WRDW-TV

What’s Columbia County’s relationship with its ambulance service?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After the Augusta Commission approved a month-to-month contract with its current ambulance providers, we talked to Columbia County leaders to see how their contract with the ambulance service is working for them. Columbia County and Gold Cross’s relationship goes back to the ‘90s. The county manager...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Mom turns pain into purpose after young daughter dies in Christmas crash

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Christmas car accident on I-20 took the lives of 24-year-old Ryant Furtick and his 3-year-old God-daughter NuRiah Shannon. Georgia State Patrol says the accident happened when a Dodge Charger entered the emergency lane and hit the back of a tractor-trailer catching the charger on fire.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

South Carolina sees a renewed push for abortion ban

WRENS, GA
WRDW-TV

Fire departments respond to fire at Champions Place Apartments

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -Fire departments are responding to a fire at the Champions Place Apartments early Friday morning. Richmond County dispatch says the call came in just before 11:30 Thursday night. Dispatch could not confirm how many apartments are affected or if anyone is hurt. The cause of the fire...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Local esports league doubles in size after 1st year

WRENS, GA
WRDW-TV

Have you seen this missing Burke County 89-year-old?

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man. Robert Walker Jr., 89, left Walker Place Circle in Burke County on Wednesday, and his family has not heard from him. He is 5 feet 6 inches tall and...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Richmond County Sheriff's Office searching for missing teen

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing teenager. Sixteen-year-old Denise Reyes Lopez was last seen Sept. 8, 2022 on the 100 block of Maple Dr. in Martinez. Investigators say she's known to frequent the area around Fox Trace Dr. in Augusta and Tiger Lily Cir. in North Augusta. She may be riding in a light green Volvo XC90.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Students, faculty injured in fight at Midland Valley High School

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WFXG) - Midland Valley High School is on lockdown after a fight involving several students. According to Midland Valley's website, at least ten students were involved, and several are being treated for minor injuries. Two faculty members were injured while putting a stop to the fight. Aiken...
WRDW-TV

Fight injures students and staff members at Midland Valley High

GRANITEVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fight at Midland Valley High School injured students and school employees, leading to a soft lockdown Friday at the campus in Aiken County. The school said the morning altercation involved “a number of students.” By early afternoon, deputies and school officials said they’d identified about 10 teenagers who were involved.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Several people injured during Midland Valley H.S. altercation

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – An altercation at Midland Valley High School in Aiken County left several people injured Friday. According to a district spokesperson, the school was placed on soft lockdown but returned to regular operations after an investigation. The district spokesperson said 12 students were removed from campus by a parent or guardian […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Body thought to be missing Burke County 89-year-old

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A day after sending out an alert about a missing 89-year-old, authorities believe this body has been found. Around 9:30 a.m. Friday, a volunteer assisting in the search for Robert Walker Jr discovered a body in a wooded area off of Gough Red Hill Road. The...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Former News 12 reporter writes book to teach kids key lessons

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Our goal at News 12 is always to make a difference in the communities we report on and live in. That stays true even if we leave. Here’s how one of our former reporters published a book that can help teach your kids a valuable lesson.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Looking for a new job? Check out these upcoming events in CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The new year has brought in new job opportunities. The city of Augusta, Augusta University, Department of Veterans Affairs, Augusta GreenJackets, Aiken County Public Schools, Masters Tournament, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and more are all hosting upcoming job expositions. City of Augusta. The Augusta Human...
AUGUSTA, GA

