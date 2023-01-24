ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roswell, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta mayor gives one-year progress report on crimefighting in Buckhead

ATLANTA - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens says a city and regional plan to fight crime is beginning to pay results. Mr. Dickens audience Thursday afternoon Buckhead civic leaders. Atlanta leaders approved a sizable pay package to slow the revolving door of officers leaving. And the Atlanta Police Department has brokered...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Rapper Young Dro joins rally to end youth violence in Atlanta

After the recent series of shootings targeting kids across metro Atlanta. People in one community are coming together to try to put an end to it. Thursday night in South Fulton, rapper Young Dro joined teens, parents, and community leaders to say enough is enough.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Tyre Nichols: Atlanta law enforcement anticipates response to Memphis police body camera video

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department urged peaceful weekend protests following the release of body camera video of the alleged police beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis. Four of the five former Memphis police officers charged with murder and other crimes in the killing of 29-year-old Nichols were released from jail on bond Friday. The Memphis Police Department released footage of Tyre Nichols' traffic stop around 7 p.m. on Friday.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Competitive eater Joey Chestnut to help open new Georgia restaurant

WOODSTOCK, Ga. - If you're ready for some "Pickle-Brined, Southern-Style, Cornflake-Rolled, Nashville-Hot, Damn-Good Chicken", just wait until The Original Hot Chicken opens its first ever location in Georgia. Woodstock will be the home of a new chain boasting its Nashville-style hot chicken, and hot dog-eating legend Joey Chestnut is expected to host the grand opening on Jan. 28 at 180 Parkway 575.
WOODSTOCK, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Downtown Atlanta restaurant shooting: 1 dead, gunman on the run

ATLANTA - A man was gunned down at a restaurant in Downtown Atlanta. The shooter is on the run. The shots broke out just before 8:30 Friday morning at Summit Cafeteria on Marietta Street Northwest. The restaurant shared the disturbing surveillance video of the shooting. The gunfire erupted after two...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woodstock Whataburger opens on Highway 92; more locations planned

WOODSTOCK, Ga. - Woodstock Police are warning drivers along Georgia Highway 92 to pack their patience on Thursday as a popular Texas burger chain opens its drive through for the first time in the Cherokee County city. This is Whataburger's second Georgia location along Ga. 92 near Indian Valley Drive...
WOODSTOCK, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Crews battle massive fire at abandoned SW Atlanta church

ATLANTA - Crews are on the scene of an overnight fire that destroyed an abandoned church in southwest Atlanta. Officials say the fire broke out shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday at the church on the 2900 of Springdale Road. Crews got to the scene to find the building heavily covered...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia commission passes rules to sell, produce medical marijuana

ATLANTA - Medical marijuana sales are one step closer to becoming a reality in Georgia. The Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission voted unanimously to pass rules for testing, inspections, and distribution of the controlled substance. The vote clears the way for low THC dispensaries to open as soon as...
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Peaceful protests after videos of beating of Tyre Nichols released

Protesters gathered in Downtown Atlanta in solidarity and calling for justice after the beating death of Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop earlier this month. The Memphis Police Department released videos showing the encounter between Nichols and the now-former officers.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

ATF now investigating arsons at Target, Walmart stores

ATLANTA - In just a matter of weeks, three retail stores in Atlanta went up in flames. Fire investigators say they are now treating all three as arson cases. "The initial appearance is they appear to be covering up some sort of theft or shoplifting," said William Perdue, an ATF Senior Special Agent Certified Fire Investigator.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Adoptable puppies found abandoned in Decatur dog park, one dead

DECATUR, Ga. - Eight puppies are looking for their forever homes in Decatur after police officers found them abandoned in a dog park. Officials said they actually discovered nine dogs in Glenlake Dog Park, but one of the furry friends did not make it overnight with the others. The eight...
DECATUR, GA

