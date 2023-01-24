ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Yikes! Woman in New York Swallowed by Sinkhole

Imagine walking out your door one morning and the Earth suddenly takes you under? And according to officials, this hole in the Earth was right in someone's front yard. NBC says that a New York woman fell into a sinkhole walking out her front door Thursday,. And to make matters...
YORKTOWN, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Upstate New York Church Sign Bringing Laughs

A church in Upstate New York is getting viral attention for it's sign outside. Maury is a talk show host who records his show out of Stamford, Connecticut. He's been in many of our living rooms on television for over 30 years. His show covered a variety of topics from promiscuous teenagers, obese babies, cheating spouses and they even did extreme makeovers. The show found its niche when it started giving paternity tests.
MECHANICVILLE, NY
WIBX 950

This Upstate New York City Makes Top 100 Most Expensive Rental Markets In America

A new rent report highlighting the most expensive rental markets in America was released and one Upstate New York city made the top 100. Which city?. The online rental marketplace website Zumper has released its National Rent Report highlighting the most expensive places to rent in America. Syracuse ranked among the top 100 most expensive rental markets in the nation. Syracuse came in at number 89 on the list:
SYRACUSE, NY
mynbc5.com

Snow totals for Vermont, New York

Snow fell heavily in Vermont and Northern New York on Wednesday evening, as the third snowstorm in less than two weeks impacted our region. The following snow totals come from National Weather Service local spotters. There can be variation in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report.
VERMONT STATE
wwnytv.com

Congresswoman Tenney says NY’s energy policy will be ‘catastrophic’

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - North country Congresswoman Claudia Tenney is not in support of New York state’s energy policy. The Hochul Administration continues to take New York away from using natural gas and relying on electricity instead. She’s calling for zero-emission new construction, with no on-site fossil fuel combustion by 2025 for smaller buildings, and by 2028 for larger buildings.
WASHINGTON STATE
Hudson Valley Post

Mega Millions Jackpot Winning Ticket Sold In New York State

The top prize, a Mega Millions jackpot winning ticket was just sold in New York State. On Friday, Jan. 13, the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot was hit. The jackpot-winning ticket was sold at Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine. It was the only ticket to match all six numbers drawn. The prize is $1.348 billion with $723.5 million in cash, which is the second-largest jackpot in the history of the game!
MAINE STATE
onthewater.com

Upstate and Western New York Fishing Report- January 26, 2023

Niagara Falls USA Fishing Forecast for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023 from Destination Niagara USA. Fishing in the Niagara River is highly susceptible to almost any kind of winter weather, especially when wind is involved, and Lake Erie is not frozen over. That’s what happened last week when the river fishing turned on and prospects looked good. The next day, thanks to some wind and rain, the water changed quickly and the fishing shut down. Slowly, the water transitioned to more fishable conditions and by the weekend some people were catching fish.
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

The Brand New Way to Pay for E-ZPass in New York

E-ZPass was introduced in New York to eliminate cash payments for tolls, but a new option was just announced for drivers who miss the option to pay with physical money. Last year marked the end of toll booths in New York. When the Mid-Hudson Bridge eliminated their kiosks in February of 2022 (below), it was one of the last bridges in the state to make the transition. While it left many wondering about the fate of toll booth workers, it also put pressure on commuters who have been putting off the transition to cashless tolling. Has New York reversed its course?
NEW YORK STATE
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Poughkeepsie, NY
