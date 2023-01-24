Read full article on original website
Related
NBC4 Columbus
Volunteers needed for Lyme Disease vaccine study
This past summer, we were constantly hearing about the rise in ticks in Ohio and the diseases they carry. Of course, Lyme Disease is the most commonly known. To date, the best way to prevent Lyme is by preventing a tick bite. But that could change, and you could be a part of a groundbreaking vaccine.
Case Western Reserve Study Confirms Racism as "Overriding Factor" in Redlining Neighborhoods
The authors also make suggestions on how to addresss "100 years of discrimination and institutionalized racism”
wosu.org
Ohio's emergency fund and its impact on state residents
Ohio has a very large, very healthy so-called rainy day fund. State leaders brag about the billions stashed away for an emergency. Leaders don’t tend to mention that all that money is raking in millions more in interest thanks to the recent rate hikes at the Federal Reserve. We...
Fewer Parents Are Vaccinating Kids, and Ohio Is Dealing with the Fallout
Health officials are worried that a measles outbreak in Columbus could become the norm.
wyso.org
Renacci announces PAC to flip school boards in Ohio to counter 'woke' policy
Former Ohio Republican Congressman Jim Renacci Thursday announced a new political action committee to try to flip Ohio school boards with conservative-leaning candidates. Renacci said in a news release that the new Save Our Schools Ohio PAC will help candidates raise funds and will use data to identify "dozens" of key local school board races.
wyso.org
Ohio has second highest annual new business filings
Anyone can head to the secretary of state’s website to file for a new business for $99. 2022 was the second highest on record for filings to start a new business in Ohio. The state saw nearly 180,000 new businesses created. That’s only topped by 2021’s 1970,010 new filings.
Another hunger tsunami could be coming. Are we ready? Editorial
At the end of next month, millions of food stamp recipients across the country and hundreds of thousands in Ohio will receive their final pandemic emergency food-aid allotment of extra SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits, as food stamps are now called. On one level, this makes sense. The pandemic...
wyso.org
Addiction Help by Phone; Emergency Dispatch Translation Assistance
Addiction Help via Phone (WYSO) - Families of Addicts is offering a new resource for area families struggling with a loved one who has a substance abuse disorder. WYSO’s Kathryn Mobley reports help is just a phone call away. Language Transcription for Emergency Dispatchers (WYSO) - A tech company...
wyso.org
Ohio is seen as a test state for solar farms. An increasing number of counties are banning them
Ohio led the nation in solar and wind farm rejections in 2022, according to an author and podcaster tracking such data. Robert Bryce says more than 40 Ohio townships banned either wind or solar, or both, in 2022. He says that's a direct result of Senate Bill 52, which gives local governments control. Butler County is one county banning them.
wvxu.org
Proposal would eliminate one-third of Ohio’s code for rules and regulations
The DeWine administration has proposed eliminating one-third of the Ohio Administrative Code which details rules and regulations for more than 300 state agencies and divisions. The administrative code contains more than 17.4 million words for the agencies and the businesses and organizations that fall under their authority. Lt. Gov. Jon...
wyso.org
New Businesses Thriving; Food Prices Not Deterring Shoppers; Restoring Black Cemeteries
Come In, We're Open for Business - Last year was the second highest on record for filings to start a new business in Ohio. The state saw nearly 180,000 new businesses created – topped only by 2021’s numbers. WYSO’s Garrett Reese spoke with Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose about why that’s important.
ideastream.org
Ohio SNAP recipients facing end of emergency allotments
Individuals and families enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP, will see their monthly benefits go down beginning in March. The program provides stipends to qualifying households to help put food on the table and address food insecurity. Since March of 2020---when the pandemic started, Ohio has been...
New Ohio Senate bill bars state funds from investing based on environmental, social or governance practices
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A new Ohio Senate bill would prohibit investment managers of several state funds – including the five pension systems – from choosing investments with the primary purpose of influencing social, environmental or corporate governance. E.S.G. investing is an approach in which investment managers choose...
Ohio State Highway Patrol increases maximum age requirement
The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced Wednesday that the maximum age to apply to the training academy has been increased to 40.
The Ballot Bulletin: Ohio governor signs bill amending election laws
Welcome to The Ballot Bulletin, where we track developments in election policy at the federal, state, and local levels. This is the final monthly edition of The Ballot Bulletin. Starting February 3, this newsletter will be sent weekly on Fridays, featuring several new charts and visuals of the latest bills and legislative activity from Ballotpedia’s Election Administration Legislation Tracker. Each week, we’ll give you the latest on noteworthy election-related bills in state legislatures, recent bill activity, and a look at the big picture—how many bills have been signed into law? By members of which political party? And more.
spectrumnews1.com
Ex-Olympic bound athlete survived human trafficking, shares story
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Survivors, advocates and state leaders gathered for Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost's Human Trafficking Summit on Thursday. In light of the event, a survivor in Dayton is sharing his story hoping to help others like him. What You Need To Know. John-Michael Lander shares his story...
‘Small victory’: Family celebrates signing of Ohio Senate Bill 288
Marie Belcastro's family is celebrating a "small victory" in their fight to reverse a state law that took effect in 2021 that made her killer eligible for parole.
Fox 19
New photo ID law intended to limit voter fraud may impact Ohio veterans, others
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A new Ohio law that will require a government-authorized photo ID to vote in person may make it more difficult, and possibly even prevent some Ohioans from voting. House Bill 458, a bill that modifies voter ID laws and absentee voting, received Gov. Mike DeWine’s signature on...
Is the Cleveland Clinic Ohio’s biggest employer again? State’s top employers in 2022, ranked from 1 to 100
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Cleveland Clinic beat out Walmart to regain the top spot as Ohio’s largest employer in 2022, with 56,986 being employed in the state by the hospital system, 4,338 more people than in 2021, according to a new report from the Ohio Department of Development. Walmart...
Ohio fishing license
Fishing is a popular pastime in Ohio, and with so many bodies of water to choose from, it's easy to see why. However, before you can cast your line, it's important to make sure that you have a valid fishing license.
Comments / 1