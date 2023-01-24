ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KAAL-TV

Chevron’s buyback boosts stock, get rebuke from White House

Shares of Chevron climbed Thursday after the oil company announced that it would repurchase $75 billion of its stock, one of the largest-ever stock buyback plans. The company’s board also approved an increase of about 6% in its quarterly dividend, to $1.51 per share. Chevron Corp. said the buyback...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy