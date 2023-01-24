ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fountain Valley, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2urbangirls.com

Police kill wheelchair-bound man in Huntington Park

HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. – Police shot and killed a stabbing suspect in Huntington Park, authorities said Friday. Huntington Park Police Department officers responded to a stabbing call at 3:40 p.m. Thursday on the 2400 block of Slauson Avenue and upon their arrival, the victim gave them the description of a suspect in a wheelchair, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
HUNTINGTON PARK, CA
KTLA

3 arrested in Santa Ana double shooting

Three people have been arrested in connection with a shooting that left one man dead and another injured in Santa Ana last month. Around 1:45 a.m. on Dec. 18, one victim with a gunshot wound to the abdomen was driven to a hospital by a friend. The friend told medical staff that another victim was […]
SANTA ANA, CA
localocnews.com

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in Santa Ana this afternoon

On Thursday, January 26, 2023, at approximately 2:29 P.M., the Santa Ana Police Department received multiple calls regarding a pedestrian down in traffic lanes at 900 N. Main Street. Officers from the Santa Ana Police Department responded to the scene, where they located the pedestrian, a male adult, approximately 30...
SANTA ANA, CA
localocnews.com

The Anaheim Police are trying to track down an arson suspect

The Anaheim Police Department and Anaheim Fire And Rescue are asking for the public’s assistance with identifying a person of interest related to multiple dumpsters which were set on fire. Anaheim Police Detectives and Anaheim Fire Investigators are investigating a series of dumpster fires that started on January 13, 2023.
ANAHEIM, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Man, 19, Behind Bars for Alleged Possession of Firearms and Methamphetamine

INDIO (CNS) – A 19-year-old man was behind bars Thursday after being arrested with two teens in Indio for allegedly possessing firearms and methamphetamine. Fernando Guadalupe Meza of Indio was arrested Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of being in possession of methamphetamine for sales, possession of a short barrel rifle, possession of narcotics with a loaded firearm and being a gang member with a firearm, according to Sgt. Paul Heredia from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
INDIO, CA
2urbangirls.com

Police seeking assistance with homicide investigation in Orange County

ANAHEIM, Calif. – A man was killed Thursday in Anaheim, and police were asking for the public’s help in seeking a suspect. The victim, whose name was not immediately released, was found by a passerby on East Street just south of the Riverside (91) Freeway, at about 7:20 a.m., according to Anaheim police Sgt. Jon McClintock.
ANAHEIM, CA
Key News Network

Victim in Critical Condition After Shooting in Pomona

Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: Pomona Police Department and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a gunshot victim around 2:00 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at the intersection of North Mountain View Avenue and East Hawthorne Place in the city of Pomona. One victim was transported to Pomona Valley...
POMONA, CA
signalscv.com

$85,000 worth of personal property stolen, suspects outstanding

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detectives are continuing investigation on $85,000 worth of personal property stolen from a Valencia home in mid-December, according to sheriff’s officials. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, on Dec. 17, between the approximate hours of 3 p.m....
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Deputies search for outstanding suspects at a mobile home park near Indio

There was a heavy police presence at a mobile home park in an unincorporated area near Indio Wednesday afternoon. Deputies were searching for outstanding suspects following a traffic stop, according to Sergeant Deirdre Vickers, public information officer for the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Vickers said the incident started at around 3:00 p.m. when deputies from The post Deputies search for outstanding suspects at a mobile home park near Indio appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KTLA

Erratic driver arrested following pursuit in Orange County

Authorities pursued a high-speed vehicle in Orange County on Thursday afternoon. The suspect was originally wanted for speeding, according to California Highway Patrol. The pursuit began in Seal Beach around 4:30 p.m. as the driver blew past red lights and intersections while driving recklessly on surface streets amid rush hour traffic. He reached speeds of […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy