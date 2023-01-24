Read full article on original website
Officer-involved Shooting Leaves Man In Wheelchair Dead In Huntington ParkWestmont Community NewsHuntington Park, CA
Former actor of James at 15 and Salem's Lot Lance Kerwin Passes away at 62James PatrickSan Clemente, CA
James Kerwin Has Died: Star of TV's Classic "James at 15" SeriesHerbie J PilatoSan Clemente, CA
The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only SonHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: What if the Monterey Park shooter was Black?2UrbanGirlsMonterey Park, CA
2urbangirls.com
Police kill wheelchair-bound man in Huntington Park
HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. – Police shot and killed a stabbing suspect in Huntington Park, authorities said Friday. Huntington Park Police Department officers responded to a stabbing call at 3:40 p.m. Thursday on the 2400 block of Slauson Avenue and upon their arrival, the victim gave them the description of a suspect in a wheelchair, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
High-speed chase involving motorcyclist ends with suspect's dramatic takedown in Compton
A chase involving a motorcyclist ended with a dramatic takedown Thursday night in the streets of Compton.
3 arrested in Santa Ana double shooting
Three people have been arrested in connection with a shooting that left one man dead and another injured in Santa Ana last month. Around 1:45 a.m. on Dec. 18, one victim with a gunshot wound to the abdomen was driven to a hospital by a friend. The friend told medical staff that another victim was […]
Man arrested for attempted kidnapping of 12-year-old girl in Riverside County
A man has been arrested for allegedly trying to kidnap a girl who was walking home from school in Riverside County. The incident has left parents shaken and concerned for their children’s safety as the attempted kidnapping happened less than two miles away from two Moreno Valley schools. The victim, a 12-year-old girl, was walking […]
localocnews.com
A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in Santa Ana this afternoon
On Thursday, January 26, 2023, at approximately 2:29 P.M., the Santa Ana Police Department received multiple calls regarding a pedestrian down in traffic lanes at 900 N. Main Street. Officers from the Santa Ana Police Department responded to the scene, where they located the pedestrian, a male adult, approximately 30...
localocnews.com
The Anaheim Police are trying to track down an arson suspect
The Anaheim Police Department and Anaheim Fire And Rescue are asking for the public’s assistance with identifying a person of interest related to multiple dumpsters which were set on fire. Anaheim Police Detectives and Anaheim Fire Investigators are investigating a series of dumpster fires that started on January 13, 2023.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Man, 19, Behind Bars for Alleged Possession of Firearms and Methamphetamine
INDIO (CNS) – A 19-year-old man was behind bars Thursday after being arrested with two teens in Indio for allegedly possessing firearms and methamphetamine. Fernando Guadalupe Meza of Indio was arrested Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of being in possession of methamphetamine for sales, possession of a short barrel rifle, possession of narcotics with a loaded firearm and being a gang member with a firearm, according to Sgt. Paul Heredia from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
2urbangirls.com
Police seeking assistance with homicide investigation in Orange County
ANAHEIM, Calif. – A man was killed Thursday in Anaheim, and police were asking for the public’s help in seeking a suspect. The victim, whose name was not immediately released, was found by a passerby on East Street just south of the Riverside (91) Freeway, at about 7:20 a.m., according to Anaheim police Sgt. Jon McClintock.
foxla.com
Suspect in South LA hit-and-run crash that killed 2 brothers arrested
LOS ANGELES - An arrest has been made in connection with the deadly hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles earlier this month that claimed the lives of two brothers and injured their mother and sister, according to police. The suspect, 31-year-old Taylor Lee Harris, was arrested Jan. 20 in Desert...
localocnews.com
Newport Beach Police Aid Costa Mesa Police in Arrest That Nets 30,00 Fentanyl Pills
On Wednesday evening, January 25, a Costa Mesa police officer attempted to stop a vehicle for a vehicle code violation, but the driver refused to yield and subsequently led officers on a slow-speed pursuit through the east side of Costa Mesa. According to the Costa Mesa Police, during the pursuit...
localocnews.com
Westminster Police searching for a hit and run driver who struck a child on a scooter
On Friday January 27, 2023, at approximately 8:37 AM, officers with the Westminster Police Department responded to Milan St., North of Westminster Blvd. regarding a traffic accident. Upon arrival officers learned a 12 year old student (who was riding an electronic scooter) and a small Grey SUV (style vehicle) were...
Victim in Critical Condition After Shooting in Pomona
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: Pomona Police Department and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a gunshot victim around 2:00 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at the intersection of North Mountain View Avenue and East Hawthorne Place in the city of Pomona. One victim was transported to Pomona Valley...
Surveillance video shows burglary at small business in Riverside's Canyon Crest neighborhood
Canyon Crest Town Center in Riverside is known for its small businesses that offer an array of eateries and shops. But since the start of the new year, it's been the target of burglars.
California man out on parole arrested for carjacking, kidnapping and home invasion robbery
Police in southern California say a parolee is in custody again after allegedly conducting a carjacking, kidnapping and home invasion robbery last week.
KTVU FOX 2
California drug bust: $4 million in narcotics seized by border patrol agents in one day
SAN DIEGO, Calif. - It's a major drug bust in California… border patrol agents seized $4 million worth of narcotics in one day. According to San Diego Sector (SDC) Border Patrol agents, they seized nearly 300 pounds of narcotics with an estimated street value of $4 million from three vehicle stops.
Fleeing Domestic Violence Suspect Plows Camaro into Innocent Motorist
Downey, Los Angeles County, CA: A man is in custody after allegedly beating up his girlfriend on the side of a freeway, then crashing his vehicle into… Read more "Fleeing Domestic Violence Suspect Plows Camaro into Innocent Motorist"
signalscv.com
$85,000 worth of personal property stolen, suspects outstanding
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detectives are continuing investigation on $85,000 worth of personal property stolen from a Valencia home in mid-December, according to sheriff’s officials. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, on Dec. 17, between the approximate hours of 3 p.m....
Deputies search for outstanding suspects at a mobile home park near Indio
There was a heavy police presence at a mobile home park in an unincorporated area near Indio Wednesday afternoon. Deputies were searching for outstanding suspects following a traffic stop, according to Sergeant Deirdre Vickers, public information officer for the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Vickers said the incident started at around 3:00 p.m. when deputies from The post Deputies search for outstanding suspects at a mobile home park near Indio appeared first on KESQ.
Man found dead in Anaheim may have been assaulted; police seek people who tried to help
A homicide investigation is underway Thursday after a man who was possibly the victim of an assault was found dead in Anaheim. Around 7:20 a.m., police responded to East Street south of the 91 Freeway regarding a man bleeding in the street. The victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Anaheim […]
Erratic driver arrested following pursuit in Orange County
Authorities pursued a high-speed vehicle in Orange County on Thursday afternoon. The suspect was originally wanted for speeding, according to California Highway Patrol. The pursuit began in Seal Beach around 4:30 p.m. as the driver blew past red lights and intersections while driving recklessly on surface streets amid rush hour traffic. He reached speeds of […]
