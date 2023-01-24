Read full article on original website
Kootenai County commissioners reject cell tower
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai County commissioners voted 2-1 Thursday to nix a cell tower off Potlatch Hill Road, reversing their previous decision to approve it, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. The board made a split decision last October to approve a conditional-use permit for landowner Thomas Ingle, AT&T...
idahoednews.org
Analysis: Finally, lawmakers talk about NIC and address the elephant in the room
The Statehouse’s chronically cramped budget hearing room was packed as usual Thursday morning — with officials from Idaho’s four community colleges. And an elephant. And after dispensing with a few basic talking points — the 50th anniversary of a nursing program, a workforce training program partnering with more than 300 businesses — North Idaho College Interim President Greg South addressed the elephant.
Retiring program coordinator ensures students learn about Idaho tribe's history
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The storytelling tradition of Indigenous people was brought to life by Sarai Mays as she spoke to two fourth-grade classes Wednesday morning at Sorensen Magnet School for the Arts and Humanities, as reported by our news partner, the Coeur d'Alene Press. Students were captivated as...
City of Spokane, Jewels Helping Hands reach agreement about clearing I-90 homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane and Jewels Helping Hands (JHH) have reached an agreement regarding the homeless camp near I-90. The agreement is on track to be finalized by the end of the day Friday and filed by Monday. The agreement says the city will not work...
Kootenai County approves Hayden law enforcement agreement
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai County commissioners approved the law enforcement services agreement between the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office and the city of Hayden for fiscal year 2023, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. Because Hayden doesn’t have a municipal police department, it contracts with KCSO. Under the...
Coeur d'Alene Vacation Rental Alliance opposes STR proposal
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The CDA-Vacation Rental Alliance said Monday it "vehemently opposes" the city of Coeur d'Alene's latest proposal to deal with short-term rental properties, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. The city's proposal includes a one-year permit cap after March 1 and fines of up to $5,000 for...
Coeur d'Alene Schools to host 'Let's Talk Levy' Events
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Two "Let's Talk Levy" open house events will be hosted by the Coeur d'Alene School District for anyone who would like to learn more about the two levies the district will run on the March 14 ballot, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. The supplemental levy...
inlander.com
NEWS BRIEFS: Avista says it's out of Colstrip and more
Heeding both legislation and economics, Avista will get out of the coal business by the end of 2025, announcing this month that it will sell its share of the two remaining operational units at Colstrip power plant in Montana. Coal provides about 8 to 9 percent of Avista's power needs in the Northwest but has become less economically viable than other options such as wind and natural gas. That, coupled with a Washington law requiring utilities to get out of coal, drove the company to make a deal with NorthWestern Energy. Avista (and its customers) will remain responsible for remediation and cleanup that is likely to be a liability for decades. Avista will also retain access to the massive transmission line system that connects Colstrip to the Pacific Northwest and could help the utility tie in clean energy projects in the future. The remaining owners have 90 days from the announcement to exercise a right of refusal on the deal.
Spokane County Fire District 8 asking voters to renew Maintenance and Operations Levy for 2023
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Fire District 8 is asking voters to consider renewing the Maintenance and Operations Levy that expires at the end of 2023. The levy is not new. However, it needs to be renewed and approved every four years. The levy was approved in 2015 and 2019.
Kootenai County starts process of adding more deputies to Hayden streets
HAYDEN, Idaho — The signs are everywhere. Hayden is growing. Kootenai County Lieutenant Zachary Sifford sees it. "Hayden has big box stores now and a lot of alcohol sales so it's not the small-town Hayden it used to be," Lt. Sifford says. Right now, four sheriff's deputies patrol Hayden,...
Spokane City Council moves Landlord-Tenant Ordinance vote to Feb.
