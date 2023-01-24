ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara Falls, NY

NY shelter’s brutally honest ad for dog goes viral: ‘Fire-breathing demon’

By Jack Hobbs
New York Post
 3 days ago

Give this dog a round of a-paws.

The Niagara County SPCA wrote a brutally honest Facebook post last week for a pup named Ralphie, who is currently seeking his fur-ever home, calling him a “whole jerk — not even half.”

Ralphie, who weighs only 26 pounds, has been described in the snarky post as a “fire-breathing demon” who seems to think he is entitled to everything.

“Meet Ralphie. At first glance, he’s an adorable highly sought after, young dog. People should be banging down our doors for him. We promise you, that won’t be the case,” reads the Niagara Falls shelter’s blurb on their Facebook.

“Ralphie is a terror in a somewhat small package. What could go wrong with a 26 lb dog, right? We’re sure you’re thinking: my ankles will be just fine. We’d caution — proceed at your own risk.”

“Our best guess is that Ralphie’s cute face got him whatever he wanted and boundaries are something he heard people talk about, but they didn’t apply to him,” snarks the post.

The post reveals that the pup’s first owners let him rule their house which ended the relationship “abruptly.”

“Two weeks into this new home and he was surrendered to us because [he] ‘annoys our older dog’. What they actually meant was: Ralphie is a fire-breathing demon and will eat our dog, but hey, he’s only 26 lbs,” jokes the adoption center.

According to the shelter, many of his owners have hidden the demon dog’s less desirable traits.

“If you dare test his ability to possess THE things, wrath will ensue. If you show a moment of weakness, prepare to be exploited. Sounds fun, huh,” laughs the SPCA. “The ideal home for Ralphie is the Mother of Dragons, or an adult home free of other animals, with an owner who will lead him calmly and sternly- putting up with zero crap.”

“On the bright side, Ralphie’s previous trainer will provide his new adopters with the training tools they believe he needs to be successful in a home,” continues the Facebook post.

In a final note, the shelter jokes that once someone adopts the dog there are “no takesy backsies.”

The Post reached out to Niagara SPCA for comment.

An equally snarky follow-up post was later added to Facebook showing Ralphie on a field trip to Joann Fabrics, detailing how two staffers attempted to put on a Buffalo Bills jersey only for the pompous pooch to snap at their fingers.

Comments / 9

Guest
3d ago

How is it? The cutest little ones are also the most evil little gremlins!! Did someone feed them after midnight?!?

Reply(1)
5
 

