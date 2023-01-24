“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” drew the largest weekly viewership on record for a streamed movie, according to figures released Friday by Nielsen. Viewers spent 2.886 billion minutes watching the Netflix mystery from Dec. 26-Jan. 1, its first full week of release. The previous record was 2.725 billion minutes for “Hocus Pocus 2” the week of Sept. 26-Oct. 2, 2022, which included the first three days the fantasy comedy was available on Disney+.

