Responsible lender Creditspring sees spike in demand as over quarter of a million borrowers seek credit as cost of living struggles accelerate

Read full article on original website
Related
ffnews.com
Invoice Finance Provider Accelerated Payments hits €1 Billion funding milestone
Business funding provider Accelerated Payments today announced it has advanced in excess of €1 billion worth of invoice financing on its fifth anniversary. The milestone comes as the fast growing fintech doubles its work force and extends its global reach, with offices in Europe, the UK, Canada and the USA.
ffnews.com
Lumos Technologies Releases Lumos Prime+ Score for Small Business Loans Exclusively Through Lenders Cooperative
In response to the rising demand for better credit insights from lenders financing small business loans, data insights and analytics provider Lumos Technologies (Lumos) and Lenders Cooperative, a client-owned LOS platform and commercial lending shared services solution, announced today the release of the Lumos Prime+ Score. Available exclusively through the...
ffnews.com
Mollie announces change in company leadership
Mollie, one of Europe’s fastest-growing financial services providers, has announced that it intends to appoint Koen Köppen as its new CEO. Köppen, previously the CTO of Klarna for five years, joined Mollie as CTO in May to support its expansion into world-class financial services. In his new role he will drive Mollie’s mission to simplify complex financial services and level the playing field for small- and medium-sized ecommerce companies taking on larger competitors. Köppen’s appointment is conditional on approval by the Dutch Central Bank and on the advice of Mollie’s Works Council. Shane Happach, Mollie’s current CEO, is leaving the company to take up a leadership role in Asia.
ffnews.com
OptionsDesk Signs Long-term Partnership With ION, Adopting Its XTP Front-to-back Suite in Exchange-Traded Derivatives
ION, a global leader in trading, analytics, treasury, and risk management solutions for capital markets, commodities, and treasury management, has been selected by OptionsDesk to integrate ION’s XTP Front-to-Back Suite, expanding its derivatives capabilities. Part of the AMC Group, OptionsDesk is a trading name of AMT Futures Ltd, a...
ffnews.com
Cross-border B2B Payments to Surpass $40 Trillion Globally by 2024, as Marketplace eCommerce Models Surge
A new study from Juniper Research has found that the global spend on B2B cross-border payments will exceed $40 trillion by the end of 2024; increasing from $37 trillion in 2022. This growth of $3 trillion (9%) will be driven by the rising popularity of eCommerce marketplaces, where eCommerce merchants are based in international locations; selling goods internationally via locally based eCommerce services.
ffnews.com
McKenzie Intelligence Services launches US market-first product to accelerate response times for major hailstorm events
Geospatial intelligence leader, McKenzie Intelligence Services (MIS), has launched a new peril, Hail, within its award-winning platform, Global Events Observer (GEO), to accelerate incident and claims responses following hailstorm events. Rosina Smith, Chief Product Officer of MIS, said: “Our response to this peril fills a huge gap in the market....
ffnews.com
Former Plaid Product Leader Launches Wafi.cash: A Fast, Secure, and Cost-Effective Payment Processing Platform for Ecommerce Businesses
Wafi, Inc., a next generation bank payment processing provider, is proud to announce the launch of Wafi.cash, a revolutionary payment processing platform that provides ecommerce businesses with a simple API to enable fast, secure, and cost-effective processing of bank payments. The platform eliminates redundant entities in the payment processing flow,...
ffnews.com
Tilta’s Ingmar Stupp: Navigating the Financial Storm with Buy Now, Pay Later
Tilta‘s CEO, Ingmar Stupp, shares his insights on how the Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) industry is impacting the current financial crisis. As one of the leading figures in the BNPL industry, Ingmar has a unique perspective on how this innovative financial solution is helping consumers and businesses alike. He’ll discuss the challenges and opportunities presented by the current economic climate and explain how Tilta is leveraging BNPL to help its customers.
ffnews.com
Temenos Advances Platform Capabilities to Accelerate Banking-as-a-Service
Temenos (SIX: TEMN) today announced that it has expanded its Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) capabilities on Temenos Banking Cloud to meet the technology needs of organizations offering BaaS from licensed banks to specialist BaaS providers servicing brands or fintechs. With Temenos Banking Cloud incumbent and non-incumbent banks as well as BaaS providers can establish and scale their BaaS programs fast with minimal effort thus opening up new revenue streams.
