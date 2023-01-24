ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Inmate Charged in Drug Death of Rochester Woman Appears in Court

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- An inmate accused of selling a Rochester woman the drugs that led to her overdose death made his first appearance in Olmsted County Court Thursday morning. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office charged 44-year-old Sean Alexander with third-degree murder last October after an investigation found he allegedly...
ROCHESTER, MN
State Patrol Investigating Injury Crash Near Winona

Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating an injury crash that occurred on I-90 in Winona County Thursday morning. The state incident report describes the crash as a rollover. It occurred shortly before 8:45 a.m. about two miles west of the Winona exit. Troopers say a pick-up...
WINONA COUNTY, MN
Minnesota Man Critically Injured in Crash on Rural Highway

Waseca, MN (KROC-AM News) - An early-morning crash left a Waseca man with severe injuries. The State Patrol says the head-on collision occurred around 3:25 AM on Highway 13 just north of Waseca. 28-year-old Sebastian Schumacher was headed north when his car collided with a southbound car driven by another Waeca man.
WASECA, MN
Driver Injured Following Rollover Crash on I-90 Near Rochester

High Forest, MN (KROC-AM News)- An Arkansas man was hospitalized following a rollover crash along I-90 in southeast Minnesota Wednesday evening. State Troopers responded to the wreck at 8:45 p.m. The crash occurred about a mile southwest of the High Forest Interchange. The driver, identified as 26-year-old Jamario Love, was...
ROCHESTER, MN
Adult Book Bingo Begins at Owatonna Public Library

The Owatonna Public Library is kicking off their annual Winter Book Bingo for adults. Pick up your bingo card at the adult services check-out desk or print out a copy from the library’s website here. Read five books between February 1st and March 31st to qualify. Any five books...
OWATONNA, MN
Owatonna Fire Department Responds to Structure Fire

The Owatonna Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 2100 block of Saint Paul Road Northeast last evening. Shortly after 5 pm on Thursday, January 26th, Owatonna firefighters were dispatched for a report of a fire in the basement laundry room of the residence. Upon arrival, fire crews observed light smoke coming from an open garage door.
OWATONNA, MN
Rochester Area Utility Customers Told To Brace for Rate Hike

Oronoco, MN (KROC-AM News)- Members of a Rochester-area utility cooperative are being told to brace for higher bills. Rising fuel costs and inflation are being blamed for the rate hike and increased costs for customers to power and heat their southeast Minnesota homes. Dairyland Power, which sells electricity to 24 cooperatives and 15 municipal utility providers in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa and Illinois is budgeted to increase their rates by 7% this year.
ROCHESTER, MN
