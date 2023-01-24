Read full article on original website
Shooting, crash on MD-301 in Brandywine being investigated as road rage
BRANDYWINE, Md. — A 22-year-old man has been arrested after a crash ended in gunfire Wednesday. The multivehicle crash happened on Crain Highway in Brandywine, Maryland. According to investigators with the Prince George's County Police Department, detectives arrested Christopher Durham of Waldorf for the shooting. A preliminary investigation found...
fox5dc.com
Police discover armed suspects in Prince George's County car reported stolen on New Year's Day
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Two suspects in Prince George's County are facing theft and weapon related charges, after police said they stole car in District Heights on New Year's Day. According to the Prince George’s County Police Department, on Thursday officers stopped a Kia vehicle that had been previously...
fox5dc.com
Alleged assault at Gaithersburg Giant under investigation
Over the next two weeks, prosecutors will be presenting case details to a grand jury to determine whether a 19-year-old suspect charged in an apparent violent assault, should also be charged with a hate crime. The violent assault happened at a Gaithersburg Giant supermarket on Wednesday – the suspect allegedly beat a Jewish man to the point of unconsciousness. FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez is at that Gaithersburg supermarket with the latest details.
WJLA
5+ years later, Maryland man found guilty of fatally stabbing 3 children while babysitting
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — It was 5 1/2 years ago when Prince George’s detectives put handcuffs on Antonio Williams and walked him out of an interview room to take him to jail. That's when the then-25-year old admitted to police that he stabbed to death his...
Police Offer $25K Reward After Homeless Man Found Fatally Shot In Lanham
Police are offering a $25,000 reward to identify the suspect responsible for the murder of a 30-year-old man found dead in Lanham, authorities say. Steven Prescott Sollers was found shot to death in a wooded area in the 7700 block of Finns Lane when police were called for a welfare check around 8:45 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 24, according to Prince George's County police.
WTOP
Md. man found guilty of stabbing, killing 3 young girls
A man in Prince George’s County, Maryland, has been convicted of stabbing and killing three young girls who were left in his care back in 2017. Antonio Williams, now 30, is due to be sentenced in May after a jury found him guilty Thursday. His trial lasted four days.
D.C. Police Searching For Shooter Captured On Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C – A shooting took place at the 600 block of Chesapeake Street in Southeast D.C. last Friday, and detectives from the D.C. Metro Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance to locate a suspect. Police responded to the listed location at approximately 11:28 am in response to reports of gunshots being heard. Police found a male adult with gunshot wounds when they arrived. Injuries to the victim were not life-threatening, and he was transported to a local hospital for treatment. A surveillance camera captured the suspect. If you can identify this suspect or know about this incident, please take The post D.C. Police Searching For Shooter Captured On Camera appeared first on Shore News Network.
Shooting at Greenbelt apartment complex under investigation
GREENBELT CITY, MD – Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times on Cherrywood Lane in Greenbelt Tuesday afternoon. According to police, at around 6:15 pm, officers responded to the 5800 block of Cherrywood Lane after receiving 911 calls regarding a shooting. Upon their arrival, officers located a 25-year-old man suffering from injuries consistent with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was transported to a local hospital. The suspect is described as a black male wearing all black. Police have not made any arrests. The post Shooting at Greenbelt apartment complex under investigation appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5dc.com
Police seek suspect in deadly December double shooting in Adams Morgan
WASHINGTON - Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting in the Adams Morgan area of Northwest, D.C. in December. The Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened on December 17 in the 2400 block of 18th Street. Responding officers to the scene found a man...
fox5dc.com
Dumfries teacher’s assistant facing charges for allegedly assaulting 5-year-old preschool student
DUMFRIES, Va. - Authorities in Prince William County say they have charged a teacher’s assistant for allegedly assaulting a 5-year-old student at school. Police say the incident happened Wednesday at the Washington-Reid Preschool Center in Dumfries. Investigators say 54-year-old Sharon Lee Bryan placed the student on a chair while...
Brother Convicted Of Murdering Sister, 6, Young Cousins In Clinton: Report
A Maryland man has been convicted on multiple counts of murder for stabbing his young sisters and cousins to death in Prince George’s County, according to an NBC Washington report. In August 2017, Antonio Shark Williams, then 25, was tasked by his mother with watching his 6-year-old sister, Nadira...
Man hurt in Greenbelt shooting, police search for suspect
GREENBELT, Md. — Police are investigating after a man was shot several times Tuesday night in Greenbelt, Maryland. Greenbelt Police Department officers are still searching for a suspect in this case. Officers were called to a report of a shooting in the 5800 block of Cherrywood Lane, near the...
Bay Net
Theft Suspect Sought After Snatching Wallet From A Woman’s Purse At Harris Teeter
CALIFORNIA, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a theft investigation. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at 12:30 pm, the pictured subject removed a wallet from a customer’s purse in a shopping cart at the California Harris Teeter store.
Crash on US 301 in Maryland that shut down freeway ended with shots fired, police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Lanes have been cleared on U.S. 301 in Maryland after a crash ended with shots being fired Wednesday afternoon, the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD) said. Northbound traffic and at least one southbound exit lane were closed after the crash. After the crash,...
Bay Net
Officers Recover Two Stolen Motor Vehicles, Juvenile Suspect Arrested
BRYANS ROAD, Md. – On January 23 at 12:32 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a victim of a theft who reported a dirt bike, that was previously stolen from his house, was being advertised for sale on an online social media site. Officers from the Neighborhood...
Baltimore healthcare employee accused of killing 75-year old patient
A healthcare employee has been charged in connection with the murder of a 75-year old patient in Northeast Baltimore.
WJLA
WATCH: DC police release surveillance video of wanted Northwest homicide suspect
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department released surveillance footage of a suspect it believes is tied to a December homicide, police said. Shortly after 1 a.m. on Dec, 17, an alleged homicide occurred in the 2400 block of 18th Street, Northwest, officials said. Nearby surveillance was captured and police are hopeful it helps lead to an arrest.
Baltimore officer handed 42 year sentence in death of teenage stepson
BALTIMORE -- A suspended Baltimore City police officer has been sentenced to 42 years in prison for the murder of his teenage stepson two years ago, the Anne Arundel County State's Attorney's office announced Friday. Officer Eric Banks Jr. entered an Alford plea to second-degree murder and attempting to disarm a police officer last year. Banks is charged with murdering his 15-year-old stepson Dasan "DJ" Jones in July 2021 at their home in Curtis Bay. Prosecutors say Banks stuffed Jones' body into an attic crawlspace and then tried to cover it up.According to police, Banks became combative with a responding officer when...
fox5dc.com
2 killed in Temple Hills assisted living facility fire identified
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - Authorities have identified two people killed during a fire at an assisted living facility in Prince George's County. Officials say 83-yer-old Joyce Brown and 79-year-old Eunice Chisley both died after fire broke out at their home Saturday around 10 p.m. in the 5700 block of Center Drive in Temple Hills.
NBC Washington
Man Convicted of Murders of Sister, 6, and Cousins, 6 and 9, in Maryland
A man was convicted of three counts of first-degree murder in the fatal stabbings of his 6-year-old sister and 6- and 9-year-old cousins in Prince George's County, Maryland, in 2017. Antonio Shareek Williams was left by his mother at a Clinton home to watch his sister, Nadiara Janae Withers, and...
