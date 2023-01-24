Electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla refused to offload any more Bitcoin (BTC) during the latter half of 2022 despite selling off 75% of its holdings in the second quarter. In its Q4 results report on Jan. 25, Tesla’s financials show it neither bought or sold any of its Bitcoin for the second quarter in a row. This was despite the hefty market turmoil in November and December following the collapse of FTX.

2 DAYS AGO