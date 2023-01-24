ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Peace Center announces pop-up piano concert in Greenville

By Bethany Fowler
 3 days ago

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Peace Center in partnership with RingoFire will host a pop-up piano concert that will take place Saturday in Greenville.

The piano concert will be held at the RingoFire located at 1105 West Bramlett Road starting at 7:30 pm.m The doors will open at 7 a.m.

An award-winning classical pianist and Steinway Artist Henry Kramer will present “Common Thread”.

Common Thread” is designed to weave together different strands of the local community through music.

