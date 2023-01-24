Read full article on original website
US economy grew at 2.9% pace from October through December despite pressure from high rates and fear of coming recession
US economy grew at 2.9% pace from October through December despite pressure from high rates and fear of coming recession.
Joe Biden Says He Won't Let Republicans Wreck the Economy in Response to Efforts to Abolish Income Tax, Social Security
President Joe Biden stated on Tuesday that he would not allow the Republican party to destroy the U.S. economy during his first meeting with Democratic leaders in the newly elected Congress, according to The Hill.
Chevron’s buyback boosts stock, get rebuke from White House
Shares of Chevron climbed Thursday after the oil company announced that it would repurchase $75 billion of its stock, one of the largest-ever stock buyback plans. The company’s board also approved an increase of about 6% in its quarterly dividend, to $1.51 per share. Chevron Corp. said the buyback...
