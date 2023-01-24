Generation Y Drama ‘One Last Evening’ Debuts Trailer Ahead of Premiere at Rotterdam, Beta Cinema Selling Rights (EXCLUSIVE)

Ioan Gruffudd and his ex-wife Alice Evans have reached a deal to sell their $2 million home after the actor claimed he could no longer afford to pay the mortgage, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Gruffudd and Evans informed the court they will be listing the home that Evans currently lives in with their children. Following the close of escrow, both will receive $110k with the remaining money being held. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, in 2021, Gruffudd filed for divorce from Evans after 13 years of marriage. He cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for...

1 DAY AGO