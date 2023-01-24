ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 0

Related
NBCMontana

Montana Senate approves controversial bills on abortion, taxes

HELENA, Mont. — On Wednesday, the Montana Legislature saw several controversial floor votes on the Senate side. First up was Senate Bill 121, one of Gov. Greg Gianforte’s tax priority bills. This would decrease the top income tax rate from 6.5 to 5.9% and would increase the state earned income tax credit for lower-income families by more than three fold.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Senate committee holds 5-hour hearing on transgender health care bill

HELENA, Mont. — The Senate Judiciary Committee is in the spotlight, as they decide on what to do with perhaps the most controversial bill of Montana’s legislative session. “I ask you to control your emotions. The committee you see here has a lot of diverse opinions among ourselves, yet we respect each other,” said State Sen. Keith Regier (R-Kalispell), chair of the Senate Judiciary, at the start of Friday’s hearing.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Republican lawmaker advancing changes to how courts issue injunctions

Helena, Mont. — A suite of GOP-backed bills making their way through the Senate would change when and how Montana courts can issue injunctions and temporary restraining orders. The bills mark some of this session’s first legislative attempts at changing judicial processes in the state. Last session, the GOP-led...
MONTANA STATE
POLITICO

Democratic freshmen found out their committee postings on Thursday. Some will get slots well-positioned to defend the Biden administration against GOP probes.

The new members will have big seats to push back on the House Oversight Committee. What happened: Committee postings dribbled out Thursday on Capitol Hill, giving a sense for how Democratic freshmen may spend their first years in power. In the Senate:. Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.): Agriculture, Banking, Environment and...
KENTUCKY STATE
NBCMontana

Rally for public education to be held in Helena on Friday

MISSOULA, Mont. — Families from across Montana are traveling to Helena tomorrow to rally for public education. The Montana Family Foundation expects more than 400 participants will listen to legislators and other state dignitaries, and celebrate the opportunities in education. The foundation hopes more families will discover how they...
HELENA, MT
NBCMontana

Daines, Zinke, Rosendale urge move for bison grazing hearing

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana's Republicans in Congress sent a letter to the Biden administration on Friday regarding the American Prairie Reserve Grazing Proposal's hearing location. According to Sen. Steve Daines and Reps. Ryan Zinke and Matt Rosendale, holding the hearing in Malta instead of Billings would allow Montanans who...
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy