed the pilot and the pilot's estate for $15 million, family representatives announced Friday. All eight people aboard the Pilatus PC-12/47...
Economic growth is slowing in North Carolina, NCSU index reveals

RALEIGH – North Carolina’s economy is slowing, according to the latest index tracking leading economic indicators in the state. The index, published monthly by Dr. Mike Walden, an economist and a William Neal Reynolds Distinguished Professor Emeritus at North Carolina State University, forecasts the direction of North Carolina’s economy four to six months into the future.
Oregon pins hopes on mass timber to boost housing, jobs

PORTLAND, ORE. — Inside a warehouse at the industrial Port of Portland lies what some believe could be the answer to Oregon's housing crisis — a prototype of an affordable housing unit made from mass timber. Once mass-produced at the factory being planned at the port, the units...
Wyoming crypto bank's Federal Reserve application denied

CHEYENNE, WYO. — The Federal Reserve Board has denied a Wyoming cryptocurrency bank's application for Federal Reserve System membership, officials announced Friday, dealing a setback to the crypto industry's attempts to build acceptance in mainstream U.S. banking. Many in crypto have been looking to Cheyenne-based Custodia Bank's more than...
Tennessee says pair gave incorrect execution drug testimony

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Two of the people most responsible for overseeing Tennessee’s lethal injection drugs "incorrectly testified" under oath that they were testing the chemicals for bacterial contamination, the state attorney general’s office conceded in a court filing. The revelation comes on the heels of an independent...
A look at California's deadly back-to-back mass shootings

LOS ANGELES — In the course of 48 hours, two gunmen went on shooting rampages at both ends of California that left 18 dead and 10 wounded. The unrelated massacres at a dance hall in a Los Angeles suburb on Saturday night and a pair of mushroom farms south of San Francisco on Monday have dealt a blow to the state, which has some of the nation's toughest firearm laws and lowest rates of gun deaths.
Snow leads to massive pileup in Wisconsin, dozens injured

MADISON, WIS. — Dozens of people were injured in a massive traffic pileup amid snowy conditions in southern Wisconsin on Friday, which blocked Interstate 39/90 for hours, authorities said. Beloit Memorial Hospital said at least 27 people were treated for injuries sustained in the crash, WIFR-TV reported. The extent...
Video from auditor's office shows Beth Wood get into car minutes before hit-and-run crash

Wood was involved in a Dec. 8 crash on Salisbury Street near its intersection with Hargett Street. Police said she drove a state-owned Toyota into a parked car, partially rolling up onto its hood. Police arrived at the scene to find the engine running and no driver, according to a police report. Wood was charged Dec. 12 with misdemeanor hit-and-run resulting in property damage and cited for an unsafe movement infraction.
