Des Moines, IA

Egg And Issues Will Take Place On Saturday In Rock Rapids

Rock Rapids, Iowa — Any Lyon County residents who want to know what is going on in Des Moines have a chance to find out at the Forster Community Center in Rock Rapids on Saturday. Rock Rapids Chamber of Commerce Director Angie Jager tells KIWA that Eggs and Issues...
Former Governor Branstad Is Now President Of World Food Prize

Des Moines, Iowa –Former Iowa Governor Terry Branstad is the new leader of the Des Moines-based foundation that awards the annual “World Food Prize.”. In October of each year, the foundation presents the World Food Prize and its 250-thousand-dollar award to people at the forefront of efforts to improve the quality, quantity, and availability of food.
