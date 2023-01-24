Read full article on original website
Related
USA interim Anthony Hudson committed to staying in charge for 'as long as I'm asked to'
Hudson took charge of his first game this week - a 2-1 friendly loss to Serbia - following the expiration of Gregg Berhalter's contract and the bombshell revelation about the former coach.
Isabeau Levito wins first U.S. women's figure skating title
Teen star Isabeau Levito delivered a dazzling free skate to capture gold at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships on Friday.
Comments / 0