ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
wktn.com

Winter Weather Advisory in Effect

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Hardin County. The snow could be heavy at times when it moves in well after midnight. There is a possibility of one to three inches on the ground just in time for your morning commute. The snow will continue...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Winter Storm Warning for Snow/Winter Mix

Tonight, a major winter storm moves into the region. This will bring in snow after midnight. The snow will fall steady and heavy at times, and road conditions will deteriorate. A heavy, wet snow will make for a very messy Wednesday morning commute. We expect to have 1″ south to 5″ north, of a Bellefontaine/Troy/Richmond line, on the ground by sunrise.
DAYTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Snow emergencies for central Ohio, Jan. 27

This story was last updated 11 a.m. Friday. It is now an archived story and no longer being updated. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As snow and winds cut across central Ohio, some counties are beginning to see hazardous road conditions. As of 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Franklin County is not under a snow emergency. Check back […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

When Will the Snow Start? Expect Delays in the AM

OHIO – A Complex weather pattern is coming into Ohio overnight and will drop up to 6 inches in some areas across the state. According to the National weather service, the snow will start in Pickaway County and surrounding areas around 2 am on Wednesday morning and will snow throughout the morning.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day: Snow on the way

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - FOX19 NOW Chief Meteorologist Steve Horstmeyer says another La Niña storm will arrive in the Tri-State Wednesday morning bringing with it snow, sleet and/or rain. What type of precipitation you will see depends on how far north or south you are of Cincinnati. Because the weather...
CINCINNATI, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Up to 4" of snow expected as central Ohio braces for another winter storm

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Central Ohio could see up to 4 inches of snow as we brace for the next storm system hitting our region Tuesday night. This system will likely bring snow first overnight Tuesday and will continue into the Wednesday morning commute. The snowfall, which will be heavy at times, will change over to a rain/snow mix during the mid-morning hours and eventually over to rain during the afternoon.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Remembering the Blizzard of January 1978

Columbus and Central Ohio Weather COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — 45 years ago today, Ohio endured one of its worst blizzards in living memory in a winter torm that became known as the “Great Blizzard of 1978.” January 1978 was already an unusually harsh month. A series of moderate snowstorms coupled with subfreezing temperatures from January […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WCPO

Winter Storm Warning canceled, here's what's ahead

The Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisories have been CANCELED, however we still have some slick conditions across the area. Check the latest road conditions here. Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour earlier in the day led to some very heavy snowfall and impressive snow totals! In fact, it broke today's daily snowfall record in Cincinnati!
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

SNOWFALL TOTALS: How much snow fell in your community?

CINCINNATI — After overachieving Sunday, many areas are left with 4-6 inches of snow coating the ground. Now, as we head through this evening and tonight, snow continues to move out with isolated pockets of snow showers and flurries hanging around at times. So how much snow has fell...
CINCINNATI, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Renovations coming to Fayette County rest area

COLUMBUS, Ohio — State Representative Bob Peterson announced that funding for renovations at the Fayette Rest Area has been approved by the Ohio State Controlling Board. “Every so often, we have to work to improve facilities across Ohio, especially when they pertain to safety and operation. With the economic growth in Jeffersonville at the megasite, this is a necessary improvement to our community,” said Peterson.
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Snowfall totals: How much did your neighborhood get?

Miami Valley — Snow fell throughout the Miami Valley Sunday morning and into the afternoon. The National Weather Service’s employees and trained observers measured the snowfall in various counties:. Butler County. ESE Hamilton: 5.0 inches. Maustown: 5.5 inches. Clinton County. Blanchester: 4.0 inches. Wilmington Airport: 5.0 inches. W...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Driver crashes into a Pickaway County home

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — One person was injured overnight after losing control of their vehicle and crashing into a Pickaway County home. It happened late Wednesday evening near Winchester Pike and the Marcy Road intersection. According to reports, the driver lost control, and crashed into the garage, causing portions...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Meigs Co. firefighter passes away from injuries in a rollover crash last year

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio — A Meigs County firefighter has died this week, after sustaining injuries in a rollover crash last year. According to the U.S. First Responders Association, Kevin Dailey of Middleport passed away Tuesday. He was a long-serving member of the community and was the former fire chief in Richland Township near Lancaster. Dailey was also an instructor at Hocking College.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Fairfield Union Local Schools closed due to violent threats

PLEASANTVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – The Fairfield Union Local School District is closed Thursday due to threats of violence, according to the district’s superintendent. The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the threats, but believe there is no known current threat to the district. In a statement made on social media, Superintendent Chad Belville said, “Fairfield […]
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy