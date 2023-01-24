ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Gasparilla logo has deep roots in event history

By Chris Martinez
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As pirates raid Tampa this weekend, you might notice a round, red pin worn by many of the invaders.

It’s this year’s logo for ‘Ye Mistic Crew’ and its design has deep roots in Gasparilla history.

The pin features the skull and crossbones along with “Ye MKG”, for Ye Mistic Krew of Gasparilla. While the white design on the crimson pin looks fresh, it’s actually a revamped symbol from previous Gasparilla celebrations from decades earlier.

“When they’re looking for the current Gasparilla year, they’ll look back at the archives and look back at their own history,” Tampa historian Rodney Kite-Powell explained. “It’s interesting to look back on those traditions and see how they can look fresh, even today.”

The designer of this year’s logo used a pair of translucent red dice from 1950s as his source of inspiration. The Gasparilla memento features the same skull and crossbones along with the ‘MKG’ initials in an identical formation.

But historians say the symbol dates back even further.

A nearly identical design was used on the Gasparilla Coronation Ball program in the year 1931. The nearly 100-year-old program’s cover shows the skull and crossbones with ‘MKG’ in the same arrangement. That puts the logo’s debut during the early years of the Great Depression, and Kite-Powell says it shows Tampa’s premier pirate party endured even in the toughest times.

“It at least gave people in the community a day to take a break from the difficult times and celebrate the city and celebrate its history,” Kite-Powell said. “And certainly that’s what it’s become today.”

