ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department urged peaceful weekend protests following the release of body camera video of the alleged police beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis. Four of the five former Memphis police officers charged with murder and other crimes in the killing of 29-year-old Nichols were released from jail on bond Friday. The Memphis Police Department released footage of Tyre Nichols' traffic stop around 7 p.m. on Friday.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 13 HOURS AGO