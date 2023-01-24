Read full article on original website
ffnews.com
CellPoint Digital selected by MIKROE
MIKROE – who recently celebrated its 21st birthday – is headquartered in Belgrade, Serbia’s best known for software products mikroC, mikroBasic and mikroPascal compilers for programming microcontrollers. The focus of the new relationship between MIKROE and CellPoint will reduce the risk of a huge volume of cross-border...
finova launches new Intermediary Manager platform
The UK’s largest cloud-based mortgage and savings technology provider, finova, today announces the launch of Intermediary Manager – a data management application that helps lenders better onboard and manage broker relationships. For lenders, onboarding brokers can be a messy process using spreadsheets and disparate tools to run various...
Temenos Advances Platform Capabilities to Accelerate Banking-as-a-Service
Temenos (SIX: TEMN) today announced that it has expanded its Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) capabilities on Temenos Banking Cloud to meet the technology needs of organizations offering BaaS from licensed banks to specialist BaaS providers servicing brands or fintechs. With Temenos Banking Cloud incumbent and non-incumbent banks as well as BaaS providers can establish and scale their BaaS programs fast with minimal effort thus opening up new revenue streams.
McKenzie Intelligence Services launches US market-first product to accelerate response times for major hailstorm events
Geospatial intelligence leader, McKenzie Intelligence Services (MIS), has launched a new peril, Hail, within its award-winning platform, Global Events Observer (GEO), to accelerate incident and claims responses following hailstorm events. Rosina Smith, Chief Product Officer of MIS, said: “Our response to this peril fills a huge gap in the market....
Mollie announces change in company leadership
Mollie, one of Europe’s fastest-growing financial services providers, has announced that it intends to appoint Koen Köppen as its new CEO. Köppen, previously the CTO of Klarna for five years, joined Mollie as CTO in May to support its expansion into world-class financial services. In his new role he will drive Mollie’s mission to simplify complex financial services and level the playing field for small- and medium-sized ecommerce companies taking on larger competitors. Köppen’s appointment is conditional on approval by the Dutch Central Bank and on the advice of Mollie’s Works Council. Shane Happach, Mollie’s current CEO, is leaving the company to take up a leadership role in Asia.
Eltropy Partners With Akuvo to Embed Texting Into Collections of Credit Unions
With the partnership, CFIs can now integrate Eltropy’s industry-leading Texting communication platform quickly and easily into Aperture, AKUVO’s modern, cloud-based Collection solution powered by data and analytics.“Integration between Eltropy and AKUVO’s Aperture will provide collectors with a powerful Texting platform to guide their account holders through a proactive, effective collections experience,” said Steve Castagna, Chief Revenue and Operating Officer at AKUVO. “We love that our two companies have a similar, visionary approach to using data and analytics to help improve the financial lives of the members of the credit union and banking customers we serve, and we’re excited to see what we can achieve together.”
Dubai Investments Acquires Stake in Monument Bank, UK based Digital Bank
Dubai Investments PJSC [DIC], the leading investment company listed on the Dubai Financial Market [DFM] has acquired a 9% equity stake in Monument Bank Limited, a UK Based Digital Bank regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (UK) and the Prudential Regulation Authority (UK). Monument Bank is focused on the overlooked...
Transcend Appoints Advisory Board Members to Support Global Expansion
Transcend, a leading provider of analytics, optimization, and automation for collateral, liquidity, and funding, has appointed senior advisory board members to support its accelerating global expansion. Joining the advisory board is Stephanie Dimarco, founder and former CEO of Advent Software, who led the company to IPO and later sale to...
Cross-border B2B Payments to Surpass $40 Trillion Globally by 2024, as Marketplace eCommerce Models Surge
A new study from Juniper Research has found that the global spend on B2B cross-border payments will exceed $40 trillion by the end of 2024; increasing from $37 trillion in 2022. This growth of $3 trillion (9%) will be driven by the rising popularity of eCommerce marketplaces, where eCommerce merchants are based in international locations; selling goods internationally via locally based eCommerce services.
