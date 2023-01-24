Read full article on original website
Court date set for teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student
A Southeast Missouri teacher is scheduled to be in court in March after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student. The Dunklin County Prosecutor Office reports that Kennett School district officials alerted Kennett Police of a teacher and student being involved in a sexual relationship. The teacher, identified as 24-year-old Lindsey Marshall, admitted to police that she had inappropriate contact with the student in December. Marshall was taken into custody and has been charged with two counts of sexual contact with a student. She waived formal arraignment on Tuesday and is scheduled to be in court for a preliminary hearing in early March.
Student taken into custody after allegedly threatening school staff members
A New Madrid County R-1 student has been taken into custody after allegedly threatening staff members at their school. School officials report that a threatening social media post was made by a student Wednesday morning, directed towards High School staff members. Officials say that the student who produced the post has been taken into custody and the situation is being handled. No further information was released about the content of the social media post.
Police investigating threat made at Poplar Bluff Middle School
Poplar Bluff school officials are investigating a threat made at the Poplar Bluff Middle School. Superintendent Dr. Scott Dill reports that on Tuesday morning, officials at the Middle School learned of a threat that was reported by a student. Dill added that at this time there is no credible threat and all students were safe. The school is working with the Poplar Bluff Police Department to expedite the investigation.
Suspect arrested in Sikeston double homicide
During the early morning hours of Sunday, Jan. 30th, Sikeston DPS began their investigation into the double homicide of 33-year-old Kiara Haynes, and 27-year-old Breana Conner. The homicide occurred in the 800 block of Southwest in Sikeston, where officers found Haynes deceased at the scene and Conner later succumbed to her injuries at a local hospital. Sikeston DPS’s Criminal Investigation Unit began actively investigating this homicide with the assistance of the Major Case Squad. As the investigation began and information was gathered, a suspect was identified and formal charges were sought through the New Madrid County Prosecutor’s Office. Through the course of the investigation, formal charges and an arrest has been made on 33-year-old Cornelius David, of Georgia. The arrest was made with the assistance of law enforcement officials in Atlanta, GA. David has been charged with two counts of 1st-degree Murder, 2 counts of Armed Criminal Action, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. He was issued a no bond warrant and the extradition limit is nationwide. This case still remains under investigation and if anyone has any information, call Sikeston Department of Public Safety.
Poplar Bluff man arrested for second-degree murder
A Poplar Bluff man has been arrested on a murder charge. Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs reports that his agency and the Missouri State Highway Patrol have arrested 43-year-old Willie Sipes and charges have been requested for 2nd degree murder and possession of a controlled substance. The charges are in connection to a deceased woman that was found at her home in Wayne County. Sheriff Dobbs says it is believed that she died as a result of injuries she sustained while at Sipes residence, located in Northern Butler County. After she received the injuries, another woman took the victim back to the victim’s residence in Wayne County where she was later discovered by a family member. Wayne County Sheriff Dean Finch says the victim has been identified as 36-year-old Leslie Cook, of Hiram. Finch added that Cook had been assaulted and an autopsy is scheduled for today. Sipes was lodged in the Butler County Justice Center. The investigation continues with Missouri State Highway, Butler County Sheriff’s Office, and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.
SCTC offers public transportation to all Sikeston residents
For 35 years the Scott County Transit System has offered public transportation to residents in Sikeston. While many think the SCTS is just for the elderly or the handicapped, it is actually for everyone in Scott County. Before COVID-19, executive director of SCTS Marilyn Schlosser said the SCTS would generate 1,900 to 2,000 trips per month. Since COVID-19, that number has dropped to about 1,300. The goal is to get younger people using the SCTS. The SCTS is also available to someone who is having car troubles. The SCTS pricing is $5 for in Sikeston, $6 to Miner, and $2 for children. The price is a dollar less for senior citizens and the disabled. The price is the same for round-trip or one-way. The SCTS travels up to 40 miles away with a maximum round-trip cost of $35. Schlosser recommends making reservations at least 24 hours in advance, especially if going out of town or going to a doctor’s appointment. Appointments can be scheduled a week in advance, and service animals and necessary medical equipment are permitted. Those needing trips in town can also call the same day and make arrangements. The SCTS has seven vehicles, five of which are wheelchair accessible and two of them are mini-vans. They are also looking at acquiring additional vehicles in the future to get two lines going down Main and Malone. The SCTS, which is located on the second floor of Sikeston City Hall, is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, although they stop taking trips out at 4 p.m. To schedule a ride, call 573-472-3030.
Semi-truck hauling 73 head of cattle catches fire; six cows escaped
Some cows remained loose Thursday after the semi-truck trailer they were being hauled in caught fire late Wednesday in Scott County. Shortly after 7 p.m., Sikeston Department of Public Safety’s fire and public safety divisions responded to the report of a livestock trailer on fire at exit 1B at the Interstate 57 and 55 interchange in Sikeston. When crews arrived, the trailer was on fire in the front end. The rear brakes and tires on the other side started the fire, and it spread to the trailer, melting some of that trailer until it opened, which is how some of the cows got loose. Six cows of the total 73-head of cattle escaped from the trailer. One of those cows was severely burned and died. Three traveled south from the scene while two others went north from the scene. One of the southbound wandering cows later caused a traffic crash after being struck by a vehicle and killed on Interstate 55. As of early Thursday, the four missing cows had not been located. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.
New Madrid and Dunklin Counties Route 25 road work
Route 25 in New Madrid and Dunklin Counties is reduced to one lane with an 11-foot width restriction as construction crews perform pavement resurfacing. This section of roadway is located from County Road 218 near Malden to Route 84 in Kennett. Work began Monday, Jan. 23 and will continue through Tuesday. Oct. 31 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Work will begin at the south limit of the project and move north. All work is weather permitting and the work zone will be marked with signs during this moving operation. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.
