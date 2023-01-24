Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Manchin claims McCarthy said Social Security and Medicare cuts are off the table
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) privately agreed that cuts to Medicare and Social Security are off the table when it comes to raising the debt ceiling, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) told reporters Wednesday. Manchin and McCarthy held a private meeting Wednesday afternoon to discuss raising the debt ceiling, which needs...
Kevin McCarthy reveals George Santos may be ousted from Congress
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said that embattled freshman Republican Representative George Santos of New York will be removed from Congress if the House Ethics Committee finds that he broke the law. But Mr McCarthy said that until then, he would support Mr Santos. Last week, the House Republican Steering Committee gave Mr Santos two committee assignments. “You know why I’m standing by him? Because his constituents voted for him,” Mr McCarthy told reporters Tuesday evening. “I do not have the power simply because I disagree with somebody on what they have said that I remove them from elected office.”...
Washington Examiner
Sen. Elizabeth Warren's debt limit whopper
The latest episode in the Democrats’ popular series “Let’s turn things on their heads” features Sen. Elizabeth Warren. This week, the Massachusetts Democrat tweeted , “If Republicans hadn’t spent nearly $2 trillion on the Trump tax cuts, and if they hadn’t made it easier for rich people to cheat on their taxes, the US wouldn’t need a debt ceiling increase this year. Or next year.”
Washington Examiner
Sinema passed over for Appropriations after Democratic Party defection
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) did not end up on the powerful Appropriations Committee despite angling for a seat after she left the Democratic Party to become an independent late last year. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) released a list of Democratic committee assignments on Thursday afternoon, including assignments for...
Trump suggests providing tanks to Ukraine will lead to 'nukes' and says ending the war with Russia would be 'easy'
Trump, who referred to Putin as a "genius" the week Russia invaded Ukraine, was once impeached over his dealings with Kyiv.
Washington Examiner
Manchin proposes bill to override Treasury on electric vehicle subsidy rules
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) will introduce legislation Wednesday designed to withhold tax credits from purchasers of electric vehicles if the models don't comply with new manufacturing requirements passed in the green energy spending bill Democrats passed in August. The bill from the Energy and Natural Resources Committee chairman, titled the...
Washington Examiner
Kamala Harris keeps demanding gun control, without offering actual solutions
Vice President Kamala Harris is tired of everybody not taking action on gun control. According to Harris, what we must do is take action, and we do that by... taking action. Harris offered typically empty comments about gun control when visiting a memorial in Monterey Park, California. As Democrats often do when talking about gun control, Harris said that we just must do something, but what exactly that "something" is went unmentioned. “Tragically we keep saying the same things," Harris said. "Congress must act. Should they? Yes. Can they? Yes.”
Washington Examiner
Sen. Rick Scott announces run for reelection, not for president: Report
Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) has reportedly announced that he is running for reelection, but not to be president. "I’m running for the U.S. Senate," Scott said, NBC News reported. The outlet was told that Scott plans to push his controversial tax plan, "Rescue America," which President Joe Biden blasted last fall.
Opinion: Another Washed-Up Celebrity is Taking Up Politics
Not much surprises me anymore when it comes to politics. I’m starting to become jaded by the shameless lying, self-preservation, and division. But one thing that still does blow my mind is the quality of candidates that we’re hiring to work as our elected body of representatives in government.
Washington Examiner
Congressman tells Greg Abbott to bus immigrants to Democrats' homes in sanctuary cities
AUSTIN, Texas — The House Republican leading the charge to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas wants Gov. Greg Abbott to make the border crisis an unavoidable problem for Democrats in sanctuary cities. Rep. Pat Fallon of Texas told the Washington Examiner in an interview this week that Abbott’s...
Washington Examiner
Biden and Democrats try to claim the economy as an issue before 2024 elections
Republicans, underscoring 40-year high inflation and pandemic-exacerbated supply chain kinks, excoriated Democrats' economic policies before last year's midterm elections. Now, after outperforming expectations in 2022, Democrats are trying to prove their mettle regarding the economy before next year's presidential cycle as President Joe Biden and the White House simultaneously attempt to move on from his classified documents controversy.
Washington Examiner
Democrats' already-ugly California Senate fight takes another early turn
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) announced he is entering the fray for the still-filled Senate seat occupied by Dianne Feinstein (D-CA). Schiff, whom Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) recently removed from his post on the powerful Intelligence Committee, is the second Democrat to announce they are running for the safe California seat. Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) started the battle for the seat when she launched her campaign last week.
Washington Examiner
Congressional Democrats push back on new Biden immigration policies
A group of more than 70 Democrats in the House and Senate sent President Joe Biden a letter Thursday urging him to reconsider policies restricting asylum access for migrants crossing the southern border. The Biden administration announced this month that it would limit asylum claims at the southern border and...
Washington Examiner
Buyer’s remorse: Freedom Caucus rep worries open amendments will backfire on GOP
Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) said House Republicans could clamp down on the open amendment process for bills if Democrats play politics with the return to regular order. The entire House voted on dozens of amendments to the Strategic Production Response Act, which would force the president to increase domestic oil production to offset tapping into the U.S. oil reserve. It was the first open amendment process on a bill in nearly seven years, and, notably, Republicans chose a safe piece of legislation to reintroduce the practice since it has no chance of passing the Democratic-controlled Senate or President Joe Biden's desk.
Washington Examiner
Biden administration claims new border program led to 97% drop in illegal migration
The Department of Homeland Security expects to see the lowest number of illegal immigrants arrested at the U.S.-Mexico boundary in January versus any month over the past two years, a remarkable turnaround just as House Republicans are eyeing impeachment for President Joe Biden's top border official. The number of immigrants...
Washington Examiner
Trump suffers RNC endorsement slump with only four of 168 backing him: Report
An overwhelming majority of the Republican National Committee appears tepid about backing former President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election. Of the 168 RNC members, only four offered an endorsement, while 20 opposed him, 35 kept their options open, and the remaining didn't respond, according to a survey by the New York Times. The apprehension among members signals that Trump's ironclad grip on the party may be waning as the GOP mulls possible alternatives.
Washington Examiner
'McCarthy would not be speaker': GOP congressman reveals moment that secured Kevin's speakership
In one of the most contentious and viral moments of the House leadership elections, Rep. Richard Hudson (R-NC) jumped to constrain fellow Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) during an argument with Matt Gaetz (R-FL) — likely saving Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) speakership bid, according to one GOP member. The moment...
Washington Examiner
'He took a question': White House denies Biden avoiding press over documents scandal
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre pushed back against criticism Wednesday that President Joe Biden is avoiding questions about the investigation into classified documents discovered at his personal home and offices. The president vowed to "soon" address the American public directly about the documents and investigation itself but has largely...
Washington Examiner
Republican Rep. Andy Ogles appears to violate federal law by not disclosing finances: experts
A firebrand Republican and freshman member of Congress has continued to shield his personal finances from the public eye, which could reveal conflicts of interest and indicate he is violating federal law, experts told the Washington Examiner. Rep. Andy Ogles (R-KY), a newly-elected House GOP member and ex-Mayor of Maury...
Washington Examiner
Obama-era debt ceiling negotiation advisers say spending fight worst since 2011
Onetime advisers to former President Barack Obama and former House Speaker John Boehner say negotiations to raise the debt ceiling look bleaker than they did under similar circumstances in 2011. Both former advisers agree that despite there being contentious moments and a near-disaster in the 2011 negotiations, circumstances now make...
