Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Our 8 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in VirginiaEast Coast TravelerVirginia Beach, VA
Unusual Facts About Virginia Beach You Never KnewTed RiversVirginia Beach, VA
Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in FebruaryCheryl E PrestonCharlottesville, VA
A Virginia store shooting survivor is suing Walmart for $50 million.Westland DailyChesapeake, VA
Related
Portsmouth police: Missing 19-year-old woman is pregnant, considered 'high risk'
Portsmouth police are looking for a missing 19-year-old woman who is pregnant and "considered to be at high risk."
Police investigate report of attempted robbery at Ruffner Middle
Norfolk Police are currently investigating a report of a robbery that took place at Ruffner Middle School Friday afternoon.
Man killed in shooting on Riverlands Drive in Newport News
Police in Newport News are investigating after a man died following a shooting Thursday evening. In a press release, police said it happened just before 5:40 p.m. on Riverlands Drive.
Juvenile hurt in shooting on Spring Lake Crescent in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach police are investigating a shooting Thursday night. A tweet from the Virginia Beach Police Department said it happened in the 500 block of Spring Lake Crescent.
Second mental examination ordered in trial of Hampton father of missing child
As we approach the one-year anniversary of 4-year-old Codi Bigsby's disappearance, his father, Cory Bigsby, appeared in court Friday.
13newsnow.com
Father of Menchville HS shooting victim speaks after controversial NNPS meeting comment
An official escorted Dunham back to his seat. Hunter said this immediately following: "And we ask why our kids are bad."
Virginia Beach teacher arrested for disturbing the peace
A Virginia Beach Public Schools spokesperson told 10 On Your Side that the teacher is a Technology Education teacher at Corporate Landing Middle School and that he is currently on administrative leave.
No injuries reported following fire at Children’s Center in Suffolk
There were no injuries reported following a fire at the Children's Center in Suffolk Thursday morning.
Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A homicide investigation is underway in Newport News Thursday evening. According to the Newport News Police Department, officers went to Riverlands Drive after a report of a shooting just after 5:30 p.m. At the scene, officers found a man dead from "at least one gunshot...
No reopening date for Chesapeake Walmart following deadly mass shooting, spokesperson says
There is no reopening date set for the Walmart location on Sam's Circle in Chesapeake following November's deadly mass shooting.
WAVY News 10
New details in shooting involving off-duty James City County Police officers
New details have emerged in the shooting involving two off-duty James City County Police officers. New details in shooting involving off-duty James …. New details have emerged in the shooting involving two off-duty James City County Police officers. Judge orders second competency exam for Cory Bigsby. A judge has ordered...
Norfolk police need your help identifying this catalytic converter thief.
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a story about thefts that aired on Nov. 18, 2022. With the increase of catalytic converter thefts on the rise across Hampton Roads and the country, detectives need your help tracking down a suspect. Police say that...
21-year-old killed in shooting on Harpers Road in Virginia Beach, police say
A 21-year-old was killed in a shooting in Virginia Beach early Monday morning, police said in a release Tuesday night. Just before 3:50 a.m., officers were called to a shooting at an unknown address.
New charges filed against man who allegedly hit, killed Navy sailor outside Virginia Beach restaurant
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man who has been accused of hitting and killing a Navy sailor with his car in July of 2022 had a charge withdrawn and new charges filed, according to the Virginia Beach Commonwealth's Attorney Office. 40-year-old Stephen "Tyler" Murphy died from his injuries after...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia men face lengthy prison time in string of 7-Eleven armed robberies
Two Virginia men pleaded guilty this week to their roles in a series of armed robberies of 7-Elevens in Newport News, Norfolk and Virginia Beach in 2019. Deric Breon Simons, 23, of Chesapeake, Ronald Lee Brookins, Jr., 22, of Suffolk, and a third man, Michael Moore, then 18, robbed five 7-Elevens in a five-hour span on July 24 and into the early-morning hours of July 25 in 2019, according to court documents.
2 Hampton Roads men plead guilty to armed robberies at 7-Eleven
NORFOLK, Va. — A Chesapeake and a Suffolk man pleaded guilty this week to a series of armed robberies at 7-Elevens across Hampton Roads. The robberies happened in Newport News, Norfolk and Virginia Beach in 2019. According to the Department of Justice, 23-year-old Deric Breon Simons, 22-year-old Ronald Lee...
Virginia Supreme Court reverses $1 million award to family of man killed by Virginia Beach police
RICHMOND, Va. — The Supreme Court of Virginia reversed a million-dollar judgment in a 2019 fatal police shooting of a man in Virginia Beach. On February 9, 2019, police were called to a home in the 5700 block of Paiute Road after 57-year-old Jeffrey Tyree brandished a knife and threatened to harm himself with it.
WAVY News 10
Lawyer for Richneck Elementary teacher shot by student announces lawsuit
Lawyer for Richneck Elementary teacher shot by student …. NN School Board member speaks out against superintendent …. Newport News School Board member Gary Hunter speaks out after he was the lone vote against a separation agreement and severance for Superintendent Dr. George Parker III. New details in shooting involving...
Newly-released video shows how a crash scene turned into deadly police shooting
A judge has dismissed the case against a Henrico Police Officer charged with voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a driver.
Man's body found in Williamsburg retention pond: Police
Around 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday police responded to the 5000 block of Olive Drive for reports of a body in a retention pond.
Comments / 2