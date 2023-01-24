Read full article on original website
Cape Cod Chronicle
No Liquor License Renewal For Summer House Café
HARWICH — The selectmen made it clear last week they will not renew a seasonal liquor license for the Summer House Café unless the owners take major steps to show they can meet the public need. Though it has held a license for the past two years, the business has never opened its doors.
New updates on Cape Cod bridge replacements released; funding still an issue
Officials updated the public on what they might be able to expect from the new Sagamore and Bourne bridges. Despite recent setbacks regarding funding, the massive project to replace the Sagamore and Bourne bridges is still moving forward. While construction likely won’t start until fall 2025, officials said Tuesday that they have determined the specific types of bridges that should eventually replace the existing structures, which have stood since the 1930’s.
capeandislands.org
Goodbye, one-way streets. This city planner is redrawing Hyannis
HYANNIS—It can be tough to get around here, whether on foot or by car. Among the solutions: Get rid of one-way streets and bring back two-way travel. An overhaul is headed to Main Street and nearby roads and intersections over the next two years, as the town of Barnstable works to make travel safer for walkers, bicyclists, and drivers.
capeandislands.org
Cape Cod bridge expansion 'imprudent,' one expert says. Some call for alternatives
The proposed replacement of the Bourne and Sagamore bridges — the gateways to Cape Cod — represents a transportation plan that would last for generations. Over the next few weeks, CAI will air a series of conversations, informed by interviews with people who see the bridge proposal from different points of view. This is the first of those conversations, between Morning Edition host Patrick Flanary and reporter Jennette Barnes.
capecod.com
State Transport Officials Outline Next Steps for Bridge Replacement Projects
BOURNE – Massachusetts Department of Transportation officials outlined the next steps for the Bourne and Sagamore Bridge replacements project at a virtual forum last night, including narrowing down both the design and exact site locations. The replacement project was recently denied federal grants that could have shaved nearly $2...
capecod.com
Updated: Fire damages house in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – From Falmouth Fire-Rescue: At approximately 3:35 a.m. a passerby noted some “flickering lights” in the vicinity of Abbies Lane in North Falmouth. Personnel were dispatched to investigate the area and upon further investigation of the area found an exterior fire at 34 Abbies Lane. Additional resources were dispatched for a structure fire at this location. The fire was found to have burnt through the floor by the entrance to the home which was found to be unoccupied and was noted to extend from the basement to the first floor. The fire was confined to one side of the home and although this occurred during a wind and rainstorm, the prevailing winds were not affecting the escalation of the fire. Personnel made entry from the basement and were able to extinguish the fire in the basement and additional crews extinguished the fire on the first floor. Eversource was contacted at the onset to disconnect power to allow for personnel to conduct operations. Significant smoke and heat damage affected the remainder of the structure. No injuries occurred during this incident. We wish to acknowledge the assistance of the Joint Base Cape Cod Fire Department who assisted on scene and mutual aid station coverage from Sandwich, Cotuit, Bourne, and COMM Fire Departments. Additionally, the Providence Canteen provided on-scene rehab for personnel. Lastly, a “tip of the hat” to Dispatch personnel who coordinated all the on-scene communications and requests for out-of-town assistance.
capeandislands.org
Major changes to Pilgrim nuclear panel proposed in new legislation
A new bill filed in the state Legislature would make significant changes to the public panel on the decommissioning of the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station. The bill would shrink the panel from 21 to 15 members, give state officials a bigger role, and change the composition of the group. One change would add a member focused on future economic development of the Plymouth property.
nhbr.com
Tuscan Village seeks to add 600 more housing units
Developers of Tuscan Village, the massive multi-use development in Salem, have switched gears on one aspect of the plan: They want to replace nearly 300,000-square-foot of proposed office space with another 600 housing units. The added units would bring the total number of housing units at Tuscan. Village to 1,785,...
lbmjournal.com
New Koopman Lumber location under construction on Cape Cod
WHITINSVILLE, Mass. — Koopman Lumber, a family-owned and -operated business with 11 locations in Massachusetts, is building its first store on Cape Cod. The 2023 LBM Journal Dealer of the Year has announced that renovation is underway at the former Antique Center of Cape Cod in Dennis, with an anticipated opening in April.