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane City Council planned to vote for the Landlord-Tenant Ordinance 36330 on Monday, Jan. 23, but will now vote in February. According to the city, due to the temporary technical issues with WebEx, there will be no virtual or call-in options for council members, city staff, presenters, or members of the public.
cpmpawprints.org
The Murders of the four Idaho University Students
November 13, 2022 was the night of the 4 murders in the State of Idaho. The victims are Kylee Goncalves, she was 21 years old, born in Rathdrum, Idaho. Madison Mogen she was also 21 years old, born in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Xana Kernodle, 20 years old, born in Post Falls, Idaho. Ethan Chapin is also 20 years old, born in Mount Vernon, Washington. More than 6 weeks after the four University of Idaho students were mysteriously stabbed to death in a house near the Moscow, Idaho, campus, a suspect was identified, named Bryan Kohberger and was taken into custody. Kohberger was identified as the person who committed this horrible crime, the police identified him because of his white Hyundai Elantra which was seen in a surveillance video after the murders. The Moscow police department said that Bryan Kohberger went by the victim’s house three times, before entering the area a fourth time at 4:04 a.m. Kohbergers phone showed that he was heading to Moscow before the murders, his phone was off from 2:47 a.m to 4:48 a.m, the affidavit said that ‘’is consistent with Kohberger attempting to conceal his location during the quadruple homicide.’’ Kohbergers phone records indicate that he went back to the house after 9 a.m., just five hours after the homicide murders; this is based on what the affidavit showed. The victims were stabbed multiple times, some of them had defensive wounds, and there was no sign of sexual assault, police said. Kohberger is facing four counts of first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of three women and one man.
Here's an inside look at the Catalyst Project
SPOKANE, Wash. — As the homeless camp near I-90, known as "Camp Hope," continues to shrink, the Catalyst Project on Sunset Boulevard is adding more people. Program director Kristine Kannegaard is helping transition people from the I-90 homeless encampment to temporary housing. "We're moving in people actually today and...
North Idaho senior citizens 'being shut out in this economy'
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The rate at which Kootenai County senior citizens are entering into homelessness is on the rise, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. The Martin family — Gary, his wife, Linda, and daughter Becky — were all living in their car for six months in 2022.
Airway Heights couple who transported dead daughter to South Dakota appear in Spokane County court
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Warning: This story contains references to child abuse that may be disturbing to some readers. The Airway Heights couple who was arrested in South Dakota after transporting their dead daughter's body out of state in a U-haul is back in Spokane County. The couple is set to appear in court Thursday afternoon.
Idaho Department of Lands buys 18,000 acres in North Idaho
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — It was a deal the Idaho Department of Lands couldn't refuse, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. When the state had a chance to bid on almost 18,050 acres of timberland spread across the five northern counties, officials didn't hesitate. “Adding an additional 18,000 acres of...
inlander.com
Washington state gears up for a national cannabis market
There's a reason you can't buy Oregon-grown cannabis in Spokane. It's called federal law. But with the growing possibility that the regulators and politicians in the nation's capital will end the federal prohibition of cannabis, Pacific Northwest lawmakers are gearing up to allow producers to export cannabis across state lines.
onekindesign.com
A lakeside paradise cabin with handcrafted details on Lake Coeur d’Alene
Mittmann Architect in collaboration with Edwards Smith Construction has created this beautiful lakeside paradise cabin that is nestled on the shores of Lake Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Set on Swede Bay, one of the most desirable Bays on Lake Coeur d’Alene, this rustic abode provides a heavenly retreat for family gatherings.
Eastern Washington officials give statements on police footage of Tyre Nichols
SPOKANE, Wash — Eastern Washington officials issued a statement following the release of police video in the deadly assault of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, from Memphis, Tennessee. Nichols died on Jan. 10 after five police officers brutally beat him. His death prompted murder charges Thursday against the officers and outrage...
KXLY
Fairchild Airmen rescue person near Schweitzer Mountain
SANDPOINT, Idaho -- On January 3, airmen from the 36th Rescue Squadron successfully saved a person near the Schweitzer Mountain in Sandpoint, Idaho. The team rescued an injured snowmobiler who spent 18 hours outside in 19-degree weather with little food and water. The Squadron, which consists of two pilots, two...
