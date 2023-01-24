Read full article on original website
Montana Senate approves controversial bills on abortion, taxes
HELENA, Mont. — On Wednesday, the Montana Legislature saw several controversial floor votes on the Senate side. First up was Senate Bill 121, one of Gov. Greg Gianforte’s tax priority bills. This would decrease the top income tax rate from 6.5 to 5.9% and would increase the state earned income tax credit for lower-income families by more than three fold.
Senate committee holds 5-hour hearing on transgender health care bill
HELENA, Mont. — The Senate Judiciary Committee is in the spotlight, as they decide on what to do with perhaps the most controversial bill of Montana’s legislative session. “I ask you to control your emotions. The committee you see here has a lot of diverse opinions among ourselves, yet we respect each other,” said State Sen. Keith Regier (R-Kalispell), chair of the Senate Judiciary, at the start of Friday’s hearing.
Senate committee hears testimony on impacts of American Indian boarding schools
HELENA, Mont. — A recent government report shows Indian boarding schools had a devastating impact on Montana’s Native Americans. Now, the state’s Native American Caucus wants to make sure the public is educated on the issue. State Sen. Susan Webber (D-Browning) introduced Senate Joint Resolution 6, which...
Republican lawmaker advancing changes to how courts issue injunctions
Helena, Mont. — A suite of GOP-backed bills making their way through the Senate would change when and how Montana courts can issue injunctions and temporary restraining orders. The bills mark some of this session’s first legislative attempts at changing judicial processes in the state. Last session, the GOP-led...
Democratic freshmen found out their committee postings on Thursday. Some will get slots well-positioned to defend the Biden administration against GOP probes.
The new members will have big seats to push back on the House Oversight Committee. What happened: Committee postings dribbled out Thursday on Capitol Hill, giving a sense for how Democratic freshmen may spend their first years in power. In the Senate:. Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.): Agriculture, Banking, Environment and...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Amendment Flops as Only 13 Republicans Back Her
The House of Representatives rejected a number of proposed amendments to a bill dealing with the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
Rally for public education to be held in Helena on Friday
MISSOULA, Mont. — Families from across Montana are traveling to Helena tomorrow to rally for public education. The Montana Family Foundation expects more than 400 participants will listen to legislators and other state dignitaries, and celebrate the opportunities in education. The foundation hopes more families will discover how they...
Daines, Zinke, Rosendale urge move for bison grazing hearing
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana's Republicans in Congress sent a letter to the Biden administration on Friday regarding the American Prairie Reserve Grazing Proposal's hearing location. According to Sen. Steve Daines and Reps. Ryan Zinke and Matt Rosendale, holding the hearing in Malta instead of Billings would allow Montanans who...
