ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wclo.com

Man who was shot trying to take a cop’s gun takes a plea deal

A 30-year-old Beloit man who was shot by a Beloit police officer as he lunged for her gun takes a plea deal in Rock County Court. On Wednesday Jorge Bautista-Almaraz plead not contest to a single felony count of attempt to disarm a peace officer. A second charge of criminal damage to property was dismissed but read into the record.
BELOIT, WI
wclo.com

Robber hits pair of convenience stores

Janesville Police are investigating a pair of early morning robberies. Police say a white male, wearing a black face mask up to his eyes, entered the Kwik Trip in the 2500 block of West Court Street just after midnight Wednesday, and threatened the clerk by pretending to have a weapon in his pocket. Officers say the would-be robbery got nothing, but apparently then drove to the Kwik Trip in the 200 block of East Memorial and did the same thing. This time he was able to get away with cash and cigarettes. Authorities say they have some pretty good surveillance photos of the suspect to share with the public.
wclo.com

One person dies in Jefferson County crash

One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in the town of Jefferson. According to a news release, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the accident on State Highway 12 at County Highway C just after 7:30 Wednesday morning. Preliminary investigation determined that a westbound vehicle lost...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI
wclo.com

County Administrator provides updates on jail project

Rock County’s Administrator is providing updates on all the changes coming with the Rock County Jail Project. Josh Smith says the 911 Communications Center upgrades are taking a little longer than the county would have liked due to supply chain issues, but he hopes they’re able to get HVC equipment in soon so they can start moving people into the building.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
wclo.com

Rock County bans Tik Tok on government devices

Rock County is joining other government agencies in banning Tik Tok on county devices. County Administrator Josh Smith says the county won’t have any issues enforcing the rule, noting their IT department will be able to add Tik Tok to a list of un-downloadable apps as well as being able to remove the app from devices it’s currently downloaded on.
wclo.com

Police Chief David Moore delivers State of the City address

Janesville Police Chief David Moore puts on his interim City Manager hat and delivers the State of the City address. Janesville City Council President Paul Benson took some time to praise Moore prior to his speech. Benson says selecting Police Chief David Moore to serve in the position was the...
JANESVILLE, WI
wclo.com

Several municipalities declare snow emergencies

With a bit of the white stuff in the forecast, local communities are declaring snow emergencies. The Cities of Evansville and Fort Atkinson have declared a snow emergencies which go into effect at noon Saturday and run until noon on Sunday. Vehicles found to be parked on City streets during...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
wclo.com

12 new apartments could be coming to Janesville

A dozen new apartment units on East Racine Street in Janesville could alleviate some of the City’s housing shortage. Three new four-unit apartment buildings are proposed for the south side of East Racine Street, just East of Randall Avenue. The 1.5 acre site currently has a commercial building that...
JANESVILLE, WI
wclo.com

UW-Whitewater at Rock County partners with Edgewood College to offer BA in nursing degree

A new partnership with Edgewood College is allowing students on the UW-Whitewater at Rock County campus to earn a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree. Vice Chancellor Tricia Clasen says students in the program first complete an Associate of Arts and Sciences with a pre-nursing emphasis at U Rock, and then apply for priority admission into Edgewood College’s School of Nursing, Rock County campus location.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
wclo.com

ADRC of Rock County hosting Valentine’s Day event

The Aging and Disability Resource Center and the Hedberg Public Library are partnering for an event to show appreciation for family caregivers and those who support them. ADRC Support Specialist Teena Monk Gerber says the event on February 14th will feature brunch and the presentation of a documentary titled “Unconditional: A Journey of Selfless Love” which showcases the story of four family caregivers.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
wclo.com

Janesville Craig to host first US international school staff forum

Janesville Craig will be welcoming an international school staff development forum to their building on March 31st, marking the first time ever one of these events will take place on US soil. School District International Education Program Coordinator Mary Christianson says they were inspired to try and bring the event...
JANESVILLE, WI
wclo.com

Hedberg Library plans World Read Aloud celebration

World Read Aloud Day takes place next Wednesday and the Hedberg Library is finding ways to celebrate. Youth Services Associate Julie Swenson says the day has been around for about 10 years, but they’ve been celebrating for the last three years and it’s a great way for communities to come together and celebrate the power of reading aloud.
JANESVILLE, WI
wclo.com

Beloit Memorial hosting informational expo

Beloit Memorial High school will be hosting an expo for students and families to familiarize themselves with everything the school has to offer. Principal Emily Pelz says they’ll be showcasing the schools courses, career academies, and over 40 community partners will have booths available for students and their families to learn more about the high school.
BELOIT, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy