Lonnie P. Winchester
Lonnie P. Winchester, 72, of Cave City, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at U of L Jewish Hospital in Louisville. He was a son of the late Leslie and Ines “Love” Winchester. He was the significant other of the late Debbie Poynter. He was a farmer for many years and loved going fishing and spending time with his family.
Susan Jenkins
Susan Jenkins, 56, of Glasgow, KY passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023 at her residence. The Glasgow, KY native was a daughter of the late Floyd Timothy Turner and Orene Lavoice Shockley Turner. She is survived by her wife: Shelly Fowler, Glasgow, KY;. 2 daughters: Leslie Jenkins and Niki Daniels,...
Sandra Avo Huff
Sandra Avo Huff, 69, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Thursday, January 26th, while in the company of family, at Monroe County Medical Center. Sandra was born in Tompkinsville, KY on July 12, 1953, a daughter of the late Jennie Susie (Miller) and Hubert J Shirley. Sandra was married to William...
Deborah Sue Poynter
Deborah Sue Poynter, 69 of Cave City passed away Thursday, January 26,2023 at Signature Healthcare of Glasgow. Born September 4, 1953 to the late Benny Turner and Ruby Edwards Turner. Deborah loved to fish, sew and enjoyed spending time with her grandbabies She is survived by her daughter Anna (Johnny)...
Mildred Jean Dillingham Sparks (Updated)
Mildred Jean Dillingham Sparks, 92, of Edmonton, KY passed away peacefully at her residence with her family by her side. She was born on June 25, 1930, in the Egypt Community of Adair County, which at that time was known as the Absher Community to the late Robert O. and Flora Morris Dillingham. She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years William Penick “Billy” Sparks.
Vessie Lou Horton
Vessie Lou Horton, 71 of Edmonton passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at her home. Born January 6,1952 to the late Buford Bartley and Lavora Brooks Bartley. Vessie is also preceded in death by her son Kendon Horton, granddaughter Cassie Horton, three brothers Kenneth Bartley, Bill Bartley and Murel Bartley, four sisters Mary Ferguson, Betty Johnson, Anna Lamb and Sue Gassaway.
Charles Dwight Tracy
Charles Dwight Tracy, 67 of Bowling Green passed peacefully surrounded by family and friends on Thursday, January 26, 2023. Dwight was the son of the late Charles E Tracy and Jean Brawner Tracy. He was preceded in death by a great nephew, Weston Mattingly. He was retired manager of a retail grocery chain and a friend of Bill W’s.
Mark Lowry II
Mark Lowry II, 85 of Bowling Green passed peacefully on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at the Hospice House. He was the son of the late Mark Lowry and Olivia Hall Lowry. He was preceded in death by three brothers, David, John and Monte Lowry. Mark served in the U.S. Army for over 30 years, was a veteran of the Vietnam War and retired as a full colonel, was a retired professor at Western Kentucky University, a member of the VFW and of the Baptist faith.
Cheyenne Blu Shrader – Buckley (Updated)
Cheyenne Blu Shrader – Buckley, 29 of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023 at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital. She was a daughter of the late Jeffery Shrader and Amy Simmons Shrader. She is survived by her husband: Wesley Clay Buckley; two sisters: Beshka Moore (Leigh)...
Carter Lumber expanding as it rebuilds in Warren County
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Carter Lumber announced Thursday the expansion of its Carter Lumber building component manufacturing facility in the Kentucky Transpark. This expansion and construction is part of their rebuilding following the devasting tornados that impacted Bowling Green in December 2021. “You have a company that’s not just...
Michael Ray Acree
Michael Ray Acree, 63 of Cave City passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at The Medical Center in. Bowling Green. He was born May 9,1959 in Rockford, IL . Michael is preceded in death by his parents. James and Shirley Miller Acree. He is survived by his wife of 18...
Kentucky lands commitment from highly-touted, in-state OL prospect
Kentucky added a big piece to its 2024 recruiting class on Thursday morning. The Wildcats picked up a commitment from 3-star offensive lineman Hayes Johnson. He chose Kentucky over fellow finalists Baylor, Tennessee, Louisville and Michigan State. Here’s his announcement:. Johnson is a native of Campbellsville, Kentucky. He attends...
Fatal Elizabethtown accident raises question: Who makes sure tall signs are safe?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The Denny’s restaurant sign that partially toppled in high winds last week wasn’t particularly out of place in Elizabethtown, Ky. — nor along most any interstate exit in the country. The 2,600-pound projectile landed on a car in the parking lot below...
Bakery, kitchen supply store opens in downtown Glasgow
GLASGOW, Ky. — A life-long dream turned to reality last weekend for a Glasgow woman after she opened the newest bake shop and kitchen supply store downtown. Katie Reece said she grew up alongside her grandfather who taught her to bake goods like bread and rolls. With that knowledge, she ventured to open Sweet Basil Bake Shop which now resides on the east side of the downtown square.
Nancy woman, two from Adair Co. arrested in Columbia on meth charges
A Nancy woman was among those arrested on meth and other charges in neighboring Adair County this week. On Wednesday night, the Columbia Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence on Bridgeport Circle, off of the Veterans Memorial Bypass. During the search and investigation, officers say they found...
Corps release lengthy piece on Wolf Creek Dam, impact on Cumberland River Basin
When the Cumberland River Basin in southeastern Kentucky experiences storms and waters rise, Wolf Creek Dam on the Cumberland River provides enormous flood risk management benefits. The staff at Wolf Creek Dam releases and holds water at the direction of water managers at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville...
Electric vehicle battery supplier locating in Simpson Co.
The electric vehicle footprint is growing in Kentucky with the announcement of a new manufacturer in Simpson County. Liochem e-Materials announced plans on Thursday to create 141 jobs related to the production of battery materials for the EV industry. Liochem President John Easley says Franklin is a good fit for...
Incident at Southern Kentucky Walmart leaves man facing charges
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - What started out as a shopping trip for one Southern Kentucky deputy ended up with one Wayne County man facing charges. It happened Thursday night just after 10:30 at the Monticello Walmart. Deputy Derek Dennis went into the store to make a purchase when he spotted...
Three indicted by grand jury
Three individuals were indicted by a Russell County grand jury Tuesday. Ronnie L. Johnson, 42, of Russell Springs, on 16 counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument second degree. Mario Gomez Batalon, of Russell Springs, on charges of strangulation first degree and assault fourth degree. Scott Swartz, of Michigan,...
Second victim dies after Denny's sign crushes car in Elizabethtown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A second person has died days after a sign fell onto a car in the parking lot of Denny's in Elizabethtown last week. According to a family member, Lloyd Curtis passed away early Monday morning. He was 77 years old. His death comes days after his...
