ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glens Falls, NY

Adirondack Theatre Festival hosting Beatles-themed benefit concert

By Jay Petrequin
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wedaf_0kPWE4Af00

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Every year, the Adirondack Theatre Festival brings shows to the stage of Charles R. Wood Theater. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the catalog has also included virtual packages for those wanting to be part of the magic of the stage from afar. Between the passions of the stage and the demands of the newer Adirondack Film Festival, the organization could always use a hand.

Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

Next month, the Adirondack Theatre Festival is hosting its annual benefit show at The Park Theater – and visitors are in for a bash. The “Beatles Bash” benefit concert comes to the theater from 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11. The concert features Beatles tribute band Across the Pond, unleashing Beatlemania from across the catalog of the lads from Liverpool. The event also lists M&M Digital Printing and Michael and Janet Spielberger as guests of honor.

Tickets for the benefit are on sale now . Festivities for the regular $85 ticket include complimentary drinks, a cash bar, and a live auction. The fundraiser also offers a $250 VIP pass to the “Beatles Bourbon Club,” including a special drink tasting at Doc’s Restaurant at the Park Theater. The pass is limited to 25 people.

Lake George Winter Carnival announces benefit gala

The Adirondack Theatre Festival is set to hold its 29th season in 2023. The festival had to adapt during the COVID-19 pandemic, switching to at-home show packages where audiences got boxes in the mail that came with items to enhance the experience. Ever since, the festival has embraced hybrid methods to get shows to people beyond the theater.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Quilts and blankets sought for marathon dance

The Moreau Community Center is collecting donated quilts and afghan blankets to serve as gifts to members of a school district working hard to raise money for a beloved community cause. The community center is seeking donations for the students who are part of 2023's annual South High Marathon Dance - which comes home for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.
SOUTH GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Special Olympics tourney rides for West Mountain

This weekend, over 70 athletes are coming to West Mountain. There, they will ski, snowboard and snowshoe at the Special Olympics New York Super Regional Winter Classic, an event returning to the ski mountain for its first proper outing since the COVID-19 pandemic.
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

48K+
Followers
25K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy