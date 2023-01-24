Read full article on original website
wcluradio.com
Lonnie P. Winchester
Lonnie P. Winchester, 72, of Cave City, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at U of L Jewish Hospital in Louisville. He was a son of the late Leslie and Ines “Love” Winchester. He was the significant other of the late Debbie Poynter. He was a farmer for many years and loved going fishing and spending time with his family.
wcluradio.com
Sandra Avo Huff
Sandra Avo Huff, 69, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Thursday, January 26th, while in the company of family, at Monroe County Medical Center. Sandra was born in Tompkinsville, KY on July 12, 1953, a daughter of the late Jennie Susie (Miller) and Hubert J Shirley. Sandra was married to William...
wcluradio.com
Susan Jenkins
Susan Jenkins, 56, of Glasgow, KY passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023 at her residence. The Glasgow, KY native was a daughter of the late Floyd Timothy Turner and Orene Lavoice Shockley Turner. She is survived by her wife: Shelly Fowler, Glasgow, KY;. 2 daughters: Leslie Jenkins and Niki Daniels,...
wcluradio.com
Mildred Jean Dillingham Sparks (Updated)
Mildred Jean Dillingham Sparks, 92, of Edmonton, KY passed away peacefully at her residence with her family by her side. She was born on June 25, 1930, in the Egypt Community of Adair County, which at that time was known as the Absher Community to the late Robert O. and Flora Morris Dillingham. She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years William Penick “Billy” Sparks.
Wave 3
Funeral service held for Curtis Family after Denny’s sign falls on their car
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Columbia, Kentucky family is still searching for answers after a Denny’s restaurant sign in Elizabethtown fell on a car with three of their loved ones inside. Lillian Curtis died and her husband Lloyd Curtis died four days later in hospice care. Friday, their loved...
wcluradio.com
Debbie Webb
Debbie Webb, 63, of Scottsville, KY passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023 at her residence. The Union City, TN native was a homemaker, former employee of Kohl’s, member of Trace Creek Baptist Church in Mayfield, KY where she was a former Sunday school teacher and attended Victory Hill Ministries. She was a daughter of the late Thurman Troy Webb and Edna Louise Kelley Nanney.
wcluradio.com
Deborah Sue Poynter
Deborah Sue Poynter, 69 of Cave City passed away Thursday, January 26,2023 at Signature Healthcare of Glasgow. Born September 4, 1953 to the late Benny Turner and Ruby Edwards Turner. Deborah loved to fish, sew and enjoyed spending time with her grandbabies She is survived by her daughter Anna (Johnny)...
wcluradio.com
Vessie Lou Horton
Vessie Lou Horton, 71 of Edmonton passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at her home. Born January 6,1952 to the late Buford Bartley and Lavora Brooks Bartley. Vessie is also preceded in death by her son Kendon Horton, granddaughter Cassie Horton, three brothers Kenneth Bartley, Bill Bartley and Murel Bartley, four sisters Mary Ferguson, Betty Johnson, Anna Lamb and Sue Gassaway.
wcluradio.com
Michael Ray Acree
Michael Ray Acree, 63 of Cave City passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at The Medical Center in. Bowling Green. He was born May 9,1959 in Rockford, IL . Michael is preceded in death by his parents. James and Shirley Miller Acree. He is survived by his wife of 18...
wcluradio.com
Billy Dewayne Grider
Billy Dewayne Grider, age 76, of Breeding, KY passed away on January 24, 2023 at the T.J. Samson CommunityHospital in Glasgow. He was born on November 16, 1946 in Tompkinsville to the late Mary Anderson Grider and Trance Grider. Billy was of the Church of Christ faith, and was a member of Hanover Church of Christ. He also drove a log truck for James Ritter Lumber Company.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky lands commitment from highly-touted, in-state OL prospect
Kentucky added a big piece to its 2024 recruiting class on Thursday morning. The Wildcats picked up a commitment from 3-star offensive lineman Hayes Johnson. He chose Kentucky over fellow finalists Baylor, Tennessee, Louisville and Michigan State. Here’s his announcement:. Johnson is a native of Campbellsville, Kentucky. He attends...
wymt.com
Incident at Southern Kentucky Walmart leaves man facing charges
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - What started out as a shopping trip for one Southern Kentucky deputy ended up with one Wayne County man facing charges. It happened Thursday night just after 10:30 at the Monticello Walmart. Deputy Derek Dennis went into the store to make a purchase when he spotted...
WLWT 5
Funeral arrangements made for Kentucky couple who died after Denny's sign fell on car
COLUMBIA, Ky. — The funeral for the couple who died after a Denny's restaurant sign fell on their car will be held this week. The joint visitation and funeral service for 72-year-old Lillian "Lynn" Curtis and 77-year-old Lloyd Curtis will be in Columbia, Kentucky, on Thursday and Friday. Thursday's...
whopam.com
Todd Fiscal Court hears update, recommendations after Guthrie explosion
Todd Fiscal Court on Friday morning heard an update on the January 18 explosion in Guthrie that killed two people and injured three others. As previously reported, the fatality victims were identified as 21-year old Alex Wix of Westmoreland, Tennessee and 35-year old Bryan Bonilla of Clarksville. All three people injured, including two who were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, have now been released from the hospital.
19-year-old killed in fatal crash in Washington County
Kentucky State Police responded to a two-vehicle injury collision on KY Highway 555 on Thursday.
wymt.com
Man wanted for questioning after woman dropped off at Southern Ky. hospital with gunshot wounds
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man after police said he dropped a woman off at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital on Thursday. Pulaski County Sheriff Bobby Jones said Natosha Robinson, 44, was dropped off at the hospital with “multiple gunshot wounds.”...
wymt.com
Family loses everything in Southern Kentucky house fire
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One family is looking for a place to live after a fire took their home earlier this week. It happened Tuesday night in the Sloans Valley community of Pulaski County. Firefighters from the Tatesville Volunteer Fire Department, the Burnside Fire Department and the Parkers Mill...
lakercountry.com
Three indicted by grand jury
Three individuals were indicted by a Russell County grand jury Tuesday. Ronnie L. Johnson, 42, of Russell Springs, on 16 counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument second degree. Mario Gomez Batalon, of Russell Springs, on charges of strangulation first degree and assault fourth degree. Scott Swartz, of Michigan,...
wcluradio.com
Jones given authority to act as deputy judge/executive
GLASGOW — Magistrates approved Tuesday a plan to allow the deputy Barren County judge/executive certain authority in the absence of Jamie Byrd. Beau Jones was hired as the deputy judge/executive earlier this month. He succeeds Nancy Houchens who served in the role for several years. Byrd, the judge/executive, said...
wdrb.com
2 indicted for death of 1-month-old in Washington County, Kentucky State Police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A grand jury in Washington County, Kentucky, indicts two people for the death of a 1-month-old. James Dalton Jeffries and Savannah Turner, both of Springfield, Kentucky, are charged with murder, criminal abuse, wanton endangerment, trafficking meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Last November, Kentucky State Police...
