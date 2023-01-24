ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yorktown, NY

Assault: Man Pulls Victim's Hair, Shoves Her Into Bush In Yorktown, Police Say

By Ben Crnic
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fIsXt_0kPW94SD00
Yorktown Police cruiser. Photo Credit: Facebook/Yorktown Police Department

A man from Northern Westchester is facing assault charges after allegedly pushing a victim into a bush and hurting them.

The incident happened in Yorktown on Tuesday, Jan. 10 around 7:30 a.m. when police responded to a home on Springhurst Street for a reported assault, according to Yorktown Police.

After arriving at the residence, police determined that 50-year-old Bedford Hills resident Michael Miller had pulled a victim by the hair and shoved her into a bush, injuring her in the process.

A week later on Tuesday, Jan. 17, Miller was arrested after surrendering himself to police. He has been charged with third-degree assault and will appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

to follow Daily Voice Yorktown and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Upper Darby Mayor Crashed Car While DUI: Police Papers

Upper Darby Mayor Barbarann Keffer was under the influence of alcohol when she crashed her car into a guardrail in Upper Chichester Thursday, Jan. 26, authorities said. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Daily Voice, Upper Chichester police noticed a car that was driving with a flat tire and a busted headlight on Conchester Highway just after 9 p.m. The driver was bobbing between lanes when officers signaled for them to pull over, police wrote.
UPPER DARBY, PA
Daily Voice

Missing Levittown Woman 'In Considerable Danger': Police

A Bucks County woman is missing, and authorities say she may be "in considerable danger." Alyce Schorle, 74, was last seen on Thursday, Jan. 26 at about 10:15 p.m. near the Galilee Pavilion on Penn Valley Road in Falls Township, police said in a statement. Investigators said Alyce typically uses...
LEVITTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Killed In Tinicum Twp. Crash: Police

A pedestrian in Tinicum Township was hit and killed by a passing car, police say. The victim, whose name has not been released, was crossing Easton Road from Tohickon Valley Road at about 6540 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27, township police said. They were declared dead at the scene. The...
Daily Voice

Authorities ID Bicyclist Killed In Jersey Shore Crash

Authorities have identified the man killed on an electric bicycle in Monmouth County. Christopher Mattern, 52, was riding an Ecotric Starfish electric bicycle south on Neptune Boulevard in Neptune Township when he collided with a car traveling east on Route 66, said Christopher Swendeman, a spokesman with the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

New Update: Details About Suspicious Death In Yorktown Revealed By Police

More details regarding an investigation into a suspicious death in Northern Westchester that shuttered a road for hours have been released by police. The incident, which happened on Tuesday, Jan. 24 in Yorktown in the area of 3270-3290 North Deerfield Ave., is believed to be a suicide from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Yorktown Police announced on Wednesday, Jan. 25 around 1 p.m.
YORKTOWN, NY
Daily Voice

Jersey Shore Man Admits Selling Cocaine: Prosecutor

A 45-year-old Jersey Shore man has admitted selling a large quantify of cocaine, authorities said. Mark Kelber, of Manalapan, pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine in an amount greater than five ounces with intent to distribute, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer. Kelber was arrested as part of...
MANALAPAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

15-Year-Old Gets Years In Prison For Fatally Stabbing Mount Vernon Cheerleading Captain

A teenage girl will spend years behind bars for fatally stabbing a 16-year-old cheerleading captain in Westchester County, officials said. The 15-year-old, who was not named because of her age, was sentenced to three to nine years in jail on Tuesday, Jan. 24 for the April 8, 2022 killing of 16-year-old Kayla Green in Mount Vernon, according to Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah.
MOUNT VERNON, NY
Daily Voice

Philly Driver Found With Guns, Drugs In Berks: Police

A Philadelphia man sits in a Berks County jail cell after authorities say they found firearms and more than a kilogram of drugs in his car. Police in Spring Township pulled over 27-year-old Nasir Young on Route 222 South near the Adamstown exit at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, the department said in a release.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
464K+
Followers
65K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy