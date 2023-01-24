ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC4 Columbus

Volunteers needed for Lyme Disease vaccine study

This past summer, we were constantly hearing about the rise in ticks in Ohio and the diseases they carry. Of course, Lyme Disease is the most commonly known. To date, the best way to prevent Lyme is by preventing a tick bite. But that could change, and you could be a part of a groundbreaking vaccine.
wosu.org

Ohio's emergency fund and its impact on state residents

Ohio has a very large, very healthy so-called rainy day fund. State leaders brag about the billions stashed away for an emergency. Leaders don’t tend to mention that all that money is raking in millions more in interest thanks to the recent rate hikes at the Federal Reserve. We...
wyso.org

Renacci announces PAC to flip school boards in Ohio to counter 'woke' policy

Former Ohio Republican Congressman Jim Renacci Thursday announced a new political action committee to try to flip Ohio school boards with conservative-leaning candidates. Renacci said in a news release that the new Save Our Schools Ohio PAC will help candidates raise funds and will use data to identify "dozens" of key local school board races.
wyso.org

Ohio has second highest annual new business filings

Anyone can head to the secretary of state’s website to file for a new business for $99. 2022 was the second highest on record for filings to start a new business in Ohio. The state saw nearly 180,000 new businesses created. That’s only topped by 2021’s 1970,010 new filings.
Cleveland.com

Another hunger tsunami could be coming. Are we ready? Editorial

At the end of next month, millions of food stamp recipients across the country and hundreds of thousands in Ohio will receive their final pandemic emergency food-aid allotment of extra SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits, as food stamps are now called. On one level, this makes sense. The pandemic...
wyso.org

Addiction Help by Phone; Emergency Dispatch Translation Assistance

Addiction Help via Phone (WYSO) - Families of Addicts is offering a new resource for area families struggling with a loved one who has a substance abuse disorder. WYSO’s Kathryn Mobley reports help is just a phone call away. Language Transcription for Emergency Dispatchers (WYSO) - A tech company...
wvxu.org

Proposal would eliminate one-third of Ohio’s code for rules and regulations

The DeWine administration has proposed eliminating one-third of the Ohio Administrative Code which details rules and regulations for more than 300 state agencies and divisions. The administrative code contains more than 17.4 million words for the agencies and the businesses and organizations that fall under their authority. Lt. Gov. Jon...
ideastream.org

Ohio SNAP recipients facing end of emergency allotments

Individuals and families enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP, will see their monthly benefits go down beginning in March. The program provides stipends to qualifying households to help put food on the table and address food insecurity. Since March of 2020---when the pandemic started, Ohio has been...
Ballotpedia News

The Ballot Bulletin: Ohio governor signs bill amending election laws

Welcome to The Ballot Bulletin, where we track developments in election policy at the federal, state, and local levels. This is the final monthly edition of The Ballot Bulletin. Starting February 3, this newsletter will be sent weekly on Fridays, featuring several new charts and visuals of the latest bills and legislative activity from Ballotpedia’s Election Administration Legislation Tracker. Each week, we’ll give you the latest on noteworthy election-related bills in state legislatures, recent bill activity, and a look at the big picture—how many bills have been signed into law? By members of which political party? And more.
spectrumnews1.com

Ex-Olympic bound athlete survived human trafficking, shares story

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Survivors, advocates and state leaders gathered for Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost's Human Trafficking Summit on Thursday. In light of the event, a survivor in Dayton is sharing his story hoping to help others like him. What You Need To Know. John-Michael Lander shares his story...
Oscar

Ohio fishing license

Fishing is a popular pastime in Ohio, and with so many bodies of water to choose from, it's easy to see why. However, before you can cast your line, it's important to make sure that you have a valid fishing license.
