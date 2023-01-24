Assault: Man Pulls Victim's Hair, Shoves Her Into Bush In Yorktown, Police Say

Yorktown Police cruiser. Photo Credit: Facebook/Yorktown Police Department

A man from Northern Westchester is facing assault charges after allegedly pushing a victim into a bush and hurting them.

The incident happened in Yorktown on Tuesday, Jan. 10 around 7:30 a.m. when police responded to a home on Springhurst Street for a reported assault, according to Yorktown Police.

After arriving at the residence, police determined that 50-year-old Bedford Hills resident Michael Miller had pulled a victim by the hair and shoved her into a bush, injuring her in the process.

A week later on Tuesday, Jan. 17, Miller was arrested after surrendering himself to police. He has been charged with third-degree assault and will appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

