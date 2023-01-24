Read full article on original website
Yikes! Woman in New York Swallowed by Sinkhole
Imagine walking out your door one morning and the Earth suddenly takes you under? And according to officials, this hole in the Earth was right in someone's front yard. NBC says that a New York woman fell into a sinkhole walking out her front door Thursday,. And to make matters...
2 New York State Supermarkets Caught Selling Illegal Seafood
Two New York supermarkets are accused of trying to sell 500 items that should not have been available to the public. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement released its Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol report. Among the times on the most recent report...
Upstate New York Church Sign Bringing Laughs
A church in Upstate New York is getting viral attention for it's sign outside. Maury is a talk show host who records his show out of Stamford, Connecticut. He's been in many of our living rooms on television for over 30 years. His show covered a variety of topics from promiscuous teenagers, obese babies, cheating spouses and they even did extreme makeovers. The show found its niche when it started giving paternity tests.
This Upstate New York City Makes Top 100 Most Expensive Rental Markets In America
A new rent report highlighting the most expensive rental markets in America was released and one Upstate New York city made the top 100. Which city?. The online rental marketplace website Zumper has released its National Rent Report highlighting the most expensive places to rent in America. Syracuse ranked among the top 100 most expensive rental markets in the nation. Syracuse came in at number 89 on the list:
New York Cheerleading Captain ‘Murdered’ In Lower Hudson Valley, Sentencing
A 16-year-old cheerleading captain was killed during what was supposed to be a celebration for her school. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a 15-year-old was sentenced for the fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Kayla Green in Mount Vernon. Teen Fatally Stabbed In Westchester County, New York. The...
mynbc5.com
Snow totals for Vermont, New York
Snow fell heavily in Vermont and Northern New York on Wednesday evening, as the third snowstorm in less than two weeks impacted our region. The following snow totals come from National Weather Service local spotters. There can be variation in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report.
‘Sore Loser’ Sends White Powder to New York Gaming Commission
If you're unhappy with a gambling decision it's probably not a good idea to threaten the gaming commission and send them white powder in the mail. Unfortunately, that's the route Brent Carter took when he had a dispute with the New York Gaming Commission. The 73-year-old recently pleaded guilty to a dangerous hoax and spreading false information.
Wegmans Not the Most Popular Grocery Store in New York, Says Study
There are plenty of grocery store options in the United States. If you travel down to the south, then you probably have been to places like Kroger and Publix. The Piggly-Wiggly is another popular store. Then you have places like Food Lion and HyVee that are popular outside of New York state,
wwnytv.com
Congresswoman Tenney says NY’s energy policy will be ‘catastrophic’
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - North country Congresswoman Claudia Tenney is not in support of New York state’s energy policy. The Hochul Administration continues to take New York away from using natural gas and relying on electricity instead. She’s calling for zero-emission new construction, with no on-site fossil fuel combustion by 2025 for smaller buildings, and by 2028 for larger buildings.
New York State Man Charged After Accidently Putting Cocaine in Security Bin
Well, this was a move he'll regret. Police say they have charged a New York state man after a rather absentminded move. Officials say when the man was asked to place all of his personal items in a bin at a security checkpoint, he put something in there that he really didn't mean to put in there.
Mega Millions Jackpot Winning Ticket Sold In New York State
The top prize, a Mega Millions jackpot winning ticket was just sold in New York State. On Friday, Jan. 13, the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot was hit. The jackpot-winning ticket was sold at Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine. It was the only ticket to match all six numbers drawn. The prize is $1.348 billion with $723.5 million in cash, which is the second-largest jackpot in the history of the game!
Fact or fiction: Here’s what NY Gov. Kathy Hochul wants to do with gas stoves
Gov. Kathy Hochul has no plans to ban gas stoves in existing buildings, just new ones beginning in 2025. Ongoing confusion over different paths for the future of fossil fuels is fueling New York's culture war over gas stoves. [ more › ]
onthewater.com
Upstate and Western New York Fishing Report- January 26, 2023
Niagara Falls USA Fishing Forecast for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023 from Destination Niagara USA. Fishing in the Niagara River is highly susceptible to almost any kind of winter weather, especially when wind is involved, and Lake Erie is not frozen over. That’s what happened last week when the river fishing turned on and prospects looked good. The next day, thanks to some wind and rain, the water changed quickly and the fishing shut down. Slowly, the water transitioned to more fishable conditions and by the weekend some people were catching fish.
The Brand New Way to Pay for E-ZPass in New York
E-ZPass was introduced in New York to eliminate cash payments for tolls, but a new option was just announced for drivers who miss the option to pay with physical money. Last year marked the end of toll booths in New York. When the Mid-Hudson Bridge eliminated their kiosks in February of 2022 (below), it was one of the last bridges in the state to make the transition. While it left many wondering about the fate of toll booth workers, it also put pressure on commuters who have been putting off the transition to cashless tolling. Has New York reversed its course?
16-Year-Old’s Must Do This Before Working in New York State
Are you 16 and thinking about getting a part-time job? Or maybe you are the parent of a 16-year-old and are wondering what they need to do before they start applying for jobs in our area?. There are important things to know, like do they need a work permit? Are...
Wife of President Biden Coming to Upstate New York! Where’s She Headed?
A few months after President Joe Biden's visit to the IBM facility in Poughkeepsie, another member of the Biden family will be making their way up to Upstate New York in January. It won't be the President himself, but rather his First Lady, who is set to visit historic Fort Drum.
2 Dead After Plane Disappears In New York State
Two men who came to New York State for a funeral lost their lives after their plane disappeared in the Lower Hudson Valley. Authorities confirmed two men from Ohio were killed in a plane crash in the Lower Hudson Valley. Plane From JFK Crashes In Westchester County, New York. The...
Upstate New York Mom Literally Named ‘Mother of the Year’
The fact that a woman chooses motherhood is remarkable because those of us who are mothers will tell anyone that although it is the single most gratifying thing in life, being a mother is not for the faint of heart. Being a mother is the hardest job in the entire...
Are the Amish Planning a Mass Exodus From New York?
A family member who lives in an Upstate New York community where there are several Amish families recently asked me if I knew that many of the Amish in New York are planning a mass exodus as soon as this spring. When I asked why the Amish wanted to leave...
1 Dead: Tractor-Trailer Drives Off New York State Overpass, Crushes Vehicle
We've learned more information about a terrifying accident in the Lower Hudson Valley. A tractor-trailer fell off an overpass and crushed a car below. Last Wednesday, New York State Police began investigating a fatal crash involving a tractor-trailer that occurred on I-287 (Cross Westchester Expressway) in the town of Harrison, Westchester County.