Private Lighthouse Dining Ranked Massachusetts' Best Once-In-A-Lifetime Meal
If you only had one final opportunity to eat a meal in Massachusetts, where would it be? There is a right answer to this question, according to Eat This Not That. By searching reviews and food publications, Eat This Not That compiled a list of the best once-in-a-lifetime meals in each state. Their Massachusetts pick is the Newburyport Rear Range Lighthouse, a lighthouse-turned-restaurant with space for only four diners.
Why a Western Mass. senator is ‘discouraged’ by Lego’s move to Boston
A Western Massachusetts state senator on Wednesday decried the Lego Group’s decision to relocate its U.S. headquarters from Enfield, Conn. to Boston. The move, as state Sen. Jake Oliveira sees it, is a blow to the economy and community in Western Massachusetts.
Three Massachusetts Cities Named Smartest in The Country
Massachusetts is known for many things, including Plymouth Rock, championships sports teams, beautiful landscapes from beaches to mountains, and of course some of the best schools in the country. Not only some of the best colleges in the U.S., but some of the best public and private grade and high schools, so it might not be a big surprise that three Massachusetts cities were deemed some of the most educated in America.
Whitman, Massachusetts, Police Compliment Hilarious License Plate
Police departments around the country haven't always been on the best of terms with citizens for the last handful of years. It's truly been a wild ride and what the media tosses out to the public most is all the negativity (for any topic, really.) Which makes any police officer...
Beloved Local Pizza Joint in Boston Named Top 7 in the Entire USA
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Working in Boston for most of my career, I got to know the great local food places most tourists wish they knew about. There was always...
Caesars Sportsbook plans to open 30,000-square-foot location in Massachusetts
RAYNHAM, Mass. — With the start of in-person sports betting on track to begin in Massachusetts at the end of the month, Caesars Entertainment on Monday announced a plan to open a 30,000-square-foot retail location in the Bay State. Caesars says will offer in-person sports betting through a partnership...
Haverhill Restaurant Family Hits the Bullseye at Par 28 Complex with Golf Simulators and Axe Throwing
A family, well-known in Haverhill and Merrimack Valley dining circles, is tying together food, drinks, golf simulators and axe throwing in an expansive entertainment complex in nearby Salem, N.H. Jim Tomacchio and his sons, who own and operate STACKS in downtown Haverhill, developed PAR 28 two months ago at the...
This Stunning Dining Fixture has been Named the Best Italian Restaurant in Massachusetts
Massachusetts is home to countless Italian restaurants. From old-school to modern, the criteria for identifying an amazing "Italian restaurant," are a prevalence of Italian or Italian-inspired dishes on the menu, impeccable service, high-quality food, and an overall experience that leaves you fulfilled.
Several new stores coming to Northshore Mall
PEABODY, Mass — Several new stores are coming to The Northshore Mall Promenade. In a post on social media, the mall posted several pictures with models of what the mall will look like once stores are added. “🤭 🤗 The secret is out: More places to play, shop and...
Marshfield woman will spend $1 million state lottery prize on vacation
A Marshfield woman who won a $1 million lottery prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Electric 7″ ticket game will be spending the money to go on a vacation, the lottery said. Coash claimed her prize on Jan. 18. She chose the cash option on her prize...
The Three Hot Spots To Visit When Driving On Route 20 In MA
I have to admit that road trips are a constant in my life. When heading to upstate, central and western New York, I avoid The Thruway at ALL costs as a "TOLL-FREE" stretch of road brings some substance to the ride and in turn, a slice of Americana awaits me as the journey takes me through farmland and quaint villages that truly embody the simple life.
