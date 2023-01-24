Read full article on original website
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin will hit $200K before $70K ‘bear market’ next cycle — Forecast
Bitcoin (BTC) has “well-formed” evidence, which suggests that its next all-time high will top out at $200,000, one analyst says. In a tweet on Jan. 27, popular Twitter commentator Trader Tardigrade, also known as Alan, also revealed $70,000 as the next potential bear market bottom. Stochastic indicator offers...
CoinTelegraph
SBF allegedly used FTX money to invest $400M in obscure VC firm
Authorities in the United States might have discovered yet another possible component of Sam Bankman-Fried’s cryptocurrency empire. U.S. federal prosecutors have alleged that Bankman-Fried has used money from FTX exchange to invest in the venture capital (VC) firm Modulo Capital, according to The New York Times. As previously reported,...
CoinTelegraph
How to mine Bitcoin at home
Bitcoin mining (BTC) is the process of adding transactions to the Bitcoin blockchain, a decentralized public ledger of all Bitcoin transactions. Miners use powerful computers to solve complex mathematical puzzles, known as proof-of-work (PoW), to validate transactions and add them to the blockchain. In return, miners receive newly minted BTC as a reward for their work.
CoinTelegraph
Price analysis 1/25: BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, ADA, DOGE, MATIC, DOT, LTC, AVAX
Bitcoin (BTC) has been consolidating near $23,000 for the past few days. The next big question troubling investors is whether the rally is over or if Bitcoin resume its recovery. The strong year-to-date rally in Bitcoin has turned several analysts bullish in the short term. They anticipate Bitcoin to extend...
CoinTelegraph
SEC once again rejects ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF listing
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission has once again rejected a proposal to list the ARK 21 Shares Bitcoin ETF on equities exchange Cboe BZX, according to Jan. 26 statement from the SEC, which rejected a similar proposal in April. The proposed exchange-traded fund would have been managed jointly...
CoinTelegraph
FTX lawyers: Examiner could cost $100M and ‘provide no benefit’
An investigation into FTX’s collapse by an examiner could cost the firm upwards of $100 million without providing any benefit to creditors or equity holders, argues lawyers representing the bankrupt crypto exchange. The arguments were part of a Jan. 25 objection to a motion from the United States Trustee...
CoinTelegraph
'Blockchain Bandit' reawakens: $90M in stolen crypto seen shifting
A hacker dubbed the “Blockchain Bandit” has finally woken from a six-year slumber and has started to move their ill-gotten gains. According to Chainalysis, around $90 million in crypto pilfered from the attacker’s long-running string of “programmatic theft” since 2016 has started moving over the past week.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin miner Hut 8 takes stoush with Ontario power supplier to court
Canada-based Bitcoin (BTC) miner Hut 8 Mining Corporation has ramped up its ongoing fight with its power supplier for one of its mining sites, filing a lawsuit in a Canadian court. Hut 8 said on Jan. 26 that it had filed a Statement of Claim in the Superior Court of...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin can still crack $50K if gold correlation continues — Chart
Bitcoin (BTC) could get sucked toward $50,000 like a magnet if it continues to follow gold, fresh analysis predicts. In a Twitter update on Jan. 26, popular trader and market commentator TechDev presented a lofty new BTC price target tied to XAU/USD. Gold, Bitcoin inverse dollar correlation “without question”
CoinTelegraph
Crypto exchange Digital Surge emerges as a rare survivor of FTX fallout
Australian cryptocurrency exchange Digital Surge appears to have narrowly avoided collapse, despite having millions of dollars in digital assets tied up in the now-bankrupt FTX crypto exchange. On Jan. 24 local time, Digital Surge creditors approved a five-year bailout plan, which aims to eventually refund its 22,545 customers who had...
CoinTelegraph
Breaking: Coinbase fined $3.6M in the Netherlands
De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB), the Dutch central Bank, fined cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase 3.3 million euros ($3.6 million), due to non-compliance with local regulations for financial service providers, according to a Reuters report on Jan 26. The exchange reportedly failed to obtain the necessary registration to offer services in the Netherlands...
CoinTelegraph
Opinion: 3 tips for trading Ethereum this year
Cryptocurrency is a notoriously volatile industry, regardless of what coin you’re trading. During periods of extreme volatility, it’s easy to become disheartened when trades don’t go your way. It’s also easy to become overconfident when you get lucky, falsely attributing it to your trading strategy — when, in reality, the price often rose or fell for reasons other than you assumed.
CoinTelegraph
Crypto lawyers to be in demand as regulatory pressure reaches boiling point
Crypto-versed lawyers will play an increasingly important role in Web3 firms — particularly as the industry braces for regulatory turbulence following the implosion of FTX, two legal academics believe. Boston Law School professor and chief compliance officer at crypto exchange Bitstamp, Thomas Hook, told Cointelegraph that Web3 lawyers will...
CoinTelegraph
Elon Musk’s Tesla held onto its Bitcoin in Q4 despite market turbulence
Electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla refused to offload any more Bitcoin (BTC) during the latter half of 2022 despite selling off 75% of its holdings in the second quarter. In its Q4 results report on Jan. 25, Tesla’s financials show it neither bought or sold any of its Bitcoin for the second quarter in a row. This was despite the hefty market turmoil in November and December following the collapse of FTX.
CoinTelegraph
UK’s FCA hints at why it’s only given 15% of crypto firms the regulatory nod
Despite the plans to turn the region into a bustling crypto hub, the United Kingdom’s financial watchdog says it has given the all-clear to only 41 out of 300 crypto firm applications seeking regulatory approval to date. The U.K. Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) implemented the new cryptocurrency-focused regulations on...
CoinTelegraph
Leaked bids: Binance, Galaxy Digital among secret bidders for Celsius assets
At least five firms placed bids on Celsius Network’s crypto assets, including Binance, Bank To The Future and Galaxy Digital, according to leaked information shared by crypto blogger Tiffany Fong. Fong, a follower of Celsius developments who shot to fame after several exclusive interviews with Sam Bankman-Fried following FTX’s...
CoinTelegraph
88x Finance partners with Axelar Network for cross-chain yield aggregator
The crypto bear market may be lasting longer than expected, but some Web3 startups see it as the perfect opportunity to build solutions and infrastructure that will welcome users and institutions when the next wave of adoption arrives. Cross-chain yield aggregator 88x Finance claims that the emergence of general message...
CoinTelegraph
ISDA releases standard definitions for digital asset derivatives
The International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA) is working on two papers to address fundamental legal risks in the crypto markets, such as the insolvency of crypto exchange firms, according to a statement released on Jan. 26. The initiative was motivated by the collapse of crypto exchange FTX and previous...
CoinTelegraph
New Ripple president says her job is to continue to scale amid crypto winter
Monica Long has been named the new president of Ripple, moving up from general manager. Long joined the company in 2013 as director of communications and expanded her role last year from general manager of RippleX, the blockchain development side of the business, to general manager of the company as a whole, adding RippleNet, the company’s financial network, to her purview.
CoinTelegraph
Hackers take over Robinhood’s Twitter account to promote scam token
An unknown group or individual has hacked the Twitter account behind crypto and stock trading platform Robinhood to push users to buy a “new” token. Many Crypto Twitter users reported on Jan. 25 that Robinhood had posted a tweet calling on its 1.1 million followers to each pay $0.0005 for a token called “RBH” on the BNB Smart Chain. Conor Grogan, the head of product business operations at Coinbase, reported that at least 10 people had purchased roughly $1,000 worth of the scam token before the tweet was removed.
