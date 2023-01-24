ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cape Cod Chronicle

No Liquor License Renewal For Summer House Café

HARWICH — The selectmen made it clear last week they will not renew a seasonal liquor license for the Summer House Café unless the owners take major steps to show they can meet the public need. Though it has held a license for the past two years, the business has never opened its doors.
HARWICH, MA
Boston

New updates on Cape Cod bridge replacements released; funding still an issue

Officials updated the public on what they might be able to expect from the new Sagamore and Bourne bridges. Despite recent setbacks regarding funding, the massive project to replace the Sagamore and Bourne bridges is still moving forward. While construction likely won’t start until fall 2025, officials said Tuesday that they have determined the specific types of bridges that should eventually replace the existing structures, which have stood since the 1930’s.
BOURNE, MA
capeandislands.org

Goodbye, one-way streets. This city planner is redrawing Hyannis

HYANNIS—It can be tough to get around here, whether on foot or by car. Among the solutions: Get rid of one-way streets and bring back two-way travel. An overhaul is headed to Main Street and nearby roads and intersections over the next two years, as the town of Barnstable works to make travel safer for walkers, bicyclists, and drivers.
BARNSTABLE, MA
capeandislands.org

Cape Cod bridge expansion 'imprudent,' one expert says. Some call for alternatives

The proposed replacement of the Bourne and Sagamore bridges — the gateways to Cape Cod — represents a transportation plan that would last for generations. Over the next few weeks, CAI will air a series of conversations, informed by interviews with people who see the bridge proposal from different points of view. This is the first of those conversations, between Morning Edition host Patrick Flanary and reporter Jennette Barnes.
BOURNE, MA
capecod.com

State Transport Officials Outline Next Steps for Bridge Replacement Projects

BOURNE – Massachusetts Department of Transportation officials outlined the next steps for the Bourne and Sagamore Bridge replacements project at a virtual forum last night, including narrowing down both the design and exact site locations. The replacement project was recently denied federal grants that could have shaved nearly $2...
BOURNE, MA
capecod.com

Updated: Fire damages house in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – From Falmouth Fire-Rescue: At approximately 3:35 a.m. a passerby noted some “flickering lights” in the vicinity of Abbies Lane in North Falmouth. Personnel were dispatched to investigate the area and upon further investigation of the area found an exterior fire at 34 Abbies Lane. Additional resources were dispatched for a structure fire at this location. The fire was found to have burnt through the floor by the entrance to the home which was found to be unoccupied and was noted to extend from the basement to the first floor. The fire was confined to one side of the home and although this occurred during a wind and rainstorm, the prevailing winds were not affecting the escalation of the fire. Personnel made entry from the basement and were able to extinguish the fire in the basement and additional crews extinguished the fire on the first floor. Eversource was contacted at the onset to disconnect power to allow for personnel to conduct operations. Significant smoke and heat damage affected the remainder of the structure. No injuries occurred during this incident. We wish to acknowledge the assistance of the Joint Base Cape Cod Fire Department who assisted on scene and mutual aid station coverage from Sandwich, Cotuit, Bourne, and COMM Fire Departments. Additionally, the Providence Canteen provided on-scene rehab for personnel. Lastly, a “tip of the hat” to Dispatch personnel who coordinated all the on-scene communications and requests for out-of-town assistance.
FALMOUTH, MA
capeandislands.org

Major changes to Pilgrim nuclear panel proposed in new legislation

A new bill filed in the state Legislature would make significant changes to the public panel on the decommissioning of the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station. The bill would shrink the panel from 21 to 15 members, give state officials a bigger role, and change the composition of the group. One change would add a member focused on future economic development of the Plymouth property.
PLYMOUTH, MA
nhbr.com

Tuscan Village seeks to add 600 more housing units

Developers of Tuscan Village, the massive multi-use development in Salem, have switched gears on one aspect of the plan: They want to replace nearly 300,000-square-foot of proposed office space with another 600 housing units. The added units would bring the total number of housing units at Tuscan. Village to 1,785,...
SALEM, NH
lbmjournal.com

New Koopman Lumber location under construction on Cape Cod

WHITINSVILLE, Mass. — Koopman Lumber, a family-owned and -operated business with 11 locations in Massachusetts, is building its first store on Cape Cod. The 2023 LBM Journal Dealer of the Year has announced that renovation is underway at the former Antique Center of Cape Cod in Dennis, with an anticipated opening in April.
DENNIS, MA
Daily Voice

Private Lighthouse Dining Ranked Massachusetts' Best Once-In-A-Lifetime Meal

If you only had one final opportunity to eat a meal in Massachusetts, where would it be? There is a right answer to this question, according to Eat This Not That. By searching reviews and food publications, Eat This Not That compiled a list of the best once-in-a-lifetime meals in each state. Their Massachusetts pick is the Newburyport Rear Range Lighthouse, a lighthouse-turned-restaurant with space for only four diners.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
1420 WBSM

Three Massachusetts Cities Named Smartest in The Country

Massachusetts is known for many things, including Plymouth Rock, championships sports teams, beautiful landscapes from beaches to mountains, and of course some of the best schools in the country. Not only some of the best colleges in the U.S., but some of the best public and private grade and high schools, so it might not be a big surprise that three Massachusetts cities were deemed some of the most educated in America.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

The Three Hot Spots To Visit When Driving On Route 20 In MA

I have to admit that road trips are a constant in my life. When heading to upstate, central and western New York, I avoid The Thruway at ALL costs as a "TOLL-FREE" stretch of road brings some substance to the ride and in turn, a slice of Americana awaits me as the journey takes me through farmland and quaint villages that truly embody the simple life.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy