Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
‘Frasier’ Sequel Series at Paramount+ Casts Anders Keith, Jess Salgueiro
The pair join series lead Kelsey Grammer as well as cast members Nicholas Lyndhurst and Jack Cutmore-Scott. Television Academy Appoints Six New Members to Executive Committee (TV News Roundup) 'SEAL Team' Renewed for Season 7 at Paramount+. Plot details are being kept mostly under wraps for the series, but the...
‘We were taught that other actresses were out to get you’: Sarah Michelle Gellar on slaying, sexism and surviving Hollywood
When Sarah Michelle Gellar became one of the biggest stars of the Nineties, as representative of an era as jelly shoes, Pogs and Bart Simpson, rumours began to surface. Y2K message boards whispered that she was mean. That she was eager to abandon Buffy the Vampire Slayer, her star-making TV series, for a career in movies. That the words her co-stars so often used to describe her – “professional”, “committed”, “a perfectionist” – were coded, or ambiguous niceties to cover up the fact that she was a teen-queen-from-hell. The truth was a lot more complicated.“A lot of times on sets,...
SFGate
Vice Forges Substantial Content Production Partnership with Saudi-Backed MBC Group
Vice Media Group has signed a substantial content partnership with Saudi-owned MBC Group, the Middle East’s top broadcaster. The wide-ranging deal will see the financially ailing youth-focused digital media company create Arabic-language content exclusively for MBC “across a wide range of lifestyle verticals, including food, music, fashion, the visual arts, and video games,” according to a joint statement. The partnership also involves training local media professionals in Saudi Arabia and across the rest of the MENA region.
This versatile Anker portable charger is 44% off on Amazon today
The powerful accessory can charge up to four devices at once.
Comments / 0