ffnews.com
Channel Closes Mezzanine Funding Facility for European Fintech TP24
Channel Capital Advisors LLP (Channel) has closed a mezzanine funding facility with TP24, a leading European fintech lending platform. Channel is an FCA-regulated alternative investment fund manager (AIFM) specialising in fintech, working capital and trade finance investments. Since 2014, the London-headquartered company has deployed more than $9 billion of assets across fintech lending and working capital financing, including trade receivables, inventory, and supply chain finance.
ffnews.com
Saxo UK appoints James Donovan as Global Head of Preferred Broker
Saxo, the leading fintech specialist focused on multi-asset trading and investment, today announces the appointment of James Donovan as Global Head of Preferred Broker of its subsidiary, Saxo UK Limited, effective immediately. James will be based in London and will report to Adam Seagrave, the Global Head of Sales and...
ffnews.com
finova launches new Intermediary Manager platform
The UK’s largest cloud-based mortgage and savings technology provider, finova, today announces the launch of Intermediary Manager – a data management application that helps lenders better onboard and manage broker relationships. For lenders, onboarding brokers can be a messy process using spreadsheets and disparate tools to run various...
ffnews.com
Cognito Buys Equity Stake in Westend Medien to Form Cognito DACH
Cognito, the independent global communications agency specializing in financial services, today announced it has bought an equity stake in Westend Medien, a specialist German agency. Westend Medien will now be part of the Cognito group and will trade as Cognito DACH – reflecting its ability to deliver across German-speaking Europe....
ffnews.com
HPS/PayMedix Closes on $25 Million in New Funding
Health Payment Systems, Inc. (HPS)/PayMedix today announced it has raised another $25 million of funding to accelerate the growth of its groundbreaking PayMedix healthcare financing solution. Credit funds managed by SVB Capital, the venture capital and credit investing arm of SVB, led the financing, and were also joined by all current HPS|PayMedix investors including SV Health Investors, Hexagon, Inc. and Caltius Equity.
ffnews.com
N26 Appoints Arnd Schwierholz as Chief Financial Officer
N26, The Mobile Bank, today announced the appointment of Arnd Schwierholz as its new Chief Financial Officer. The experienced manager will lead the company’s financial department moving forward. Arnd Schwierholz brings decades of experience in the technology industry and in financial management for publicly traded companies to his new...
ffnews.com
Pismo and Sumsub partner to offer advanced identity verification in banking transactions
Managing compliance risks can feel intimidating, especially because identity crime and fraud attempts jumped by 36% in 2021 relative to 2020, according to the Identity Theft Resource Center. As global regulations and accessibility increase, so do compliance risks. To ensure secure operations and offer a swift onboarding experience for its global users, Pismo, one of the fastest-growing banking and payments infrastructure providers, has partnered with Sumsub, an all-in-one verification platform.
ffnews.com
Bybit Launches Unified Trading Account, Transforming the Trading Experience for Investors
Bybit, the third most visited cryptocurrency exchange in the world, is excited to announce the launch of its new unified trading account (UTA), allowing investors to trade across multiple markets from one account. Bybit’s UTA is an all-in-one upgrade optimized for a seamless trading experience for traders. It provides all...
ffnews.com
Veriff – Baanx Partnership Ensures Trusted User Onboarding for Online Banking Platform
Veriff, a global identity verification provider, today announced that it has partnered with Baanx, a Web3 fintech company and FCA-approved for crypto asset license, to provide identity verification services as a means to help protect Baanx and its users against fraud and money laundering risks. With this partnership, Veriff adds an extra layer of safety and security to Baanx’s online crypto platform, which offers Web3 fintech solutions to clients and their communities, including Cryptodraft and payment authorisation integration into VISA, Mastercard, and other transaction payment systems.
ffnews.com
Wise enters 2023 with 15 new partners in 4 new markets, bringing total to over 60 partners worldwide
Wise, the global technology company building the best way to move money around the world, launched 15 new partnerships in 2022 and enters 2023 with a total of 60 partners globally. These partnerships are made possible through Wise Platform, which allows banks and businesses to embed the power of Wise...
ffnews.com
Klarna introduces Money Story
Klarna, the global leader in the generational shift away from credit cards, today announced the launch of Money Story in the US Klarna App – a personal spending summary of 2022 that provides millions of consumers with useful insights into their spending habits and helps them be informed and in control of their finances. Using the animated “story” format popularized by social media, Money Story reveals spending habits to consumers in an engaging and familiar way.
Comments / 1