Bitpanda Technology Solutions launches a SaaS product for Banks, Fintechs and other platforms
Bitpanda, the leading European digital asset platform, is excited to announce the launch of Bitpanda Technology Solutions, the most scalable Investing-as a-service infrastructure available in Europe and globally. Already serving 20+ million customers with its initial White Label API, Bitpanda Technologies Solution is now adding features, asset classes and several regulatory licences to its offering.
Saxo UK appoints James Donovan as Global Head of Preferred Broker
Saxo, the leading fintech specialist focused on multi-asset trading and investment, today announces the appointment of James Donovan as Global Head of Preferred Broker of its subsidiary, Saxo UK Limited, effective immediately. James will be based in London and will report to Adam Seagrave, the Global Head of Sales and...
Solvo Finance Announces Integration with Fireblocks
Solvo Finance, an EU-based cryptocurrency startup, has announced that their forthcoming crypto investing app will integrate Fireblocks, an easy-to-use platform to create new blockchain-based products and manage day-to-day digital asset operations. With the support of Fireblocks’ battle-tested technology, Solvo will be able to provide world-class security for customers’ digital assets.
Worldline Launches Buland Bharat Digital Payments Suite for a Stronger and Inclusive India
Worldline [Euronext: WLN], a global leader in payments services, today announced the launch of its Buland Bharat digital payments suite, which is designed specially keeping in mind the needs and wants of small and medium businesses (SMBs) in India. The Buland Bharat digital payments suite is in line with the...
Channel Closes Mezzanine Funding Facility for European Fintech TP24
Channel Capital Advisors LLP (Channel) has closed a mezzanine funding facility with TP24, a leading European fintech lending platform. Channel is an FCA-regulated alternative investment fund manager (AIFM) specialising in fintech, working capital and trade finance investments. Since 2014, the London-headquartered company has deployed more than $9 billion of assets across fintech lending and working capital financing, including trade receivables, inventory, and supply chain finance.
Wise enters 2023 with 15 new partners in 4 new markets, bringing total to over 60 partners worldwide
Wise, the global technology company building the best way to move money around the world, launched 15 new partnerships in 2022 and enters 2023 with a total of 60 partners globally. These partnerships are made possible through Wise Platform, which allows banks and businesses to embed the power of Wise...
Invoice Finance Provider Accelerated Payments hits €1 Billion funding milestone
Business funding provider Accelerated Payments today announced it has advanced in excess of €1 billion worth of invoice financing on its fifth anniversary. The milestone comes as the fast growing fintech doubles its work force and extends its global reach, with offices in Europe, the UK, Canada and the USA.
Revolut announces Ultra, a new top-tier membership
Revolut, the global financial super app with 25 million retail customers worldwide, is launching a new unparalleled membership plan, Ultra, to customers in the UK and Europe. The new top-tier plan, boasting exceptional perks, is coming in spring 2023. New and existing customers are encouraged to join the waitlist to unlock 5% cashback on purchases made in their first month with Ultra.
GTT Appoints Johan Broekhuysen as Chief Financial Officer
GTT Communications, Inc., a leading global provider of managed network and security services to multinational organizations, announced today that Johan Broekhuysen has joined the GTT leadership team as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). In this role, Broekhuysen will lead GTT’s global finance group, including financial operations, investor relations and all banking and advisory relationships.
Tilta’s Ingmar Stupp: Navigating the Financial Storm with Buy Now, Pay Later
Tilta‘s CEO, Ingmar Stupp, shares his insights on how the Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) industry is impacting the current financial crisis. As one of the leading figures in the BNPL industry, Ingmar has a unique perspective on how this innovative financial solution is helping consumers and businesses alike. He’ll discuss the challenges and opportunities presented by the current economic climate and explain how Tilta is leveraging BNPL to help its customers.
Ascenum Announces Integration with Q2’s Digital Banking Platform to Deliver High-Impact Service Providers to SMBs
Ascenum, Inc., an innovative B2B Marketplace for Small to Midsize Businesses (SMBs) seeking high-impact services, today announced its integration with Q2‘s Digital Banking Platform and its participation in the Q2 Partner Marketplace. Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: QTWO) is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending. This integration will help US-based Financial Institutions connect their SMB clients to curated service providers for Growth Capital, functional Operations Improvement, Fractional C-suite support and, when appropriate, Exit/Sale Advisors.
