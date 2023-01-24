Read full article on original website
Saturday snow south, then COLD for everyone
Plan on a cloudy start to the weekend with more snow likely to develop Saturday, especially the southern half of the area. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL BE IN EFFECT FOR SHEBOYGAN, FOND DU LAC, GREEN LAKE AND MARQUETTE COUNTIES ON SATURDAY. The most snow by Madison and Milwaukee where...
Restaurant Week Fox Cities: Fox River Brewing Company
(WFRV) – Local 5 Live continues our exploration of the tasty things you can try during Restaurant Week Fox Cities and that can include a sip of something. Jackie and Chef Kelly from Fox River Brewing Company in Appleton with what’s on tap. Details from restaurantweekfoxcities.com:. Kick off...
After a two-year hiatus, the ‘All Canada Show’ is back in Brown County
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The 40th annual ‘All Canada Show’ is underway after taking a two-year hiatus. Those involved with the show say it is the perfect way to learn about Canada’s wildlife. “This is actually my 20th year, I first joined the tour in 2003,”...
Snow showers Friday, more for some on Saturday
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. A quick-hitting clipper heading our way Friday as snow showers will bring slippery conditions for morning drivers. Blowing snow is also expected as gusty winds around 30 or 35 miles per hour will accompany the falling flakes. Plan on shoveling between 0.5″ up to 2″ of accumulation. Chilly morning temps in the mid teens will be followed by an afternoon high of 32 degrees.
Creative sips and food at “The Wine Loft” inside Kaukauna’s “313 Dodge”
(WFRV) – Taste the World without leaving the Fox Cities. Kyle Megna visited Local 5 Live with a look at the new ‘Wine Loft’ inside 313 Dodge in Kaukauna. The Wine Loft is located at 313 Dodge Street in Kaukauna. See more online at 313dodge.com.
Circle K debuts two convenience stores in Green Bay area
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – One of the largest convenience store operators in the United States has debuted two locations in the Green Bay area. The global chain, Circle K, opened a 5,200-square-foot store on Mike McCarthy Way in Ashwaubenon and converted one of its sister brand stores in Ledgeview, located on Silverstone Trail.
Slick roads tomorrow AM; light snow Friday
The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Some very light scattered snow showers will wrap up tonight, and then we turn to mostly cloudy skies. Temps remain below freezing all night, so any wet roads will continue to freeze over tonight, so expect slick roads for your morning commute tomorrow.
Green Bay’s extended shipping season concludes
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The last ship of the shipping season from the Port of Green Bay set sail on Wednesday. Dean Haen, director for the Port of Green Bay, says warmer temperatures extended the season. “The ships have been able to freely travel in and out of...
New Neenah High School starting to take shape, officials provide photo update
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Interior work is nearly completed in some of the academic areas for the new Neenah High School, and officials are providing photos for the public to check out. Officials say that work continues in the remaining parts of the school, with office areas, technical and...
Two dogs saved after stove fire in Brown County, $20k in damages
ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – Firefighters in Brown County saved two dogs after responding to a structure fire on Wednesday evening. According to a release from the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, around 8:15 p.m., dispatch received a report of a passerby that heard the fire alarms going off inside the building in the Village of Allouez.
Farmer Roundtable events happening in Oshkosh and Kaukauna
(WFRV) – Farmer Roundtable events are back in two local communities. The Fox-Wold Watershed Alliance, along with numerous partners, is hosting events in Oshkosh and Kaukauna. These annual events provide opportunities for farmers to learn from other farmers about what is working locally for soil health. For details on...
Your Health with Bellin: Keeping kids safe from injury
(WFRV) – Today in Your Health with Bellin, the benefits of youth sports and keeping kids safe from injury. Dr. Ryan Berns is with Family and Sports Medicine at Bellin and he visited Local 5 Live with some things to think about when it comes to having your kids in sports.
Door County farmer represents Wisconsin at National Farm Bureau event
Rachel Harmann from Door County advanced to the Sweet 16 Round of American Farm Bureau’s Young Farmers and Ranchers Discussion Meet. The Discussion Meet contest is a panel discussion in which Farm Bureau members between the ages of 18 and 35 are judged on their ability to express their ideas and opinions and reach a solution on current issues affecting agriculture.
Oshkosh Area School District announces top name for its newest elementary school
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – After inviting the public to vote on the final four candidates two months ago, the Oshkosh Area School District (OASD) has announced they have a winning name for its new elementary school. According to a release from the OASD, the winning name was voted on...
Eight without a home after fire at apartment in Fond du Lac, marshals investigating
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Firefighters in Fond du Lac County worked hard to extinguish flames at an apartment on Wednesday evening. According to a release, on January 25, 2023, around 7:30 p.m., Fond du Lac Fire & Rescue was sent to the 170 block of East Johnson Street for a report of a fire.
Foot Locker closing call center in Oshkosh, laying off nearly 100 employees
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Just months after announcing the planned closure of a distribution facility in Wausau, Foot Locker is reportedly closing its call center in Oshkosh. According to a letter sent by Foot Locker, Inc. to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, it will cease site operations at its Oshkosh call center. This will reportedly happen on April 28, 2023.
‘It’s icy countywide!!’: Crashes adding up on I-41, drivers across Wisconsin asked to slow down
(WFRV) – 911 dispatchers in the Communications Center in Winnebago County are telling people to slow down, as there are multiple crashes in the area. On the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Facebook page, there is a post trying to get drivers to slow down. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office said there is a tow ban on Highways 41 and 411.
Verbal argument leads to stabbing in Green Bay, suspect arrested
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 55-year-old homeless man who is the suspect in the stabbing of another homeless man on the city’s southwest side was arrested. According to the Green Bay Police Department, the incident caused non-life-threatening injuries to the victim and stemmed from a verbal argument. The...
Green Bay Police: Rash of burglaries on city’s west side, neighborhoods advised to take precautions
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are investigating a string of burglaries that have happened to multiple neighborhoods on Green Bay’s west side. According to the Green Bay Police Department, since December 2022 the department has opened six burglary cases. The cases are in the following areas:. 1100...
Plea deal reached in 36-year-old Green Bay homicide cold case
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 67-year-old Wisconsin man who is facing homicide charges in a 36-year-old cold case reached a plea deal on Friday. Lou Griffin was arrested in 2020 with charges of First-Degree Intentional Homicide relating to the death of 22-year-old Lisa Holstead. According to the Brown...
