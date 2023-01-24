ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Restaurant Week Fox Cities: Fox River Brewing Company

(WFRV) – Local 5 Live continues our exploration of the tasty things you can try during Restaurant Week Fox Cities and that can include a sip of something. Jackie and Chef Kelly from Fox River Brewing Company in Appleton with what’s on tap. Details from restaurantweekfoxcities.com:. Kick off...
Circle K debuts two convenience stores in Green Bay area

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – One of the largest convenience store operators in the United States has debuted two locations in the Green Bay area. The global chain, Circle K, opened a 5,200-square-foot store on Mike McCarthy Way in Ashwaubenon and converted one of its sister brand stores in Ledgeview, located on Silverstone Trail.
Saturday snow south, then COLD for everyone

Plan on a cloudy start to the weekend with more snow likely to develop Saturday, especially the southern half of the area. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL BE IN EFFECT FOR SHEBOYGAN, FOND DU LAC, GREEN LAKE AND MARQUETTE COUNTIES ON SATURDAY. The most snow by Madison and Milwaukee where...
One homeless man stabbed, another arrested in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police say a 40-year-old homeless man was stabbed on Holmgren Way late Thursday night. Police have arrested a 55-year-old man, who is also homeless. Officers say the two men were taking shelter inside an abandoned ice machine in a parking lot. An argument...
Snow showers Friday, more for some on Saturday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. A quick-hitting clipper heading our way Friday as snow showers will bring slippery conditions for morning drivers. Blowing snow is also expected as gusty winds around 30 or 35 miles per hour will accompany the falling flakes. Plan on shoveling between 0.5″ up to 2″ of accumulation. Chilly morning temps in the mid teens will be followed by an afternoon high of 32 degrees.
Oak Grove Dentistry: Children’s Dental Health

(WFRV) – They are Your Local Experts in Oral Health no matter what your age. February is Children’s Dental Health month and there are probably some myths about their teeth that you may have heard. Dr. Eric Childs from Oak Grove Dentistry stopped by Local 5 Live to...
WBAY AT 70: Mary Smits and Don Carmichael

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY-TV went on the air on March 17, 1953. As we get ready to celebrate 70 years in broadcasting, WBAY is revisiting the people who made this station a legacy in Northeast Wisconsin. Each week, Action 2 News will bring you a conversation with someone...
Farmer Roundtable events happening in Oshkosh and Kaukauna

(WFRV) – Farmer Roundtable events are back in two local communities. The Fox-Wold Watershed Alliance, along with numerous partners, is hosting events in Oshkosh and Kaukauna. These annual events provide opportunities for farmers to learn from other farmers about what is working locally for soil health. For details on...
The history of WBAY

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The WBAY Building at 115 South Jefferson Street in downtown Green Bay. What is now known as the WBAY Building started in 1924 as a Knights of Columbus health center. From the bottom up, it featured an Olympic-size swimming pool, a restaurant, a gymnasium, and -- at the time -- the largest auditorium in the city. On the second floor you would find a billiard parlor and meeting rooms. The third floor featured a community kitchen, a lodge room that became a small gym, and four handball courts.
Verbal argument leads to stabbing in Green Bay, suspect arrested

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 55-year-old homeless man who is the suspect in the stabbing of another homeless man on the city’s southwest side was arrested. According to the Green Bay Police Department, the incident caused non-life-threatening injuries to the victim and stemmed from a verbal argument. The...
