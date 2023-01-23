Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Sentenced to Federal Prison For Falsifying Gambling WinningsTaxBuzzAustin, TX
An HOA can stop you from walking your dog before 7 AM; In Texas it can force you to sell your condoPete LakemanTexas State
Madonna Coming to Austin, TX in September, 2023Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Bill Miller BBQ has a secret menu. Have you tried any of these special items?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Beck and Phoenix to Play Austin, Tx at Moody Center August 22, 2023 during Summer Odyssey TourCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Related
Pflugerville annexes 105 acres for Meadowlark Preserve residential development
Meadowlark Preserve will include a mix of single-family residential unit types. (Courtesy city of Pflugerville) A 98-acre single-family residential development coming to eastern Pflugerville continues to move forward following action from Pflugerville City Council. Called Meadowlark Preserve, the development will include approximately 375 single-family units in a variety of lot...
City of Bee Cave to determine options for Hamilton Pool Road Jan. 25
Shown is a rendering of a design for the proposed build-out for Hamilton Pool Road. This would include 12-foot travel lanes in each direction, a 12-foot-wide continuous turn lane for left-turning traffic, shared-use paths and a 4-foot buffer for pedestrians. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) Bee Cave City Council will hold a...
Corridor Commerce Center to offer more industrial, warehouse space in Hays County
Alliance Industrial Company is expected to complete Corridor Commerce Center this May. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Alliance Industrial Company is working on bringing its second speculative industrial project to the Hays County area with Corridor Commerce Center, teetering on Buda and Kyle city limits, with Transwestern serving as the brokerage. Speculative industrial projects are built out with no specific tenant in mind and are ready for a variety of industrial and warehousing needs.
Mackenzie Kelly, District 6 Austin City Council member, to host open house Jan. 25
MacKenzie Kelly, District 6 Austin City Council member, will host a public open house at her field office on Anderson Mill Road on Jan. 25 at 4 p.m. to hear public concerns and allow Family Eldercare to answer questions about Pecan Gardens, previously known as the Candlewood Suites hotel. (Courtesy Patricia Gutierrez/Council Member Kelly's office)
Plan for new Brodie Oaks development in South Austin to gain final approval
A project to replace the decades-old Brodie Oaks Shopping Center strip mall, located 5 miles south of downtown, with mixed-use buildings up to 25 stories is set to receive City Council approval Jan. 26. “Brodie will be a destination landmark for South Austin, reflecting the unique character of the area...
The Linden Residences marks topping out in downtown Austin
The new high-rise project topped out in December 2022, and construction is expected to wrap up in late 2023. (Courtesy The Linden Residences) Developers behind The Linden Residences, a 28-story tower in the northern portion of downtown Austin, marked the high-rise's topping out Jan. 25 ahead of its completion later this year.
Proposed tallest skyscraper in Texas fails to receive approval
AUSTIN, Texas — What would be the tallest building in Texas has failed to receive approval to start construction. In an article from the Austin Business Journal (ABJ), the skyscraper's developer, Wilson Capital, failed to gain approval from the City of Austin's Design Commission on Jan. 23. The denial...
CTRMA projects across Austin on track for completion for 183 North, MoPac
The Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority board received a quarterly update about four road projects in Austin on Jan. 25 at the Mobility Authority office on I-35. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) Updates from the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority’s key highway projects in Austin show construction work is generally on track...
Georgetown residents bulky-waste pickup has changed to regular trash day
The city of Georgetown announced bulky-waste trash will be picked up on regular trash days instead of Saturdays. (Courtesy Fotolia) Starting Feb. 6, Georgetown has moved its bulky waste pickup to the regular trash day instead of Saturday, according to a Jan. 20 release from the city. Bulky waste materials...
KWTX
Killeen cracks down on vacant property owners; could face a fine up to $2,000 a day
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Vacant building owners in downtown Killeen will pay a hefty fine of up to $2,000 a day if they don’t register them soon. City council is cracking down on these owners so they city can move forward with revitalizing the area. The “no trespassing” signs...
Travis County approves $35 million contract for 640 supportive housing units
Travis County Commissioner Margaret Gomez thanked U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett for securing federal funding for the project on Jan. 24. (Katy McAfee/ Community Impact) Travis County Commissioners approved a $35 million contract with nonprofit Mobile Loaves & Fishes on Jan. 24 that will go toward housing people experiencing homelessness. The...
Construction contract for Waterloo Greenway's second phase approved
Construction on The Confluence is slated to begin spring 2023 (Courtesy Waterloo Greenway Conservancy) Austin residents can expect the second phase of Waterloo Greenway—a three-phase project that will connect 35 acres of green space along Waller Creek in downtown Austin—to break ground in spring 2023. Waller Creek Local...
kut.org
What happened to the Zilker Park mini-train?
Zilker Park — the crown jewel of Austin's park system — used to be home to a miniature train amusement ride that delighted families for generations and became one of Austin's most iconic attractions. "The first one I ever rode, I was about 10 years old maybe. It...
Completion of Kalahari Resorts & Conventions expansion to outdoor pool expected this summer
An expansion to Kalahari Resorts & Conventions’ outdoor pool area will bring more amenities for both parents and kids, according to a representative of the company. (Courtesy Kalahari Resorts & Conventions) An expansion to Kalahari Resorts & Conventions’ outdoor pool area will bring more amenities for both parents and...
Harmony Public Schools to build two Georgetown campuses
Harmony Public Schools will build two Georgetown campuses, an elementary school and a high school. (Rendering courtesy Harmony Public Schools) Following the purchase of 28 acres located off Blue Ridge Drive, Harmony Public Schools is expected to begin construction on an elementary school campus in April. The elementary school is...
Austin Gastroenterology, Austin Endoscopy Center now providing gastrointestinal care in Leander, surrounding areas
The Leander office is the 17th Central Texas location of Austin Gastroenterology and Austin Endoscopy Center’s fourth. (Courtesy Austin Gastroenterology) Austin Gastroenterology opened a new clinic location in Leander on Jan. 9. Operated by board certified gastroenterologists, Austin Gastroenterology in Leander provides patients with consultations, screenings and follow-up appointments...
Hays CISD school board approves $184,950 in winter storm repairs
Winter Storm Elliot caused freeze damage to several Hays CISD facilities. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Hays CISD school board on Jan. 23 unanimously approved a motion to ratify $184,950 in building repair expenses after Winter Storm Elliot caused freeze damage to several Hays CISD facilities. According to agenda documents, a water...
Georgetown Police Department experiencing rise in mental health calls
Georgetown Police Chief Cory Tchida gave the Georgetown City Council a public safety update Jan. 24. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) In a public safety update to the Georgetown City Council on Jan. 24, Police Chief Cory Tchida said the department has experienced an increase in calls related to mental health incidents over the last four years.
Leander City Council grants the removal of four heritage trees at future substation site
Located east of the intersection of Hero Way West and Lakeline Boulevard, the Pedernales Electric Cooperative, Inc. substation will be on roughly 4.93 acres. (Courtesy City of Leander) Four heritage trees were approved for removal at the future Pedernales Electric Cooperative, Inc. substation site east of the intersection of Hero...
fox7austin.com
Austin hair salon could shut down due to neighboring homeless camp
AUSTIN, Texas - An Austin hair salon could shut down because of a neighboring homeless camp. Owners of Headspace Salon say homeless living at the large camp have threatened their employees and clients for months. They also said they have seen an uptick in vandalism and other criminal activity. The...
Community Impact Austin
Austin, TX
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/austin/
Comments / 0