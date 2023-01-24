ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lanham, MD

WUSA9

Shooting, crash on MD-301 in Brandywine being investigated as road rage

BRANDYWINE, Md. — A 22-year-old man has been arrested after a crash ended in gunfire Wednesday. The multivehicle crash happened on Crain Highway in Brandywine, Maryland. According to investigators with the Prince George's County Police Department, detectives arrested Christopher Durham of Waldorf for the shooting. A preliminary investigation found...
BRANDYWINE, MD
fox5dc.com

Alleged assault at Gaithersburg Giant under investigation

Over the next two weeks, prosecutors will be presenting case details to a grand jury to determine whether a 19-year-old suspect charged in an apparent violent assault, should also be charged with a hate crime. The violent assault happened at a Gaithersburg Giant supermarket on Wednesday – the suspect allegedly beat a Jewish man to the point of unconsciousness. FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez is at that Gaithersburg supermarket with the latest details.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Daily Voice

Police Offer $25K Reward After Homeless Man Found Fatally Shot In Lanham

Police are offering a $25,000 reward to identify the suspect responsible for the murder of a 30-year-old man found dead in Lanham, authorities say. Steven Prescott Sollers was found shot to death in a wooded area in the 7700 block of Finns Lane when police were called for a welfare check around 8:45 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 24, according to Prince George's County police.
LANHAM, MD
Shore News Network

D.C. Police Searching For Shooter Captured On Camera

WASHINGTON, D.C – A shooting took place at the 600 block of Chesapeake Street in Southeast D.C. last Friday, and detectives from the D.C. Metro Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance to locate a suspect. Police responded to the listed location at approximately 11:28 am in response to reports of gunshots being heard. Police found a male adult with gunshot wounds when they arrived. Injuries to the victim were not life-threatening, and he was transported to a local hospital for treatment. A surveillance camera captured the suspect. If you can identify this suspect or know about this incident, please take The post D.C. Police Searching For Shooter Captured On Camera appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Shooting at Greenbelt apartment complex under investigation

GREENBELT CITY, MD – Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times on Cherrywood Lane in Greenbelt Tuesday afternoon. According to police, at around 6:15 pm, officers responded to the 5800 block of Cherrywood Lane after receiving 911 calls regarding a shooting. Upon their arrival, officers located a 25-year-old man suffering from injuries consistent with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was transported to a local hospital. The suspect is described as a black male wearing all black. Police have not made any arrests. The post Shooting at Greenbelt apartment complex under investigation appeared first on Shore News Network.
GREENBELT, MD
WUSA9

WJLA

WATCH: DC police release surveillance video of wanted Northwest homicide suspect

WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department released surveillance footage of a suspect it believes is tied to a December homicide, police said. Shortly after 1 a.m. on Dec, 17, an alleged homicide occurred in the 2400 block of 18th Street, Northwest, officials said. Nearby surveillance was captured and police are hopeful it helps lead to an arrest.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore officer handed 42 year sentence in death of teenage stepson

BALTIMORE -- A suspended Baltimore City police officer has been sentenced to 42 years in prison for the murder of his teenage stepson two years ago, the Anne Arundel County State's Attorney's office announced Friday. Officer Eric Banks Jr. entered an Alford plea to second-degree murder and attempting to disarm a police officer last year. Banks is charged with murdering his 15-year-old stepson Dasan "DJ" Jones in July 2021 at their home in Curtis Bay. Prosecutors say Banks stuffed Jones' body into an attic crawlspace and then tried to cover it up.According to police, Banks became combative with a responding officer when...
BALTIMORE, MD

