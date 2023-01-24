The first episode of The Last of Us is now available for everyone to watch, regardless of if you have HBO or any of the other services the show is premiering on. The Last of Us is not only the most well-received video game adaptation to date, partially because it's excessively faithful to the source material. It has shattered all kinds of viewership records for HBO, which is a high bar given the immense popularity of Game of Thrones and other shows on the network. It was so successful, in fact, that ahead of the premiere of the third episode, HBO gave the greenlight for a second season of The Last of Us which is expected to adapt the highly controversial second game. We have no idea when the second season will release, but it seems HBO is eager to get things moving.

3 HOURS AGO