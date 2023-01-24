ASHEVILLE — Trailing by three points with 11.4 seconds left Friday, Asheville High forward Evangelia Paulk finally shed Reynolds guard Anna Wilcox, whose faceguarding had denied the Cougars star the ball for most of the night. Paulk received the inbound and took off upcourt, capitalizing on what was essentially the most space she'd had all night. By the time she reached the top of the key, however, Wilcox had caught up, and the junior stripped the ball...

