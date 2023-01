On Thursday morning the Detroit Lions announced via their Twitter account that 25-year-old linebacker Jessie Lemonier passed away. “We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of former Detroit Lion Jessie Lemonier,” the tweet read. “Jessie was a model teammate and wonderful young man who is gone too far soon. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO