Read full article on original website
Related
Reynolds girls basketball 'makes a statement,' beats previously undefeated Asheville High
ASHEVILLE — Trailing by three points with 11.4 seconds left Friday, Asheville High forward Evangelia Paulk finally shed Reynolds guard Anna Wilcox, whose faceguarding had denied the Cougars star the ball for most of the night. Paulk received the inbound and took off upcourt, capitalizing on what was essentially the most space she'd had all night. By the time she reached the top of the key, however, Wilcox had caught up, and the junior stripped the ball...
Girls basketball: Stein scores career-high 19, Shadoski hits 2 late free throws as Lakeside tops Columbus 51-50 for fifth straight victory
LAKE MILLS -- Lakeside is relishing the second half of conference play and the opportunity it provides to move up in the standings. The Warriors got the closing stretch of Capitol North games off to a rousing -- and dramatic start -- at home on Friday. Senior Jenna Shadoski hit the go-ahead free throws with 15.4 seconds remaining, junior Ava Stein scored a career-high 19 points while grabbing 16 rebounds...
Comments / 0