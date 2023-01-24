Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest woman in WisconsinLuay RahilAfton, WI
Madison doctor opens Rockford Family Planning clinic in response to state law banning abortionsEdy ZooRockford, IL
Rockford Police are asking for the public's help identifying suspect involved in a deadly robbery in Rockford, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockford, IL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RockfordTed RiversRockford, IL
Related
wclo.com
Man who was shot trying to take a cop’s gun takes a plea deal
A 30-year-old Beloit man who was shot by a Beloit police officer as he lunged for her gun takes a plea deal in Rock County Court. On Wednesday Jorge Bautista-Almaraz plead not contest to a single felony count of attempt to disarm a peace officer. A second charge of criminal damage to property was dismissed but read into the record.
wclo.com
Rock County Sheriff’s Office seizes 7 kilos of cocaine from vehicle on I-39/90
Two Chicago residents are under arrest after the Rock County Sheriff’s Office stops a vehicle on the Interstate carrying $260,000 worth of cocaine. According to a news release, a K9 Deputy stopped vehicle on I-39/90 near State Highway 59 just before 6:00 Tuesday night. The Deputy utilized his K9...
wclo.com
Robber hits pair of convenience stores
Janesville Police are investigating a pair of early morning robberies. Police say a white male, wearing a black face mask up to his eyes, entered the Kwik Trip in the 2500 block of West Court Street just after midnight Wednesday, and threatened the clerk by pretending to have a weapon in his pocket. Officers say the would-be robbery got nothing, but apparently then drove to the Kwik Trip in the 200 block of East Memorial and did the same thing. This time he was able to get away with cash and cigarettes. Authorities say they have some pretty good surveillance photos of the suspect to share with the public.
wclo.com
One person dies in Jefferson County crash
One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in the town of Jefferson. According to a news release, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the accident on State Highway 12 at County Highway C just after 7:30 Wednesday morning. Preliminary investigation determined that a westbound vehicle lost...
wclo.com
County Administrator provides updates on jail project
Rock County’s Administrator is providing updates on all the changes coming with the Rock County Jail Project. Josh Smith says the 911 Communications Center upgrades are taking a little longer than the county would have liked due to supply chain issues, but he hopes they’re able to get HVC equipment in soon so they can start moving people into the building.
wclo.com
Rock County bans Tik Tok on government devices
Rock County is joining other government agencies in banning Tik Tok on county devices. County Administrator Josh Smith says the county won’t have any issues enforcing the rule, noting their IT department will be able to add Tik Tok to a list of un-downloadable apps as well as being able to remove the app from devices it’s currently downloaded on.
wclo.com
Police Chief David Moore delivers State of the City address
Janesville Police Chief David Moore puts on his interim City Manager hat and delivers the State of the City address. Janesville City Council President Paul Benson took some time to praise Moore prior to his speech. Benson says selecting Police Chief David Moore to serve in the position was the...
wclo.com
Several municipalities declare snow emergencies
With a bit of the white stuff in the forecast, local communities are declaring snow emergencies. The Cities of Evansville and Fort Atkinson have declared a snow emergencies which go into effect at noon Saturday and run until noon on Sunday. Vehicles found to be parked on City streets during...
wclo.com
12 new apartments could be coming to Janesville
A dozen new apartment units on East Racine Street in Janesville could alleviate some of the City’s housing shortage. Three new four-unit apartment buildings are proposed for the south side of East Racine Street, just East of Randall Avenue. The 1.5 acre site currently has a commercial building that...
wclo.com
UW-Whitewater at Rock County partners with Edgewood College to offer BA in nursing degree
A new partnership with Edgewood College is allowing students on the UW-Whitewater at Rock County campus to earn a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree. Vice Chancellor Tricia Clasen says students in the program first complete an Associate of Arts and Sciences with a pre-nursing emphasis at U Rock, and then apply for priority admission into Edgewood College’s School of Nursing, Rock County campus location.
wclo.com
ADRC of Rock County hosting Valentine’s Day event
The Aging and Disability Resource Center and the Hedberg Public Library are partnering for an event to show appreciation for family caregivers and those who support them. ADRC Support Specialist Teena Monk Gerber says the event on February 14th will feature brunch and the presentation of a documentary titled “Unconditional: A Journey of Selfless Love” which showcases the story of four family caregivers.
wclo.com
Janesville Craig to host first US international school staff forum
Janesville Craig will be welcoming an international school staff development forum to their building on March 31st, marking the first time ever one of these events will take place on US soil. School District International Education Program Coordinator Mary Christianson says they were inspired to try and bring the event...
wclo.com
Hedberg Library plans World Read Aloud celebration
World Read Aloud Day takes place next Wednesday and the Hedberg Library is finding ways to celebrate. Youth Services Associate Julie Swenson says the day has been around for about 10 years, but they’ve been celebrating for the last three years and it’s a great way for communities to come together and celebrate the power of reading aloud.
wclo.com
Beloit Memorial hosting informational expo
Beloit Memorial High school will be hosting an expo for students and families to familiarize themselves with everything the school has to offer. Principal Emily Pelz says they’ll be showcasing the schools courses, career academies, and over 40 community partners will have booths available for students and their families to learn more about the high school.
Comments / 0