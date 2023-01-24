ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

‘Unprecedented danger’: Doomsday Clock moved up by 10 seconds, sits closer to midnight than ever

By Aaron Feis
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NuBfn_0kPWAHQ100

WASHINGTON (PIX11) — The Doomsday Clock, which scientists use to quantify the likelihood of a man-made catastrophe destroying humanity, was moved up on Tuesday to 90 seconds to midnight, the closest it’s been to the fateful hour since its creation.

The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, which created the clock in 1947 and has controlled it since, moved the time up by 10 seconds, marking its first shift since 2020.

More US and World News

“We are living in a time of unprecedented danger, and the Doomsday Clock time reflects that reality,” said Dr. Rachel Bronson, president and CEO of the group, in a statement. “Ninety seconds to midnight is the closest the Clock has ever been set to midnight, and it’s a decision our experts do not take lightly.”

The largest factor cited by the organization in the shift was Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its “thinly veiled threats to use nuclear weapons.” The group also pointed to the growth of nuclear capabilities in countries around the globe.

Earth’s inner core may have ‘paused’ its rotation and reversed, new study suggests

In addition to nuclear weapons, the group also cited the growing effects of climate change, infectious disease outbreaks , and the proliferation of disinformation and potentially harmful technologies.

In her statement, Bronson urged world leaders to take what steps they can before it’s too late.

“The U.S. government, its NATO allies and Ukraine have a multitude of channels for dialogue,” Bronson said. “We urge leaders to explore all of them to their fullest ability to turn back the Clock.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Man shot trying to stop shoplifters in Midtown: NYPD

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A store clerk was shot in the knee while trying to stop a group from shoplifting in Midtown, police said. A group of men entered the store on Ninth Avenue around midnight on Jan. 17. The men took roughly $200 in items and left the store, police said. An employee, 32, […]
MANHATTAN, NY
CNN

Hear what Kremlin threatens after Germans announce tanks

Germany has confirmed that it will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine following weeks of diplomatic pressure. Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the move in a cabinet meeting, according to federal government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit. CNN's Fred Pleitgen has more on Russia's response.
PIX11

Shots ring out as law enforcement execute search warrant in NJ

KEARNY, N.J. (PIX11) – Shots rang out as law enforcement executed a search warrant in Kearny, New Jersey, early Wednesday. Members of the Hudson County and Bergen County prosecutor’s offices were serving a warrant at a home near the corner of Johnston and Kearny avenues, and shots were fired at one point. Officials have not confirmed […]
KEARNY, NJ
PIX11

Armed robbers strip teen of jeans, sneakers, and jacket in Queens: police

QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — Two armed thieves stripped a 17-year-old boy and robbed him in Queens earlier this month, police said on Wednesday. The suspects threatened the teen with a gun before taking off his jeans, sneakers, and jacket near 115th Avenue and Springfield Boulevard on Jan. 15 at 6:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Group steals microwave from dollar store in the Bronx: NYPD

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A group of people stole a microwave from a dollar store in the Bronx, according to authorities. A group of unknown people walked into the store around 4 p.m. Police said they grabbed the microwave and tried to leave the store. A 64-year-old security guard attempted to stop them. One of […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Snapple thieves stab deli owner in the back in Brooklyn, police say

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Brooklyn deli owner was stabbed in the back and punched while trying to stop two thieves from stealing a Snapple from his store last week, police said. A man and a woman attacked the 44-year-old business owner inside the Deli and Grill located at 1990 Bedford Ave. in Prospect Lefferts Gardens […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Memphis authorities release video in Tyre Nichols’ death

WARNING: THE FOLLOWING VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC VIOLENCE THAT MAY BE DISTURBING TO VIEWERS. VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Video showing five Memphis officers beating a Black man was made public Friday, one day after they were charged with murder in the death of Tyre Nichols. The footage shows Nichols being held down, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
PIX11

Feds, police round up alleged Trinitarios gang members in sweeping Manhattan raids: sources

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — Homeland Security Investigations agents and the NYPD raided several locations across Washington Heights early Wednesday in a sweeping operation targeting alleged Trinitarios gang members, law enforcement sources told PIX11 News. HSI agents and police officers descended on approximately a dozen neighborhood locations around 6 a.m. in a coordinated search for […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Trinitarios drug crew taken down in raid, officials say

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — More than a dozen people are under arrest after federal agents and NYPD officers swooped in en masse at at least 12 locations on either side of the Hudson on Wednesday. Their targets were Trinitarios gang members who have carried out illegal drug and weapons activities that have made neighborhoods […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

More than a dozen children hurt in Queens fire: FDNY

QUEENS (PIX11) — Eighteen children were injured in a Queens fire on Wednesday, an FDNY official said. The fire broke out near 72nd Drive and 147th Street, officials said. Flames started in a basement around 2 p.m. One child suffered serious injuries while the other 17 kids suffered minor injuries and were treated on scene. […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

NYPD issues video of person sought in Bronx hit-and-run on cop

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — The NYPD on Thursday released new surveillance images of a person wanted in connection to a November hit-and-run in University Heights that left an officer hospitalized. Uniformed officers in an unmarked car were on patrol near Loring Place North and West Fordham Road around 10:40 p.m. on Nov. 22 […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn man allegedly burns woman alive

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Brooklyn man allegedly lit a woman on fire, killing her, a criminal complaint revealed.  Lashawn Duffie, 28, was arrested Tuesday in the Nov. 11, 2022, death of Sugerys Ramirez. The 40-year-old woman’s body was found in a Van Siclen Avenue home near Fulton Place after a fire.  Authorities didn’t […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

62K+
Followers
16K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy