HELENA, Mont. — The Senate Judiciary Committee is in the spotlight, as they decide on what to do with perhaps the most controversial bill of Montana’s legislative session. “I ask you to control your emotions. The committee you see here has a lot of diverse opinions among ourselves, yet we respect each other,” said State Sen. Keith Regier (R-Kalispell), chair of the Senate Judiciary, at the start of Friday’s hearing.

MONTANA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO