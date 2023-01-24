Read full article on original website
These schools are closed or delayed Friday for road conditions, weather
Several schools in the region are operating on delays or are closed Friday. There is a light coating of snow on some streets and with temperatures in the low 20s early Friday, slick spots on the roads are a concern - especially on bridges and overpasses. The list below will...
Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for some; Snow transitioning to rain this afternoon
A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 7 p.m. for Auglaize, Darke, Mercer, and Shelby counties. >>Snow emergencies issued for area counties; What does it mean?. Storm ends with light snow again and more scattered snow showers Thursday. DETAILED FORECAST:. TODAY: Poor visibility and driving conditions through midday. Rain/sleet...
Winter Weather Advisory in Effect
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Hardin County. The snow could be heavy at times when it moves in well after midnight. There is a possibility of one to three inches on the ground just in time for your morning commute. The snow will continue...
Accident, icy conditions causing significant traffic delays in Lawrence County, Ohio
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Oh. (WSAZ) - The commute to Huntington, West Virginia Friday morning came to a standstill in parts of Lawrence County, Ohio due to an accident and icy bridge conditions. Dispatchers in Lawrence County 911 said a car accident near the on-ramp to the 17th Street bridge on Rt...
Winter Storm Warning for Snow/Winter Mix
Tonight, a major winter storm moves into the region. This will bring in snow after midnight. The snow will fall steady and heavy at times, and road conditions will deteriorate. A heavy, wet snow will make for a very messy Wednesday morning commute. We expect to have 1″ south to 5″ north, of a Bellefontaine/Troy/Richmond line, on the ground by sunrise.
Snow emergencies for central Ohio, Jan. 27
This story was last updated 11 a.m. Friday. It is now an archived story and no longer being updated. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As snow and winds cut across central Ohio, some counties are beginning to see hazardous road conditions. As of 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Franklin County is not under a snow emergency. Check back […]
Winter storm alerts issued for the Miami Valley
The winter storm is expected to start at 1 a.m. Wednesday morning. Heavy wet snow could possibly accumulate between four to seven inches.
When Will the Snow Start? Expect Delays in the AM
OHIO – A Complex weather pattern is coming into Ohio overnight and will drop up to 6 inches in some areas across the state. According to the National weather service, the snow will start in Pickaway County and surrounding areas around 2 am on Wednesday morning and will snow throughout the morning.
Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day: Snow on the way
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - FOX19 NOW Chief Meteorologist Steve Horstmeyer says another La Niña storm will arrive in the Tri-State Wednesday morning bringing with it snow, sleet and/or rain. What type of precipitation you will see depends on how far north or south you are of Cincinnati. Because the weather...
Up to 4" of snow expected as central Ohio braces for another winter storm
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Central Ohio could see up to 4 inches of snow as we brace for the next storm system hitting our region Tuesday night. This system will likely bring snow first overnight Tuesday and will continue into the Wednesday morning commute. The snowfall, which will be heavy at times, will change over to a rain/snow mix during the mid-morning hours and eventually over to rain during the afternoon.
Remembering the Blizzard of January 1978
Columbus and Central Ohio Weather COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — 45 years ago today, Ohio endured one of its worst blizzards in living memory in a winter torm that became known as the “Great Blizzard of 1978.” January 1978 was already an unusually harsh month. A series of moderate snowstorms coupled with subfreezing temperatures from January […]
Winter Storm Warning canceled, here's what's ahead
The Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisories have been CANCELED, however we still have some slick conditions across the area. Check the latest road conditions here. Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour earlier in the day led to some very heavy snowfall and impressive snow totals! In fact, it broke today's daily snowfall record in Cincinnati!
SNOWFALL TOTALS: How much snow fell in your community?
CINCINNATI — After overachieving Sunday, many areas are left with 4-6 inches of snow coating the ground. Now, as we head through this evening and tonight, snow continues to move out with isolated pockets of snow showers and flurries hanging around at times. So how much snow has fell...
One-car crash causes five-mile stretch of SR-315 to close for two hours
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A one-car crash resulted in the closure of a major highway in northern Columbus early Friday morning. A person was taken to Ohio State University Hospital after a one-car accident just before 3 a.m. on State Route 315 South near the Ackerman Road exit. Columbus police shut down a major stretch […]
Renovations coming to Fayette County rest area
COLUMBUS, Ohio — State Representative Bob Peterson announced that funding for renovations at the Fayette Rest Area has been approved by the Ohio State Controlling Board. “Every so often, we have to work to improve facilities across Ohio, especially when they pertain to safety and operation. With the economic growth in Jeffersonville at the megasite, this is a necessary improvement to our community,” said Peterson.
Snowfall totals: How much did your neighborhood get?
Miami Valley — Snow fell throughout the Miami Valley Sunday morning and into the afternoon. The National Weather Service’s employees and trained observers measured the snowfall in various counties:. Butler County. ESE Hamilton: 5.0 inches. Maustown: 5.5 inches. Clinton County. Blanchester: 4.0 inches. Wilmington Airport: 5.0 inches. W...
Driver crashes into a Pickaway County home
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — One person was injured overnight after losing control of their vehicle and crashing into a Pickaway County home. It happened late Wednesday evening near Winchester Pike and the Marcy Road intersection. According to reports, the driver lost control, and crashed into the garage, causing portions...
Meigs Co. firefighter passes away from injuries in a rollover crash last year
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio — A Meigs County firefighter has died this week, after sustaining injuries in a rollover crash last year. According to the U.S. First Responders Association, Kevin Dailey of Middleport passed away Tuesday. He was a long-serving member of the community and was the former fire chief in Richland Township near Lancaster. Dailey was also an instructor at Hocking College.
Fairfield Union Local Schools closed due to violent threats
PLEASANTVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – The Fairfield Union Local School District is closed Thursday due to threats of violence, according to the district’s superintendent. The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the threats, but believe there is no known current threat to the district. In a statement made on social media, Superintendent Chad Belville said, “Fairfield […]
