WRDW-TV
‘He always made us laugh‘: Family remembers man hit by 2 vehicles on Olive Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re speaking to the family of the bicyclist who died two weeks after being hit by a vehicle on Olive Road. “Just that morning, I’d received like a good morning, I love you text,” said London Armorer, Marcio Dorsey’s daughter. It would...
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM Update: Status zero continues to get worse in Aiken County
Strom Thurmond students get out of the classroom and into nature. Is there a solution coming to combat issues within Augusta Transit?. This was the situation on the evening of Jan. 26, 2023, when westbound traffic backed up for miles on Riverwatch Parkway.
WRDW-TV
What’s Columbia County’s relationship with its ambulance service?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After the Augusta Commission approved a month-to-month contract with its current ambulance providers, we talked to Columbia County leaders to see how their contract with the ambulance service is working for them. Columbia County and Gold Cross’s relationship goes back to the ‘90s. The county manager...
WRDW-TV
Mom turns pain into purpose after young daughter dies in Christmas crash
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Christmas car accident on I-20 took the lives of 24-year-old Ryant Furtick and his 3-year-old God-daughter NuRiah Shannon. Georgia State Patrol says the accident happened when a Dodge Charger entered the emergency lane and hit the back of a tractor-trailer catching the charger on fire.
South Carolina Woman Has 'Best Surprise Of My Life' With Huge Lottery Win
Her win nearly didn't happen.
WRDW-TV
South Carolina sees a renewed push for abortion ban
A fire at the Champion Pines Apartments in Augusta displaced abut 15 people, according
WYFF4.com
2 Laurens County women kicked, stomped vulnerable adult resident of state facility, warrants say
CLINTON, S.C. — Two Upstate women were arrested after investigators said a resident of a facility for people with disabilities was abused, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Lila Denise Kerson, 37, of Newberry, was arrested Wednesday and charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult, and Lasheba...
WRDW-TV
Fire departments respond to fire at Champions Place Apartments
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -Fire departments are responding to a fire at the Champions Place Apartments early Friday morning. Richmond County dispatch says the call came in just before 11:30 Thursday night. Dispatch could not confirm how many apartments are affected or if anyone is hurt. The cause of the fire...
WRDW-TV
Local esports league doubles in size after 1st year
A fire at the Champion Pines Apartments in Augusta displaced abut 15 people, according
WRDW-TV
Have you seen this missing Burke County 89-year-old?
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man. Robert Walker Jr., 89, left Walker Place Circle in Burke County on Wednesday, and his family has not heard from him. He is 5 feet 6 inches tall and...
wfxg.com
Richmond County Sheriff's Office searching for missing teen
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing teenager. Sixteen-year-old Denise Reyes Lopez was last seen Sept. 8, 2022 on the 100 block of Maple Dr. in Martinez. Investigators say she's known to frequent the area around Fox Trace Dr. in Augusta and Tiger Lily Cir. in North Augusta. She may be riding in a light green Volvo XC90.
wfxg.com
Students, faculty injured in fight at Midland Valley High School
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WFXG) - Midland Valley High School is on lockdown after a fight involving several students. According to Midland Valley's website, at least ten students were involved, and several are being treated for minor injuries. Two faculty members were injured while putting a stop to the fight. Aiken...
WRDW-TV
Dad returned to S.C. in murder case that sparked missing-child alert
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A murder suspect is back in South Carolina after being extradited in a case that sparked a nationwide hunt for a missing girl. Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said 47-year-old Antar Jeter was extradited Tuesday from Virginia, where he was found last month. Jeter is charged...
WRDW-TV
Fight injures students and staff members at Midland Valley High
GRANITEVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fight at Midland Valley High School injured students and school employees, leading to a soft lockdown Friday at the campus in Aiken County. The school said the morning altercation involved “a number of students.” By early afternoon, deputies and school officials said they’d identified about 10 teenagers who were involved.
Several people injured during Midland Valley H.S. altercation
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – An altercation at Midland Valley High School in Aiken County left several people injured Friday. According to a district spokesperson, the school was placed on soft lockdown but returned to regular operations after an investigation. The district spokesperson said 12 students were removed from campus by a parent or guardian […]
WRDW-TV
Body thought to be missing Burke County 89-year-old
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A day after sending out an alert about a missing 89-year-old, authorities believe this body has been found. Around 9:30 a.m. Friday, a volunteer assisting in the search for Robert Walker Jr discovered a body in a wooded area off of Gough Red Hill Road. The...
wfxg.com
FOX54 Mornings: What is an eye stroke? AU Health physician talks about symptoms, treatments
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Central Retinal Artery Occlusion, better known as an eye stroke, comes on suddenly, is painless and can lead to permanent vision loss, according to Augusta University Health. There is a treatment available to break up the blockage and restore vision, but it is time sensitive. Dr....
WRDW-TV
Former News 12 reporter writes book to teach kids key lessons
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Our goal at News 12 is always to make a difference in the communities we report on and live in. That stays true even if we leave. Here’s how one of our former reporters published a book that can help teach your kids a valuable lesson.
WRDW-TV
Looking for a new job? Check out these upcoming events in CSRA
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The new year has brought in new job opportunities. The city of Augusta, Augusta University, Department of Veterans Affairs, Augusta GreenJackets, Aiken County Public Schools, Masters Tournament, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and more are all hosting upcoming job expositions. City of Augusta. The Augusta Human...
Piedmont Augusta issues ‘test’ alert
According to the communications office at Piedmont Health, the alert that went out was just a test of the alert system and did not signify any actual emergency or threat.
